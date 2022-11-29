This first semester after regaining local control of our school district has brought joys, lessons and a view of a bright horizon. Student enrollment is up nearly 30%. Our Community Partnership School grant was approved, and we are building the team who will implement this excellent benefit for our students and families. We are building Career & Technical Education (CTE) programs at the school so students graduate with industry certifications and job readiness in addition to a high school diploma. Workforce Training is the focus of our Adult Education Program as we lay groundwork for training adult career changers and those re-entering the local labor force or entering for the first time. We have wonderful teachers, administrators and staff members who work tirelessly to bring their A-game to campus every day.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO