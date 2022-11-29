ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Pee Dee News - Lisa Bailey

City of Lake City Hometown Holidays Festival kicks off today

Crews make repairs as they prepare for Hometown Holidays Festival Dec. 2-4 on Main Street.Photo byLisa Bailey. The City and businesses of Lake City want to share the holidays with you during Hometown Holidays Festival – Friday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 4. Stroll downtown to see all the decorations and festive window murals by Brushes and Bows by Mandy. Please note, some are free and some are not ($).
LAKE CITY, SC
myfourandmore.com

Christmas Show in Myrtle Beach

It’s that time of year again! The time when the weather starts to get colder, the days get shorter, and everyone starts to get a little bit…well, let’s just say “less cheerful.” For some people, Christmas cheer comes naturally. But for others, it can be hard to muster up those good festive feelings.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Check out this unique Christmas experience in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — A Horry County tourist attraction is adding more Christmas spirit this season and they want your family to join them!. In addition to the thousands of Christmas lights at River Island Adventure, there are several attractions to keep you and your family entertained this season at "Christmas at the outpost."
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Invites Families to Experience Merry Movie Night, Dec. 3

Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach is spreading holiday cheer with Merry Movie Night presented by The Lumistella Company, home to the iconic The Elf on the Shelf on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The open-air outlet destination invites the community to celebrate the holiday season with family-friendly festivities, including interactive holiday-themed games, trivia, fun giveaways, hot cocoa bar, bounce house, photo opportunities with Santa, and special screenings of the Netflix Elf Pets animated specials.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Come experience some amazing history at the Kaminski House Museum

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Of the more than 60 antebellum homes in Georgetown, the Kaminski House stands out as one of the most representative of the Georgian style of the era. Built on a bluff overlooking the Sampit River, the Kaminski House is typical of the Low country “single house” style of the mid-18th century.
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Halloween event at Lakewood Camping Resort raises $3,000 for Grand Strand Humane Society

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hall-O-Wood’s Boo By the Bay, a Lakewood Camping Resort event that was held throughout October, raised $3,000 for the Grand Strand Human Society. The camping resort presented the check to GSHS on Giving Tuesday, according to a news release. Giving Tuesday takes place annually on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. Robby […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

The Crazy Mason moving to new location in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular dessert spot in the Grand Strand is set to be on the move. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar announced Wednesday that it will be moving its Myrtle Beach location from The Market Common. The company said it will also “no longer be located...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

City of Myrtle Beach increases its equality score; ranks 3rd best in S.C.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has increased its score when it comes to equality, according to a Human Rights Campaign report. The organization released its annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI) which reviews over 500 cities across the nation to see how well their laws, policies and services include and protect the LGBTQ community.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

