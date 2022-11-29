Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
WISH-TV
Ambulance provider closes Indianapolis operation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A medical transportation company announced Friday it’s closed its facility on the city’s northwest side. A media spokesperson for American Medical Response told News 8 by email that it “scaled back operations in Central Indiana” on Wednesday. The spokesperson for the ambulance...
Pharmaceutical company Catalent to lay off 400 employees at Bloomington location
Catalent, Inc., a pharmaceutical company and one of the largest employers in Bloomington, plans to lay off around 400 employees at its location there.
Brewbound.com
Upland Brewing Company Opens Tap House On Indianapolis’ North Side
BLOOMINGTON – Upland Brewing Company, a craft brewer with brewery and brewpub locations throughout Indiana, announces the opening of its new tap house location on Indianapolis’ north side. Located at 4939 E. 82nd St. 46250, the new Upland Brewing Company tap house is having its grand opening tomorrow, December 2. The new location will feature a rotating beer and seasonal food menu.
WISH-TV
Fishers food and beverage tax takes effect Thursday
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — It now costs a little bit more to eat and drink at restaurants and Fishers. The city’s 1% food and beverage tax, approved by the city council in October, went into effect Thursday. The extra cash will be used to fund a $170 million...
WISH-TV
Lilly vows to continue diversifying workforce
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In June 2020, Eli Lilly and Co. launched what it called Racial Justice Commitment, pledging $25 million and 25,000 volunteer hours over five years. During an event with corporate and community stakeholders at the Lilly Corporate Center, company leaders said Thursday they have achieved both goals. The Indianapolis-headquartered pharmaceutical giant also launched an apprenticeship program tailored to people without four-year college degrees.
WISH-TV
Salon De’Elegance showcases spa treatments, grooming services they offer for men
Salon De’ Elegance offers trendy cuts/styling, lived-in color, balayage, barber cuts/grooming, therapeutic massage, couples massage, prenatal massages, body waxing, facials, lash extensions and more. April Wright Roberts, salon owner/stylist at Salon De’ Elegance, and Hailey Gutierrez-Durr, barber/stylist, joined us Friday to showcase what sets them apart when it comes...
Woman sentenced for seeking COVID-19 relief loans for fake businesses
D’Ericka Lee, 29, was sentenced to a year of probation after pleading guilty to wire fraud and using fake documents in order to fraudulently obtain COVID-19 related disaster loans.
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month
Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
WISH-TV
Potatoes may be the secret to shedding pounds, new study shows
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For so long people have been told to stay away from starches like potatoes for fear of gaining weight. However, a new study shows potatoes could be key in helping dieters actually lose weight. Click on the link above to find out why.
bloomingtonian.com
Catalent is laying off 400 employees according to a message sent to workers in Bloomington, Indiana
Update: Catalent sent the following response Wednesday:. “Apologies for the delay, and for the frustrating exchange with the chatbot on catalent.com. We have a statement as follows:. Since the start of the pandemic, Catalent’s Bloomington facility has played a critical role in producing the vaccines and therapies that have protected...
North Split project expected to be complete in April 2023, according to INDOT
INDIANAPOLIS — The end is in sight, according to INDOT. All work on the North Split project, which has been under construction since the winter of 2020, is expected to be finished by the end of April 2023. According to INDOT, the reopenings will be in phases, not all...
WANE-TV
Indiana man sentenced for embezzling millions from family business
INDIANAPOLIS — A Greenwood man will spend the next six years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $14 million over the course of four and a half years. The Kloiber family didn’t know much about the trucking industry but knew that they wanted to...
Have you Heard of the Indiana Oil Pit Squid?
Indiana tends to fly under the radar mostly. Sure, Indianapolis is a major metropolitan area, and I guess basketball is kind of a big deal there. But other than that, no quarrels with Michigan like Ohio has. But there is one legend that makes Indiana home to one of the...
WIBC.com
Buried for Three Hours: Man Thought Quickly and Survived on the East Side
INDIANAPOLIS–When Adam Collar began installing a sewer pipe for a new neighborhood in east Marion County, near the Hancock County line Wednesday morning, he had no idea that he’d be stuck under three ft. of densely packed dirt for more than three hours. At 11:23, Indianapolis Fire Dept....
WISH-TV
Behind the Bricks: How Indianapolis Motor Speedway prepares for winter
What goes on at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway the rest of the year when cars aren’t on track? Well, this episode of Behind the Bricks is here to teach you. This week, IMS President Doug Boles gets down and dirty, both under and around the track, to work with the facilities team to shut down plumbing around the track to prepare the Racing Capital of the World for Indiana winter.
Current Publishing
Longtime owners look to sell Carmel’s Smokey Row Family Swim Club
For Jason and Cindy Leuking, owning the Smokey Row Family Swim Club for the last 17 years has been a family affair, as their children took lessons, competed and worked at the pool in the summers. Now, with their youngest daughter attending and swimming at the University of Notre Dame,...
WISH-TV
Animal Care Services out of space, ‘high risk of euthanasia’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Animals are at a “high risk of euthanasia” as Indianapolis Animal Care Services is out of kennel space, the shelter said on Wednesday. “Right now, there are crates in the hallways, dogs in staff offices, crates in every extra room of the shelter, and our holding kennels are almost all full. Those holding kennels that aren’t full will be by the end of the day as more dogs are scheduled to come in,” IACS said in a Wednesday statement.
wbaa.org
Indiana passed a new law allowing for some eviction filings to be sealed. Some experts say that law is helping residents
Earlier this year, the Indiana General Assembly passed a new law allowing for the sealing of some eviction filings. Now, some experts say the new system is being put to use. During the 2022 legislative session, tenant advocates argued that expungement is a necessary step because eviction filings – even when they don’t lead to an eviction – make it much harder for tenants to find housing again.
WISH-TV
Charter and innovation school leaders ask IPS for equitable referendum funding
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis charter and innovation school leaders are requesting that Indianapolis Public Schools include independent schools in its 2023 referendum request to community taxpayers. School leaders representing 52 Indianapolis public charter and innovation schools have signed a letter calling for IPS to equitably share referendum funding with...
WISH-TV
Warm November in Indy; December predicted to be below normal
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We saw a relatively warm November across Indianapolis. Temperatures were up and down for the month but mainly up. The warmest temperature was on Nov. 4 when the mercury rose to 76. The temperature bottomed out to 13 on the Nov. 20. We ended the month with an average high around 44 degrees, which is about a degree above normal.
Comments / 0