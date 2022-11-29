Read full article on original website
Related
985theriver.com
Illinois pawnbrokers fight back against closing loophole
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Pawnbrokers across the state are trying to quash a bill they say would put their businesses in jeopardy. In March 2021, the Predatory Loan Prevention Act was signed into law, capping interest rates for consumer loans at 36% APR. A Sangamon County court issued injunction exempting the state’s 200 pawnshops from the PLPA. Senator Jacqueline Collins (D-Chicago) filed a bill closing that loophole.
985theriver.com
State trooper taken to hospital after police cruiser struck in northern Indiana
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana state trooper is recovering after a vehicle hit his police car in northern Indiana. Trooper Riley Hieb was seated in his car on I-80 westbound around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday to provide traffic direction. There had been a crash earlier in the left lane involving a semi truck and a passenger vehicle; Hieb’s police car was sitting in the lane with his emergency lights activated.
Comments / 0