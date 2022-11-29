ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Ambulance provider closes Indianapolis operation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A medical transportation company announced Friday it’s closed its facility on the city’s northwest side. A media spokesperson for American Medical Response told News 8 by email that it “scaled back operations in Central Indiana” on Wednesday. The spokesperson for the ambulance...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Brewbound.com

Upland Brewing Company Opens Tap House On Indianapolis’ North Side

BLOOMINGTON – Upland Brewing Company, a craft brewer with brewery and brewpub locations throughout Indiana, announces the opening of its new tap house location on Indianapolis’ north side. Located at 4939 E. 82nd St. 46250, the new Upland Brewing Company tap house is having its grand opening tomorrow, December 2. The new location will feature a rotating beer and seasonal food menu.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Fishers food and beverage tax takes effect Thursday

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — It now costs a little bit more to eat and drink at restaurants and Fishers. The city’s 1% food and beverage tax, approved by the city council in October, went into effect Thursday. The extra cash will be used to fund a $170 million...
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Lilly vows to continue diversifying workforce

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In June 2020, Eli Lilly and Co. launched what it called Racial Justice Commitment, pledging $25 million and 25,000 volunteer hours over five years. During an event with corporate and community stakeholders at the Lilly Corporate Center, company leaders said Thursday they have achieved both goals. The Indianapolis-headquartered pharmaceutical giant also launched an apprenticeship program tailored to people without four-year college degrees.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Salon De’Elegance showcases spa treatments, grooming services they offer for men

Salon De’ Elegance offers trendy cuts/styling, lived-in color, balayage, barber cuts/grooming, therapeutic massage, couples massage, prenatal massages, body waxing, facials, lash extensions and more. April Wright Roberts, salon owner/stylist at Salon De’ Elegance, and Hailey Gutierrez-Durr, barber/stylist, joined us Friday to showcase what sets them apart when it comes...
Jake Wells

Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month

Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
INDIANA STATE
1077 WRKR

Have you Heard of the Indiana Oil Pit Squid?

Indiana tends to fly under the radar mostly. Sure, Indianapolis is a major metropolitan area, and I guess basketball is kind of a big deal there. But other than that, no quarrels with Michigan like Ohio has. But there is one legend that makes Indiana home to one of the...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Behind the Bricks: How Indianapolis Motor Speedway prepares for winter

What goes on at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway the rest of the year when cars aren’t on track? Well, this episode of Behind the Bricks is here to teach you. This week, IMS President Doug Boles gets down and dirty, both under and around the track, to work with the facilities team to shut down plumbing around the track to prepare the Racing Capital of the World for Indiana winter.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Longtime owners look to sell Carmel’s Smokey Row Family Swim Club

For Jason and Cindy Leuking, owning the Smokey Row Family Swim Club for the last 17 years has been a family affair, as their children took lessons, competed and worked at the pool in the summers. Now, with their youngest daughter attending and swimming at the University of Notre Dame,...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Animal Care Services out of space, ‘high risk of euthanasia’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Animals are at a “high risk of euthanasia” as Indianapolis Animal Care Services is out of kennel space, the shelter said on Wednesday. “Right now, there are crates in the hallways, dogs in staff offices, crates in every extra room of the shelter, and our holding kennels are almost all full. Those holding kennels that aren’t full will be by the end of the day as more dogs are scheduled to come in,” IACS said in a Wednesday statement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbaa.org

Indiana passed a new law allowing for some eviction filings to be sealed. Some experts say that law is helping residents

Earlier this year, the Indiana General Assembly passed a new law allowing for the sealing of some eviction filings. Now, some experts say the new system is being put to use. During the 2022 legislative session, tenant advocates argued that expungement is a necessary step because eviction filings – even when they don’t lead to an eviction – make it much harder for tenants to find housing again.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Charter and innovation school leaders ask IPS for equitable referendum funding

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis charter and innovation school leaders are requesting that Indianapolis Public Schools include independent schools in its 2023 referendum request to community taxpayers. School leaders representing 52 Indianapolis public charter and innovation schools have signed a letter calling for IPS to equitably share referendum funding with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Warm November in Indy; December predicted to be below normal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We saw a relatively warm November across Indianapolis. Temperatures were up and down for the month but mainly up. The warmest temperature was on Nov. 4 when the mercury rose to 76. The temperature bottomed out to 13 on the Nov. 20. We ended the month with an average high around 44 degrees, which is about a degree above normal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

