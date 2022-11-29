Read full article on original website
Related
Bustle
Mohamed Al-Fayed Is Almost Four Times Wealthier Than The Late Queen
Following the much-anticipated release of Netflix’s The Crown Season 5, there has been a predictable wave of renewed interest in the history of the British monarchy, and the real-life figures who became wrapped up in the royal sphere. During the show’s fifth chapter, this included the late Egyptian film producer, Dodi Fayed, who reportedly had a whirlwind romance with Princess Diana before they both tragically passed away in a car accident in 1997.
World Cup fans are only just realising why Germany play in white despite it not being a colour on their flag
MANY football fans are only just learning why Germany play in white. The country's flag is red, black and yellow, but their famous strip has little resemblance to those national colours. And the origin behind that stretches back more than 100 years. You have to rewind all the way to...
Germany fury as they are dumped out of World Cup by controversial Japan goal vs Spain as ball appears to be out of play
GERMANS are furious after a controversial call in Japan's win over Spain sent them packing. Japan advanced to the World Cup knockouts thanks to a highly controversial winning goal. La Roja had taken the lead through Alvaro Morata and appeared to be cruising into the last-16 along with the Germans...
Sporting News
Australia pull off the real biggest upset of World Cup 2022 by advancing to the knockout rounds
Everyone loves a shock result and any romantics looking to label Qatar 2022 as the World Cup of the underdog have not had to search too exhaustively for evidence. Look no further than Saudi Arabia, ranked 53rd in the world, coming from behind to stun Argentina 2-1. Lionel Messi had given the Albiceleste the lead from the penalty spot but Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari had other ideas as they made themselves national heroes.
Harper's Bazaar
The Princess of Wales wears a high-street jumper dress
The Princess of Wales demonstrated how to master workwear dressing in the colder months yesterday, stepping out in a cosy jumper dress. But instead of wearing a luxury label, Kate turned to the high-street – as she often does – opting for an affordable knitted design from Mango. She paired it with co-ordinating pieces in similar shades of green, during a royal visit to Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon.
‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast
The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
World Cup fans in Qatar insult and refuse to speak to reporters when they find out they're from Israel
Israeli journalists are being shunned at the World Cup in Qatar, with many fans yelling at them and refusing to conduct interviews once they find out which country they are from. Ordinarily, Israelis can't easily visit Qatar - but as part of a deal with FIFA, the Gulf state has...
tatler.com
‘Deluxe captivity’: newly-unearthed documents reveal Mary, Queen of Scots’ lavish lifestyle
The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.
Prince Andrew ‘broke down in tears after Charles told him he’d never return to royal duties in intense private meeting’
PRINCE Andrew broke down in tears when the King told him he would never return to Royal duties, it has been reported. The disgraced Duke of York was “totally blindsided” in the tense face-to-face meeting with his brother, who said he must accept his role in public life is over, it was claimed.
The Jewish Press
‘Rape Their Daughters’ Convoy Case Dropped; CAA Demands Prosecutor Chief Resignation
The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) organization has demanded that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill KC, “immediately explain this decision or resign” and is exploring its legal options after the Jewish Chronicle reported the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had dropped all charges against the remaining suspects in a notorious convoy that drove through London last May.
tatler.com
How Prince Philip’s ‘favourite sister’, Princess Cecilie, died alongside her sons in a plane crash, on the anniversary of the tragic accident
Today marks the 85th anniversary of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh’s beloved sister, Princess Cecilie of Greece and Denmark, who was killed while eight months pregnant in a plane crash that also claimed the lives of six others, including her husband, mother and three sons. It marked...
generalaviationnews.com
Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK
But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
Shamima Begum: Who is the young woman seeking to have her British citizenship restored?
Shamima Begum is set to begin her appeal against the decision to revoke her British citizenship on national security grounds.A Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) hearing to consider her case opens on Monday at Field House tribunal centre in London and is expected to last for five days.Ms Begum, now 23, was raised in east London by parents of Bangladeshi origin and attended Bethnal Green Academy but, as a 15-year-old schoolgirl, fled for Syria via Turkey in February 2015 alongside two friends – Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase – in order to join the Isis terrorist faction then engaged...
Inside abandoned village with 44 homes, hostel and swimming pool that could be yours for just £220,000
AN abandoned village with 44 houses, a hostel and a swimming pool is up for grabs for just £220,000. No one has lived in the small Spanish village of Salto de Castro, in the north west of the country, for three decades. Located on the border with Portugal, it's...
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Advocate
Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar
Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
King Charles Might Go Against His Parents’ Wishes and Bypass Younger Brother Prince Edward for Duke of Edinburgh Title
Edward has been expected to inherit the prestigious former title of his father, Prince Philip, for over 23 years.
Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup
The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
‘Go back to Africa’: French MP banned after racist outburst in parliament
Sitting suspended after interjection by far-right MP while black member was speaking about migrants
Comments / 0