Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Sculpture Garden in South Carolina this YearTravel MavenMurrells Inlet, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and GritsKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Fast and Fresh Eats at Los Cabos Mexican Grill and CantinaJ.M. LesinskiSurfside Beach, SC
Related
City of Lake City Hometown Holidays Festival kicks off today
Crews make repairs as they prepare for Hometown Holidays Festival Dec. 2-4 on Main Street.Photo byLisa Bailey. The City and businesses of Lake City want to share the holidays with you during Hometown Holidays Festival – Friday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 4. Stroll downtown to see all the decorations and festive window murals by Brushes and Bows by Mandy. Please note, some are free and some are not ($).
myfourandmore.com
Christmas Show in Myrtle Beach
It’s that time of year again! The time when the weather starts to get colder, the days get shorter, and everyone starts to get a little bit…well, let’s just say “less cheerful.” For some people, Christmas cheer comes naturally. But for others, it can be hard to muster up those good festive feelings.
WMBF
Grand Strand artists to be on display at inaugural Art Walk at Winter Wonderland
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Local artists from across the Grand Strand will have their artwork on display on Thursday night for people to enjoy or even buy during Winter Wonderland at Myrtle Beach’s very first Art Walk. Eight local artists will be set up in pairs at the...
WMBF
The 34th Annual Community Christmas Dinner is back to the Grand Strand for the holidays
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Community Christmas Dinner, Inc. sole purpose of providing nutritious meals for those in need throughout Georgetown and Horry counties. The meals are available only on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. They began as a relatively small, individual effort over 30 years ago has grown...
wpde.com
Check out this unique Christmas experience in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — A Horry County tourist attraction is adding more Christmas spirit this season and they want your family to join them!. In addition to the thousands of Christmas lights at River Island Adventure, there are several attractions to keep you and your family entertained this season at "Christmas at the outpost."
Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Invites Families to Experience Merry Movie Night, Dec. 3
Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach is spreading holiday cheer with Merry Movie Night presented by The Lumistella Company, home to the iconic The Elf on the Shelf on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The open-air outlet destination invites the community to celebrate the holiday season with family-friendly festivities, including interactive holiday-themed games, trivia, fun giveaways, hot cocoa bar, bounce house, photo opportunities with Santa, and special screenings of the Netflix Elf Pets animated specials.
wpde.com
Young Conway student is a 'bright light,' leading shoe drive for homeless children, adults
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A young Conway girl's service project to help those less fortunate is getting a lot of attention, but her mother said none of that's important to her daughter, because Oliviana Keith helps others, whether or not someone is watching. "Ever since she was a baby,...
Visit the Magical Christmas Sculpture Garden in South Carolina this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of South Carolina but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Brookgreen Gardens for their beautiful Nights of a Thousand Candles event. Keep reading to learn more.
WMBF
‘A few extra dollars is well worth it’: Inflation of Christmas trees leads to steeper prices across the Grand Strand
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Christmas trees are a staple in many homes this time of year, and those who favor a real tree may see some drastic price increases when the time comes to pick one out. As the countdown to Christmas begins, Joseph DiLorenzo counts a few extra dollars...
WMBF
‘It’s one of our favorite times every year’: Christmas has arrived in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Conway has been busy getting downtown ready for the holiday season. “It’s one of our favorite times every year and every year we try to take it up a notch,” said Hillary Howard, the Executive Director of Downtown Alive in the City of Conway.
Winter Wonderland at The Beach event returns to Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach is ready to kick off the holiday season with the 2nd annual Winter Wonderland at The Beach event, according to a news release. The Winter Wonderland at The Beach Tree Lighting and Art Walk will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday on the Myrtle Beach […]
WMBF
Come experience some amazing history at the Kaminski House Museum
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Of the more than 60 antebellum homes in Georgetown, the Kaminski House stands out as one of the most representative of the Georgian style of the era. Built on a bluff overlooking the Sampit River, the Kaminski House is typical of the Low country “single house” style of the mid-18th century.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach, Shallotte Police Departments hosting Holiday Toy Drive on Friday
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two Brunswick County Police Departments are collecting toys this Friday at local Walmart stores. The Sunset Beach Police Department and Shallotte Police Department will be at their respective Walmart from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. on December 2nd as part of their annual Holiday Toy Drive.
Halloween event at Lakewood Camping Resort raises $3,000 for Grand Strand Humane Society
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hall-O-Wood’s Boo By the Bay, a Lakewood Camping Resort event that was held throughout October, raised $3,000 for the Grand Strand Human Society. The camping resort presented the check to GSHS on Giving Tuesday, according to a news release. Giving Tuesday takes place annually on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. Robby […]
WMBF
The Crazy Mason moving to new location in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular dessert spot in the Grand Strand is set to be on the move. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar announced Wednesday that it will be moving its Myrtle Beach location from The Market Common. The company said it will also “no longer be located...
WMBF
City of Myrtle Beach increases its equality score; ranks 3rd best in S.C.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has increased its score when it comes to equality, according to a Human Rights Campaign report. The organization released its annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI) which reviews over 500 cities across the nation to see how well their laws, policies and services include and protect the LGBTQ community.
WMBF
‘Hate has no place in Horry County’: HCPD looks to make residents aware of antisemitic flyers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking residents to be on the lookout for antisemitic flyers and material being handed out. The Horry County Police Department released a statement Friday stating it is aware of flyers circulating nationwide citing conspiracy theories related to Jewish government officials and other figures.
‘Breathtaking’: Brookgreen Gardens aglow with Nights of a Thousand Candles
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Brookgreen Gardens is gorgeous at any time of day, but at this time of year at night, the gardens are literally sparkling. Nights of a Thousand Candles is one of the most beloved-holiday events in the southeastern United States. Hundreds of thousands of lightbulbs create a glittering scene across the […]
WMBF
Letter shows SCDOT alerted Myrtle Beach businesses in May to begin relocation plans
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Documents from the South Carolina Department of Transportation show businesses in the path of the Highway 501 realignment project were alerted several months ago that they would need to relocate. WMBF News started looking into the issue after noticing a sign on the door...
Marion Fire Rescue issues smoke advisory after fighting large outside fire along South Main Street
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire crews responded to a large outside fire Wednesday in Marion that led to a smoke advisory, according to Marion Fire Rescue. It happened Wednesday morning near the 1200 block of South Main Street, MFR said. According to MFR, the fire is now under control as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. A […]
Comments / 0