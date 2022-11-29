Read full article on original website
Trees of Remembrance honor loved ones and support Big Bend Hospice
The holidays often give us special opportunities to cherish family members, friends and those we love. As we use cards, gifts and gatherings to connect during this festive season, some of those we cherish may no longer be with us, and we remember and celebrate their lives in other ways.
Pinnacle Art and Mirror cuts the red ribbon
Pinnacle Art and Mirror, a frame shop that has been in operation at the Jefferson County Industrial Park for about one year, recently joined the Monticello-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce. At an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17, the local business and professional community welcomed Pinnacle's co-owners, Johnathan Andrews and his brother Philip Andrews, and their staff of 12.
From the superintendent’s desk
This first semester after regaining local control of our school district has brought joys, lessons and a view of a bright horizon. Student enrollment is up nearly 30%. Our Community Partnership School grant was approved, and we are building the team who will implement this excellent benefit for our students and families. We are building Career & Technical Education (CTE) programs at the school so students graduate with industry certifications and job readiness in addition to a high school diploma. Workforce Training is the focus of our Adult Education Program as we lay groundwork for training adult career changers and those re-entering the local labor force or entering for the first time. We have wonderful teachers, administrators and staff members who work tirelessly to bring their A-game to campus every day.
New school board approves $700,000-plus in expenditures
The reconstituted Jefferson County School Board recently got right to work after three new members were seated, approving more than $700,000 in expenditures right off the bat. Among the several action items that the board approved on Tuesday, Nov. 22, were the refurbishing of the new gym floor, replacement of a chiller at the high school and the purchase of 300 Chromebook laptops.
