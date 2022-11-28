Read full article on original website
Statins and Vitamin D Cause Muscle Weakness and Discomfort
Muscle pain, weakness, and other statin-associated muscle symptoms (SAMS) are prevalent and sometimes cause people to stop taking their prescribed statins. While vitamin D therapy has been linked to less statin intolerance in observational research, randomized controlled trials have yet to be reported. The purpose of this study was to examine whether vitamin D supplementation was related to the avoidance of SAMS and the lessening of statin cessation. In a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trial, healthy men and women over 50 and 55 taking no other vitamin D supplements were enrolled. At the beginning of 2016, a survey was administered to those who had begun statin therapy after the randomization process. Early in the year 2022, the data was evaluated. Cholecalciferol (2,000 international units) once a day vs. placebo, with statin prescription monitoring.
Pemafibrate does not lower cardiovascular risk in individuals with hypertriglyceridemia
1. In patients with type 2 diabetes and hypertriglyceridemia, pemafibrate did not alter the incidence of cardiovascular events compared to placebo. 2. Pemafibrate was associated with higher rates of adverse renal events, venous thromboembolism, and a lower rate of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease as compared to placebo control. Evidence Rating...
Prevalence of Methamphetamine-Related Heart Failure Increasing
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The prevalence of methamphetamine-associated heart failure (MethHF) is increasing and is associated with significant morbidity, according to a review published online Dec. 1 in Heart. Veena Manja, Ph.D., from the VA Center for Innovation to Implementation in Menlo Park, California, and colleagues...
SGLT2 inhibitors reduce the risk of kidney disease in patients with and without diabetes
1. SGLT2 inhibitors reduced the risk of kidney disease progression by 37% overall, with comparable effects in patients with and without diabetes. 2. SGLT2 inhibitors also reduced the risk of cardiovascular mortality in patients with and without diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Sodium glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors...
Virtual reality may decrease procedural distress in pediatric IV placement
1. In a single-center randomized control trial, young children in the pediatric emergency room who participated in a virtual reality (VR) experience had lower standardized pain scores during the placement of intravenous catheters (IVs). 2. Subgroup analysis suggested that the effect of the VR experience on decreasing visible distress and...
Telehealth Increases Buprenorphine Retention
Among Veterans Health Administration patients receiving buprenorphine for opioid use disorder (OUD), telehealth is associated with increased retention for both new and continuing patients, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. Madeline C. Frost, PhD, and colleagues compared patient characteristics across receipt of different. treatment modalities (in-person vs...
Gout Has Causal Role in the Onset of Hypertension
Past observational studies have shown a link between hypertension and gout, but whether a causal relationship existed was unclear, according to Chang-Fu Kuo, MD, PhD. For a study published in Arthritis Research & Therapy, Dr. Kuo and colleagues sought to assess if there is a causal relationship between gout and hypertension. The researchers obtained genetic information from 88,347 individuals and 686,439 single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs). They utilized a novel model of Mendelian randomization (MR) with coarsened exposures to explore the causality between the liability of gout on hypertension and vice versa.
Religion and spirituality dimensions may be beneficial in bipolar disorder symptoms
1. In this scoping review, intrinsic religiosity and positive religious coping are the dimensions of religion and spirituality (R/S) that have the most positive correlations with improvement of bipolar disorder symptoms. 2. Furthermore, bipolar patients struggle with their religious experiences and wish that R/S would be considered by mental health...
Combination Ultrasound Technique Treats Ureteral Stones
The combination of ultrasonic propulsion and burst wave lithotripsy can be used in awake patients to reposition and break up ureteral stones to facilitate passage, according to a study published in The Journal of Urology. M. Kennedy Hall, MD, and colleagues tested transcutaneous focused ultrasound in the form of ultrasonic propulsion and burst wave lithotripsy to reposition ureteral stones and facilitate passage in awake patients. The analysis included 29 individuals receiving either ultrasonic propulsion alone (N=16) or with burst wave lithotripsy (N=13). The investigators found stone motion in 66% of patients, and the stone passed in 18 of the 21 distal ureteral stone cases with at least 2 weeks of follow-up. In seven of 13 burst wave lithotripsy cases, fragmentation was seen. The procedure was tolerated by all. Hematuria on initial urination post-procedure and mild pain were anticipated. Seven participants had associated discomfort with only 18 of 820 propulsion bursts (2.2%). “This technology has the potential to provide an advantageous and patient-centered solution for the gap between expectant management and.
Natural Language Processing Annotation Tool Improves Cognitive Phenoty
“Phenotyping cognitive status is a challenging task, as dementia is often undiagnosed, and identifying signs of cognitive decline in EHRs involves reading clinician notes and combining it with other information in a patient’s chart, such as their problem lists, medications, care coordination notes, and MRI orders,” Sudeshna Das, PhD, explains.
Should Endometrial Hyperplasia Patients Continue Mapping Sentinel Lymph Nodes?
The aim of this study was to evaluate the difference in outcomes between individuals with premalignant endometrial pathology who have a hysterectomy with or without sentinel lymph node (SLN) removal. Surgical complications, cancer status on final pathology, postoperative therapy, and molecular risk profiles from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) were among the outcomes of interest. From 1/1/2017 to 12/31/2021, researchers identified patients who underwent hysterectomy with or without SLN mapping/excision at an institution and who were found to have premalignant disease on preoperative endometrial biopsy.
Flexible Ureteroscopy with Intelligent Pressure-control Removes Stones Effectively
This was a retrospective observational study to determine the efficacy and safety of suctioning flexible ureteroscopy with intelligent pressure-control (SFUI) in the management of upper urinary tract calculi in a sizable population. The hospital enrolled 278 patients who had SFUI for upper urothelial tract stones between July 2020 and August 2021. Among the results measured were the percentage of patients who were stone-free rate (SFR) after a single SFUI treatment session and after 1 month, as well as the incidence of complications as measured by the Clavien-Dindo scale.
Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma: Secondary Hematological Malignancies
Patients with aggressive hematological malignancies and second primary malignancies can develop in those with chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL). There needed to be more research on the actual incidence of second hematological malignancies (SHM) in the era of targeted therapy, resulting from a major change in the therapeutic landscape for CLL/SLL. To estimate the incidence of SHM in CLL/SLL patients, data from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) database were examined.
Renal Denervation Vs. Sham Surgery for Unresponsive Hypertension
Ultrasound renal denervation (uRDN) was found to reduce blood pressure (BP) compared to sham at 2 months in patients with resistant hypertension (RHTN) taking stable background medications in the Study of the ReCor Medical Paradise System in Clinical Hypertension (RADIANCE-HTN TRIO) trial. This was despite early trials of endovascular RDN renal denervation (RDN) for patients with RHTN reporting inconsistent results. The purpose of this study was to present the results of a prespecified analysis comparing the efficacy and safety of uRDN to those of a sham treatment for controlling blood pressure over a 6-month period while increasing the dosage of standard antihypertensive drugs. Patients were enrolled from March 11, 2016, to March 13, 2020, for this randomized, sham-controlled clinical trial with outcome assessors and patients blinded to treatment assignment. This study involved multiple locations across the United States and Europe.
Patients With Treatment-Resistant Depression: Early Ketamine Effects on Belief-Updating Biases
Clinical studies have demonstrated both the fast antidepressant effects of subanesthetic ketamine infusions and the maintenance of depression by persistently unfavorable attitudes. For a study, researchers sought to assess if ketamine affects belief updating and how these cognitive changes related to ketamine’s therapeutic benefits. In the study, 2 groups...
Evaluating the Relationship Between Fetal Acidosis and Obesity at Scheduled Cesarean Delivery
For a study, researchers sought to determine if obese individuals who have planned cesarean deliveries under neuraxial anesthesia were more likely to experience umbilical artery pH less than 7.1 and base deficits of 12 mmol or higher. Term, singleton, nonanomalous neonates born by planned cesarean under neuraxial anesthesia at one...
Symptomatic Uterine Leiomyomas: Use of Long-term Relugolix Combination Therapy
Once-daily relugolix combination therapy was well tolerated and reduced menstrual blood loss volume and pain in women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine leiomyomas in the LIBERTY 1 and LIBERTY 2 placebo-controlled trials. Bone mineral density (BMD) was also preserved through 24 weeks. For a study, researchers sought to report the effectiveness and safety of relugolix combination therapy treatment over the course of up to 52 weeks.
Personalized Counseling May Overcome Non-Follow-Up After Positive FIT Test
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Lack of knowledge and decision-making difficulties are associated with non-follow-up to positive fecal immunochemical test (FIT) results, according to a study published in the November/December issue of the Annals of Family Medicine. Lucinda S. Bertels, Ph.D., from the University of Amsterdam, and...
Capturing Clinically Relevant Structural Brain Abnormalities in Patients With First-Episode Psychosis Who Are Antipsychotic Naive
It was essential to move past case-control studies and instead capture individual differences and interpret them in the context of a normal spectrum of biological systems in order to advance precision psychiatry. For a study, researchers sought to determine if subcortical volume baseline deviations from a normal reference range were a more accurate indicator of an antipsychotic treatment’s effectiveness than raw volume in individuals with first-episode psychosis (FEP) who had never taken an antipsychotic drug.
Previable and Periviable Rupture of Membranes Due to Laser Photocoagulation for Twin-Twin Transfusion Syndrome: Pregnancy Outcomes
For a study, researchers sought to outline the pregnancy outcomes for patients who had therapy for twin-twin transfusion syndrome but nevertheless experienced pre-viable and persistent prelabour rupture of membranes (PROM). From April 2010 to June 2019, they performed a retrospective cohort research on women whose twin-twin transfusion syndrome-complicated pregnancies resulted...
