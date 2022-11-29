Read full article on original website
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
CBS 58
Country superstar Morgan Wallen tour hits Milwaukee, following 2021 racial slur controversy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A multi-platinum-selling country music superstar is attempting to bounce back from an ugly racist tirade a year ago by launching a new tour at American Family Field this upcoming April. Morgan Wallen will launch the North American leg of his "One Night at a Time World...
CBS 58
Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac dead at 79
(CNN) -- Christine McVie, the singer-songwriter behind some of Fleetwood Mac's biggest hits, died Wednesday following a brief illness, according to a statement posted by her family on her verified Instagram account. She was 79. "On behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing...
CBS 58
'Love Actually' director feels 'a bit stupid' about movie's lack of diversity
(CNN) -- Every year, as the days grow colder and Christmas draws nearer, "Love Actually" quickly becomes a festive favorite on people's television screens. But nearly 20 years on from the release of the 2003 romantic comedy, the movie has faced scrutiny over its story lines and lack of diversity.
‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4 Release Date, Time, Cast, and Episode Schedule
'Too Hot to Handle' Season 4 premieres on Netflix this December. When do the new episodes come out, and what can fans expect from them?
Liam’s List: Virtual Holiday Celebration, Rolling Stones and Holiday Heroes
kick off the start of December with a variety of fun activities to begin the Holiday Season. From spending with puppies to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the GDB at the Virtual Holiday Celebration to sitting poolside at The Colony Club,.
