Week 13 fantasy football rankings: Sleepers, risks and best options at QB, RB, WR, TE, D/ST and kicker

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago
The Sportsnaut Week 13 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances, and injuries for the best players in the NFL. Bookmark this page for updates leading up to every game.

The Week 13 NFL injury report and bye weeks have a significant impact on fantasy football rankings this time of year. NFL quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers , Justin Fields and Matthew Stafford are uncertain for Sunday. As for many of the playmakers who headline weekly fantasy football rankings; Joe Mixon, Mike Williams and Travis Etienne are all dealing with injuries.

With the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers on byes along with Kyle Pitts and Cooper Kupp on injured reserve, the options have further dwindled.

Before diving into our fantasy rankings for Week 13, here are the NFL teams on a bye this week.

NFL bye Week 13

  • Carolina Panthers
  • Arizona Cardinals

Now let’s get into our Week 13 fantasy football rankings.

Week 13 fantasy QB rankings

RANK PLAYER OPPONENT
1 Patrick Mahomes @ Cincinnati Bengals
2 Jalen Hurts vs Tennessee Titans
3 Joe Burrow vs Kansas City Chiefs
4 Justin Herbert @ Las Vegas Raiders
5 Josh Allen @ New England Patriots
6 Trevor Lawrence @ Detroit Lions
7 Dak Prescott vs Indianapolis Colts
8 Aaron Rodgers @ Chicago Bears
9 Deshaun Watson @ Houston Texans
10 Lamar Jackson vs Denver Broncos
11 Geno Smith @ Los Angeles Rams
12 Jimmy Garoppolo vs Miami Dolphins
13 Derek Carr vs Los Angeles Chargers
14 Tua Tagovailoa @ San Francisco 49ers
15 Tom Brady vs New Orleans Saints
16 Daniel Jones vs Washington Commanders
17 Kenny Pickett @ Atlanta Falcons
18 Kirk Cousins vs New York Jets
19 Jared Goff vs Jacksonville Jaguars
20 Marcus Mariota vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Patrick Mahomes is No. 1 in the Week 13 fantasy football rankings, facing a potential high-scoring battle against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. We love both quarterbacks in this matchup, with Mahomes facing a Bengals’ secondary whose best cornerback is Eli Apple. Meanwhile, Burrow will have Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase vs a secondary with a 22-6 TD-INT ratio and 99.2 QB rating allowed this season ( PFR ).

Among our favorite quarterback plays on Sunday, Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson are highlighted. Lawrence, who is coming off a career-changing performance, faces a Detroit Lions’ secondary that is still learning on the job and prone to some mistakes in coverage. As for Watson, the Cleveland Browns will certainly let him throw early and often against a Texans’ secondary that was just picked apart by Tua Tagovailoa.

Also Read:
Trevor Lawrence shows elite potential with career-best effort against Baltimore

Speaking of Tagovailoa, he is among the quarterbacks we’re hesitant about with our projections. Miami is expected to be without both of its offensive tackles, putting its offensive line in a dire position against the 49ers’ pass rush. With less time in the pocket, throwing deep to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle becomes even more challenging against a 49ers’ secondary that held its last opponents to a 75.7 QB rating with a 2-3 TD-INT mark.

We’re also low on Tom Brady. The future Hall of Famer has struggled in regular-season games against Dennis Allen-coached defenses. Keep in mind, that was when the Bucs’ offense was one of the best in the NFL.

Now that Aaron Rodgers expects to play in Week 13, he jumps into the top 10 fantasy QB rankings. Not only does he have a history of owning the Bears, the future Hall of Famer is also facing a Chicago defense that has allowed a 10-1 TD-INT ratio, 9.3 yards per attempt and a 123.7 quarterback rating over the last five games.

Week 13 fantasy sleepers – Quarterbacks

  • Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers vs Miami Dolphins
  • Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons

Bust candidates in Week 13

  • Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers
  • Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs Denver Broncos
  • Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints

Week 13 fantasy football rankings – Running Backs

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
RANK PLAYER OPPONENT
1 Nick Chubb @ Houston Texans
2 Derrick Henry @ Philadelphia Eagles
3 Josh Jacobs @ Los Angeles Chargers
4 Austin Ekeler @ Las Vegas Raiders
5 Jonathan Taylor @ Dallas Cowboys
6 Travis Etienne Jr @ Detroit Lions
7 Aaron Jones @ Chicago Bears
8 Saquon Barkley vs Washington Commanders
9 Christian McCaffrey vs Miami Dolphins
10 Dalvin Cook vs New York Jets
11 Rhamondre Stevenson vs Buffalo Bills
12 David Montgomery vs Green Bay Packers
13 Kenneth Walker III @ Los Angeles Rams
14 Jamaal Williams vs Jacksonville Jaguars
15 Dameon Pierce vs Cleveland Browns
16 Alvin Kamara @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 Tony Pollard vs Indianapolis Colts
18 Gus Edwards vs Denver Broncos
19 Isiah Pacheco @ Cincinnati Bengals
20 Miles Sanders vs Tennessee Titans
21 Rachaad White vs New Orleans Saints
22 Brian Robinson Jr @ New York Giants
23 Jeff Wilson Jr @ San Francisco 49ers
24 Ezekiel Elliott vs Indianapolis Colts
25 Najee Harris @ Atlanta Falcons
26 Antonio Gibson @ New York Giants
27 Cam Akers vs Seattle Seahawks
28 Devin Singletary @ New England Patriots
29 Cordarrelle Patterson vs Pittsburgh Steelers
30 D’Andre Swift vs Jacksonville Jaguars
31 Samaje Perine vs Kansas City Chiefs
32 Latavius Murray @ Baltimore Ravens
33 Zonovan Knight @ Minnesota Vikings
34 Tyler Allgeier vs Pittsburgh Steelers
35 Leonard Fournette vs New Orleans Saints
36 AJ Dillon @ Chicago Bears
37 JaMycal Hasty @ Detroit Lions
38 Kyren Williams vs Seattle Seahawks
39 Tevin Coleman vs Miami Dolphins
40 Jaylen Warren @ Atlanta Falcons
Week 13 fantasy RB rankings based on 0.5 PPR

Josh Jacobs is the best RB in fantasy right now and comes in at No. 3 in the fantasy football rankings at running back. He’s not going to repeat the level of performance we saw against the Seattle Seahawks, but 110-plus scrimmage yards against a Chargers’ front allowing 183 rush ypg and 5.4 ypc in the last five weeks is doable.

However, he does fall below Nick Chubb and Derrick Henry in Week 13. The Houston Texans have allowed 169.9 rushing ypg with 14 touchdowns in the last nine games. As for Henry, he will get 20-plus carries vs an Eagles’ run defense allowing 132.4 rushing ypg in the last seven weeks.

Also Read:
Highest paid NFL players in 2022: Aaron Donald, T.J. Watt have largest NFL salaries in 2022

There are quite a few names sliding down the Week 13 fantasy running back rankings. Saquon Barkley has averaged just 3.28 yards per carry and 66.5 rush ypg over the last month. He’s not saving you with touchdowns either, scoring three in that span.

Miles Sanders, Alvin Kamara and Jeff Wilson Jr. are all gambles. Tennessee is holding opponents to 61.9 rush ypg and 3 ypc with only two rushing touchdowns allowed in the last two months. As for Kamara, he averaged five receptions per game since Week 8 but it comes with 173 rushing yards combined, 3.2 ypc and three total touchdowns.

Finally, Week 13 will likely be a brick wall for Wilson Jr. The revenge game narrative doesn’t hold up when you’re facing a defense that allows fewer than 80 rushing yards per game.

With Najee Harris trending toward missing Sunday’s game, Jaylen Warren becomes a high-end RB2. Fully recovered from a hamstring injury, he steps in as the Steelers’ primary ball carrier against an Atlanta Falcons defense allowing 165.6 rushing yards per game, 4.5 yards per carry and eight touchdowns in the last five games. If Harris plays, notably telling reporters on Friday that he is good to go, he becomes an RB2 with some risk for a reduced workload.

Fantasy Football RB sleepers – Week 13

  • Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks
  • Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons
  • Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans vs Cleveland Browns
  • David Montgomery, Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers

Fantasy WR rankings – Week 13

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
RANK PLAYER OPPONENT
1 A.J. Brown vs Tennessee Titans
2 Ja’Marr Chase vs Kansas City Chiefs
3 CeeDee Lamb vs Indianapolis Colts
4 Amon-Ra St. Brown vs Jacksonville Jaguars
5 Stefon Diggs @ New England Patriots
6 Justin Jefferson vs New York Jets
7 Davante Adams vs Los Angeles Chargers
8 Amari Cooper @ Houston Texans
9 Tyreek Hill @ San Francisco 49ers
10 Tee Higgins vs Kansas City Chiefs
11 Jaylen Waddle @ San Francisco 49ers
12 Gabe Davis @ New England Patriots
13 Brandon Aiyuk vs Miami Dolphins
14 Christian Kirk @ Detroit Lions
15 Deebo Samuel vs Miami Dolphins
16 Chris Godwin vs New Orleans Saints
17 Garrett Wilson @ Minnesota Vikings
19 Mike Evans vs New Orleans Saints
20 Terry McLaurin @ New York Giants
21 Chris Olave @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 Keenan Allen @ Las Vegas Raiders
23 DK Metcalf @ Los Angeles Rams
24 Tyler Lockett @ Los Angeles Rams
25 Christian Watson @ Chicago Bears
26 George Pickens @ Atlanta Falcons
27 Michael Pittman Jr @ Dallas Cowboys
28 JuJu Smith-Schuster @ Cincinnati Bengals
29 DeVonta Smith vs Tennessee Titans
30 Courtland Sutton @ Baltimore Ravens
31 Adam Thielen vs New York Jets
32 Michael Gallup vs Indianapolis Colts
33 Darius Slayton vs Washington Commanders
34 Mack Hollins vs Los Angeles Chargers
35 Treylon Burks @ Philadelphia Eagles
There might be a few surprises in Sportsnaut’s Week 13 fantasy rankings. Justin Jefferson is arguably the best receiver in football, but he draws a tough matchup. Sauce Gardner, even in his rookie season, is a true shutdown cornerback. While Minnesota could move Jefferson into the slot, this is a deep Jets’ secondary allowing just 197.8 pass ypg this season.

We also have hesitations regarding the Dolphins’ receivers. As mentioned above, Tagovailoa’s time to throw will be cut down significantly on Sunday, Far fewer deep shots limit the explosive plays, relying on missed tackles by the 49ers’ secondary or Tagovailoa to have a high volume of completions. Fantasy managers need to temper their expectations.

Also Read:
Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner

As for our favorite plays in the NFL fantasy rankings, Brandon Aiyuk (averaging 70 ypg since Week 6), Christian Watson (265 yards, 6 TDs in last three games) and George Pickens (12 targets, 140 yards in last two games) draw favorable matchups.

Week 13 sleeper wide receivers

  • Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears
  • George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons
  • Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders
  • Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans

Bust candidates at wide receiver

  • Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers
  • Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints
  • Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs Baltimore Ravens
  • Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers

Week 13 fantasy TE rankings

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
RANK PLAYER OPPONENT
1 Travis Kelce @ Cincinnati Bengals
2 T.J. Hockenson vs New York Jets
3 George Kittle vs Miami Dolphins
4 Mark Andrews vs Denver Broncos
5 Pat Freiermuth @ Atlanta Falcons
6 Dalton Schultz vs Indianapolis Colts
7 Hayden Hurst vs Kansas City Chiefs
8 Tyler Higbee vs Seattle Seahawks
9 Foster Moreau vs Los Angeles Chargers
10 Gerald Everett @ Las Vegas Raiders
11 Juwan Johnson @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 Taysom Hill @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 Tyler Conklin @ Minnesota Vikings
14 Robert Tonyan @ Chicago Bears
15 Evan Engram @ Detroit Lions

Injuries at tight end – Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert – have further depleted a position that wasn’t especially strong to begin with. With T.J. Hockenson, he is averaging 8.5 targets per game and turning that attention into nearly 50 receiving yards on average in the last four weeks.

We’d normally stream tight ends against the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals – the two worst defenses vs TE in the NFL. However, the Cardinals are on their bye week. As for Tyler Higbee, he’s a massive risk. He saw minimal snaps in Week 12 after coming into the game questionable. Even if he does play 45-plus snaps, backup quarterback Bryce Perkins greatly diminishes the fantasy appeal of every Rams player.

Also Read:
Ranking NFL stadiums: NFL stadium rankings 2022

Dawson Knox draws a favorable matchup, but his production varies wildly from week to week. He has four games this season with three targets or fewer, including last Sunday. There’s always the chance he goes for 50-plus yards with at least four receptions, something he’s done four times in 2022, but fantasy managers need to prepare for disappointment.

As for two streaming plays at tight end this week, Foster Moreau is playing well in the absence of Darren Waller and there will be plenty of passing against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hayden Hurst – 5.8 targets and 42 receiving yards per game average since Week 7 – is another matchup play.

Fantasy kicker rankings – Week 13

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK
  1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs Denver Broncos
  2. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs @ Cincinnati Bengals
  3. Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs
  4. Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers
  5. Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys vs Indianapolis Colts
  6. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots
  7. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons vs Pittsburgh Steelers
  8. Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams
  9. Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders
  10. Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles vs Tennessee Titans
  11. Graham Gano, New York Giants vs Washington Commanders
  12. Greg Zuerlein, New York Jets @ Minnesota Vikings
  13. Nick Folk, New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills
  14. Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints
  15. Cairo Santos, Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers

Week 13 fantasy D/ST rankings

