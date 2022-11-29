Read full article on original website
Weekend Outlook: ArtWalks, Open Studios, and More
Berkshire County is hosting a variety of events this weekend including Art Walks, pictures with Santa, Holiday Fairs, and more. See our list of holiday craft fairs and tree lighting events. Holiday Walk. Spring Street, Williamstown. There will be a bunch of events happening in Williamstown this weekend to get...
New Designs for Lanesborough Police/Ambulance Building Reviewed
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The Police Station Committee reviewed a new design proposal for the combined police and ambulance facility, with hopes that residents can vote on the project at the special town meeting in January. Architect Brian Humes of Jackumsci & Humes created the new design to support police...
Pittsfield City Council Asks for Assistance With Cell Tower Concerns
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The City Council on Tuesday passed three petitions asking multiple state and local entities to look into the possible effects of cell tower radiation. Ward 1 Councilor Kenneth Warren and Ward 4 Councilor James Conant requested that the state and federal delegation is notified of the council's position on the negative health effects of cell tower radiation and that the Massachusetts Municipal Association, particularly Mayors Association President Linda Tyer and Councillors Association President Lisa Blackmer of the North Adams City Council, are contacted for assistance in dealing with them.
City Council OKs Starbucks on South Street
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A proposal for a Starbucks on Route 7 was given the green light after reworking its curb cut to address traffic concerns. The City Council approved on Tuesday a special permit for the coffee shop and drive-through at 1030 South St. after being continued in October.
Penny Social, Non-Profit Fair Returns at Williamstown's Holiday Walk
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — After a two-year absence, one of Holiday Walk's signature attractions returns on Saturday. The Penny Social and Non-Profit Fair once again will fill Williams College's Lasell Gymnasium with holiday cheer, merriment and a chance to try your luck. "We are so happy we can resume having...
Dalton Firefighters Extinguish Zinky's Pub Stove Fire
DALTON, Mass. — Dalton firefighters quickly extinguished a stove fire Thursday morning at 5:18 at Zinky's Pub on Daly Avenue. The department was notified via automatic fire alarm notification and a call in by a citizen passing by while walking their dog. Fire Chief Jim Peltier said there was...
Bump in COVID-19 Cases Seen at Two County Nursing Homes
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The operator of six nursing homes in Berkshire County said a recent spike in COVID-19 cases associated with two of those facilities is tied to incidents in the community at large. And all but four people found positive at a South County facility are fully recovered,...
Pittsfield Man Arrested After Berkshire Bank Robbery
PITTSFIELD, Mass.— The Pittsfield Police released a statement late Wednesday night indicating that they arrested Louis Hoffman in connection to the Berkshire Bank attempted robbery. Hoffman, 32 of Pittsfield, was taken into custody and charged with crimes related to the robbery. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday, Dec....
New Staff and Board at Nonprofit Center
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires (NPC) has a new staff member and two new board members. Sarah Blexrud of South Egremont joins the NPC in the senior position of Director of Operations. Blexrud will oversee finance, membership, marketing, and administration, and assist with strategy and program development. She reports to founder and Executive Director Liana Toscanini. Blexrud previously served as Administrative Director at Berkshire Waldorf High School and Communications Specialist at Canyon Ranch.
Berkshire County Officials to Work Friday Game at Gillette Stadium
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- A crew of eight Berkshire County high school football officials will take the field on Friday afternoon at Gillette Stadium to officiate the Division 7 State Championship Game. Referee John Wellspeak will lead a crew that includes umpire Michael Lyon, line judge Marc Field, head linesman Mark...
Great Barrington Arts Delightful & Delectable Holiday Market
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Great Barrington Arts Market (GBAM) returns to Saint James Place on Main Street in Great Barrington after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. GBAM offers market goers a chance to shop in person and support the local artist community at the same time. GBAM's...
Adams Historical Society Eagles Brass Concert
ADAMS, Mass. — The Adams Historical Society's 8th Annual Holiday Concert, featuring the Eagles Brass Ensemble, will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4, at Memorial Hall of the Adams Free Library. In addition to the Brass Ensemble's traditional mix of classical and show tunes with...
Pittsfield Police 'Back on Track' for Body Camera Pilot
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Following a union delay and a grant from the state, the Pittsfield Police Department is prepared to initiate a body camera pilot in the next week or so. "I can say that all of the unanticipated issues that led to the delay at the end of October have been resolved and we're back on track," Chief Michael Wynn reported to the City Council on Tuesday.
Multiple Fundraisers Started for Richmond Street Fire Victims
ADAMS, Mass. — A week after a Thanksgiving morning fire destroyed an apartment building on Richmond Street, multiple community fundraisers have, combined, raised more than $50,000 for the victims of the fire. While none of the occupants were injured, the fire caused significant damage to the attic, second floor...
Enter the iBerkhires Holiday Lights Photo Contest for Prizes
IBerkshires.com wants to see your holiday light display, whether it's traditional red and green or a multicolored extravaganza. Submit digital pictures of your exterior decorations to our Holiday Lights Photo Contest for a chance to win a cash prize of up to $250!. You have until midnight on Monday, Dec....
Clark: Lecture On Ruskin's Watercolor Practice
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 5:30 pm, the Clark Art Institute's Research and Academic Program hosts a talk by historian Jeremy Melius (University of Oxford / Michael Ann Holly Fellow) that explores the aesthetic and ethical parameters of Victorian critic John Ruskin's watercolor practice. Free; no...
Samantha Kaftan Joins SVMC ExpressCare
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) welcomes Physician Assistant Samantha Kaftan, PA-C, to SVMC ExpressCare and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians. Kaftan earned her master's degree in physician assistant studies from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She received a bachelor's in biology from the University of Dallas in...
SVHC Physician Aims for the Olympics
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Ivette Guttmann, MD, a sports medicine physician with SVMC Orthopedics, part of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) and Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) in Bennington, has something in common with the best athletes in the world; she has a dream to make it to the Olympic Games.
Images Cinema Fundraiser: Music in Movies
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Images Cinema presents a fundraising event, Music in Movies: Roomful of Teeth, Carter Burwell, and "Catherine Called Birdy," on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7:30pm. Oscar nominated composer Carter Burwell and Roomful of Teeth founder Brad Wells will discuss their collaboration on the "Catherine Called Birdy" score...
BHS, CHP Urge Parents to Protect Children from RSV Virus
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) and Community Health Programs (CHP) released a press release urging parents to take preventive measures to protect their children against seasonal respiratory illnesses, particularly the surging respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). With flu season emerging and COVID-19 persisting, the risk of triple-virus exposure...
