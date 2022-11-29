LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana state trooper is recovering after a vehicle hit his police car in northern Indiana. Trooper Riley Hieb was seated in his car on I-80 westbound around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday to provide traffic direction. There had been a crash earlier in the left lane involving a semi truck and a passenger vehicle; Hieb’s police car was sitting in the lane with his emergency lights activated.

