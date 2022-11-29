ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Teacher feels ‘unbelievably lucky’ after brother saved her life with transplant

By Danielle Desouza
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AeoIB_0jRAFfTx00

A history teacher diagnosed with advanced blood cancer has said she feels “unbelievably lucky” her brother saved her life through a stem cell transplant.

Kate Corney, 35, who lives in Emsworth, Hampshire , was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2014 and underwent six months of chemotherapy, but that failed to work as hoped and doctors then recommended a stem cell transplant.

However, this option also came with complications – including a 10% chance of Ms Corney developing a life-threatening condition.

The “best hope of a good outcome” relied upon a sibling being a suitable match.

Despite there being a mere 25% chance of this happening, luck appeared in the form of Ms Corney’s younger brother Sam Corney, who donated his stem cells without hesitation.

Ms Corney, who is now in remission, said: “I feel unbelievably lucky to have found a donor and there was something extra special in that person being my younger brother.

“It’s impossible to put into words how grateful I am to Sam and to the incredible transplant team at University Hospital Southampton for giving me my life back.”

Ms Corney added that her younger sister Rosie was also tested but she was not a match.

Her transplant took place on June 2015 – 10 days after being admitted to University Hospital Southampton.

It was a very tough time, but the team looking after me were amazing and got me through it. Gradually things started to pick up and take hold and all of a sudden there was talk about me going home

Kate Corney

“From the very first moment I met the team there was just something about the way they spoke, the way they presented the information to me – I knew I was in very capable hands and trusted them immediately,” she said.

“It was a very tough time, but the team looking after me were amazing and got me through it. Gradually things started to pick up and take hold and all of a sudden there was talk about me going home.”

Mr Corney said he was “really happy” to have been able to help his sister.

“It wasn’t painful donating, but it did take quite a long time; almost five hours,” he added.

“When my donation was complete, I had given 20.5 million stem cells. Kate only needed five million for her transplant, so it was great to know that by donating so many, I was giving her an excellent chance of a cure.”

Although her stem cell transplant was a success, Ms Corney admitted she had not sought medical help as early as she should when she first started noticing symptoms.

She recalled: “I’d known for a little while that something wasn’t right. I was experiencing extreme tiredness and weight loss. I initially didn’t realise how ill I was, as all teachers are exhausted by the end of term.

“I knew very little about cancer but, with the terror that was building, I thought it was best not to tell anybody and just deal with it on my own.

“The concept of being properly ill was not something that I or anyone my age was used to seeing or dealing with and I left it super-late.”

This week marks 20 years of University Hospital Southampton delivering bone marrow and stem cell transplants.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mum's fight for answers after her daughter, 13, died suddenly in her sleep as she reveals doctors first dismissed her constant epileptic fits as a cry for attention: 'It was disgusting'

A young girl who died suddenly in her sleep after suffering epilepsy for years including up to 80 seizures a day has been remembered for her 'wicked sense of humour'. Charlotte Ivy Studham, from Geelong, southwest of Melbourne, died just a few days shy of her 14th birthday on November 3 from suspected Sudden Unexplained Death Epilepsy (SUDEP).
BBC

Death of three-day-old baby ‘avoidable’, coroner rules

The death of a three-day-old baby could have been avoided if medical professionals had acted differently, a coroner concluded. Rosanna Matthews died three days after being delivered at Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Kent in November 2020. Elana Sala, Rosanna's mother, said she suffers flashbacks, adding: “We didn’t have to lose...
People

8 Years After Dying Patient Pleaded with Nurse to Raise Her Son, the Boy Is Thriving: 'I'm Grateful Every Day'

Tricia Seaman fulfilled her patient’s final wish and gave her little boy the family his late mother had always wanted for him    When oncology nurse Tricia Seaman's patient learned that her cancer had spread and she only had months to live, Seaman did her best to console her. But on that afternoon in March 2014, Trish Somers didn't want to be consoled. The 45-year-old single mom — whose life revolved around her then-8-year-old son Wesley — was focused on something else. As she sat in her bed at...
HARRISBURG, PA
Fox News

Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's

Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Indy100

Hospital saves 'miracle baby' with tumour double her body size

A baby girl born with a tumour double her size is being called a "miracle" by doctors. Saylor Thomson was born at Mater Mothers’ Hospital in Brisbane, Australia in August weighing only 1,025 grams (2.2 lbs) at three months premature. Attached to Thomson's tailbone was a two-kilogram (four lb) sacrococcygeal teratoma tumour. Minutes after being born, Thomson was rushed into surgery where a team of 25 people worked to successfully remove the tumour for six hours. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“Saylor’s tumour was extremely large and very complex. The tumor extended into her pelvis and abdomen," Professor...
Daily Mail

Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone, 64, reveals she will undergo surgery to have 'large fibroid tumor' removed following misdiagnosis... 21 years after she suffered brain hemorrhage and stroke that almost killed her

Sharon Stone encouraged her followers to seek second opinions after she said a 'large fibroid tumor' was found in her body after a previous medical misdiagnosis. Stone, 64, took to Instagram Stories Tuesday with a personal message about her health, saying she 'just had another misdiagnosis and incorrect procedure,' and went for 'a double epidural' to treat pain she was in.
Ingram Atkinson

After man uses pregnancy test as a joke, he later finds out he has cancer

What would you do if you found out you had cancer?. A pregnancy test was discovered by a man in his girlfriend's bathroom a few years ago, and he simply chose to pee on it for amusement. The amusing part of it was that his test results unexpectedly showed that he was pregnant. Naturally, the guy found this to be hysterical and quickly started joking around with everyone that he was actually pregnant.
The Independent

The Independent

953K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy