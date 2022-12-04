Week 13 fantasy football rankings: Sleepers, risks and best options at QB, RB, WR, TE, D/ST and kicker

The Sportsnaut Week 13 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances, and injuries for the best players in the NFL. Bookmark this page for updates leading up to every game.

The Week 13 NFL injury report and bye weeks have a significant impact on fantasy football rankings this time of year. NFL quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers , Justin Fields and Matthew Stafford are uncertain for Sunday. As for many of the playmakers who headline weekly fantasy football rankings; Joe Mixon, Mike Williams and Travis Etienne are all dealing with injuries.

With the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers on byes along with Kyle Pitts and Cooper Kupp on injured reserve, the options have further dwindled.

Before diving into our fantasy rankings for Week 13, here are the NFL teams on a bye this week.

NFL bye Week 13

Carolina Panthers

Arizona Cardinals

Now let’s get into our Week 13 fantasy football rankings.

Week 13 fantasy QB rankings

Patrick Mahomes is No. 1 in the Week 13 fantasy football rankings, facing a potential high-scoring battle against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. We love both quarterbacks in this matchup, with Mahomes facing a Bengals’ secondary whose best cornerback is Eli Apple. Meanwhile, Burrow will have Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase vs a secondary with a 22-6 TD-INT ratio and 99.2 QB rating allowed this season ( PFR ).

Among our favorite quarterback plays on Sunday, Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson are highlighted. Lawrence, who is coming off a career-changing performance, faces a Detroit Lions’ secondary that is still learning on the job and prone to some mistakes in coverage. As for Watson, the Cleveland Browns will certainly let him throw early and often against a Texans’ secondary that was just picked apart by Tua Tagovailoa.

Speaking of Tagovailoa, he is among the quarterbacks we’re hesitant about with our projections. Miami is expected to be without both of its offensive tackles, putting its offensive line in a dire position against the 49ers’ pass rush. With less time in the pocket, throwing deep to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle becomes even more challenging against a 49ers’ secondary that held its last opponents to a 75.7 QB rating with a 2-3 TD-INT mark.

We’re also low on Tom Brady. The future Hall of Famer has struggled in regular-season games against Dennis Allen-coached defenses. Keep in mind, that was when the Bucs’ offense was one of the best in the NFL.

Now that Aaron Rodgers expects to play in Week 13, he jumps into the top 10 fantasy QB rankings. Not only does he have a history of owning the Bears, the future Hall of Famer is also facing a Chicago defense that has allowed a 10-1 TD-INT ratio, 9.3 yards per attempt and a 123.7 quarterback rating over the last five games.

Week 13 fantasy sleepers – Quarterbacks

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers vs Miami Dolphins

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons

Bust candidates in Week 13

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs Denver Broncos

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints

Week 13 fantasy football rankings – Running Backs

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

RANK PLAYER OPPONENT 1 Nick Chubb @ Houston Texans 2 Derrick Henry @ Philadelphia Eagles 3 Josh Jacobs @ Los Angeles Chargers 4 Austin Ekeler @ Las Vegas Raiders 5 Jonathan Taylor @ Dallas Cowboys 6 Travis Etienne Jr @ Detroit Lions 7 Aaron Jones @ Chicago Bears 8 Saquon Barkley vs Washington Commanders 9 Christian McCaffrey vs Miami Dolphins 10 Dalvin Cook vs New York Jets 11 Rhamondre Stevenson vs Buffalo Bills 12 David Montgomery vs Green Bay Packers 13 Kenneth Walker III @ Los Angeles Rams 14 Jamaal Williams vs Jacksonville Jaguars 15 Dameon Pierce vs Cleveland Browns 16 Alvin Kamara @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17 Tony Pollard vs Indianapolis Colts 18 Gus Edwards vs Denver Broncos 19 Isiah Pacheco @ Cincinnati Bengals 20 Miles Sanders vs Tennessee Titans 21 Rachaad White vs New Orleans Saints 22 Brian Robinson Jr @ New York Giants 23 Jeff Wilson Jr @ San Francisco 49ers 24 Ezekiel Elliott vs Indianapolis Colts 25 Najee Harris @ Atlanta Falcons 26 Antonio Gibson @ New York Giants 27 Cam Akers vs Seattle Seahawks 28 Devin Singletary @ New England Patriots 29 Cordarrelle Patterson vs Pittsburgh Steelers 30 D’Andre Swift vs Jacksonville Jaguars 31 Samaje Perine vs Kansas City Chiefs 32 Latavius Murray @ Baltimore Ravens 33 Zonovan Knight @ Minnesota Vikings 34 Tyler Allgeier vs Pittsburgh Steelers 35 Leonard Fournette vs New Orleans Saints 36 AJ Dillon @ Chicago Bears 37 JaMycal Hasty @ Detroit Lions 38 Kyren Williams vs Seattle Seahawks 39 Tevin Coleman vs Miami Dolphins 40 Jaylen Warren @ Atlanta Falcons Week 13 fantasy RB rankings based on 0.5 PPR

Josh Jacobs is the best RB in fantasy right now and comes in at No. 3 in the fantasy football rankings at running back. He’s not going to repeat the level of performance we saw against the Seattle Seahawks, but 110-plus scrimmage yards against a Chargers’ front allowing 183 rush ypg and 5.4 ypc in the last five weeks is doable.

However, he does fall below Nick Chubb and Derrick Henry in Week 13. The Houston Texans have allowed 169.9 rushing ypg with 14 touchdowns in the last nine games. As for Henry, he will get 20-plus carries vs an Eagles’ run defense allowing 132.4 rushing ypg in the last seven weeks.

There are quite a few names sliding down the Week 13 fantasy running back rankings. Saquon Barkley has averaged just 3.28 yards per carry and 66.5 rush ypg over the last month. He’s not saving you with touchdowns either, scoring three in that span.

Miles Sanders, Alvin Kamara and Jeff Wilson Jr. are all gambles. Tennessee is holding opponents to 61.9 rush ypg and 3 ypc with only two rushing touchdowns allowed in the last two months. As for Kamara, he averaged five receptions per game since Week 8 but it comes with 173 rushing yards combined, 3.2 ypc and three total touchdowns.

Finally, Week 13 will likely be a brick wall for Wilson Jr. The revenge game narrative doesn’t hold up when you’re facing a defense that allows fewer than 80 rushing yards per game.

With Najee Harris trending toward missing Sunday’s game, Jaylen Warren becomes a high-end RB2. Fully recovered from a hamstring injury, he steps in as the Steelers’ primary ball carrier against an Atlanta Falcons defense allowing 165.6 rushing yards per game, 4.5 yards per carry and eight touchdowns in the last five games. If Harris plays, notably telling reporters on Friday that he is good to go, he becomes an RB2 with some risk for a reduced workload.

Fantasy Football RB sleepers – Week 13

Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks

Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons

Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans vs Cleveland Browns

David Montgomery, Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers

Fantasy WR rankings – Week 13

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

RANK PLAYER OPPONENT 1 A.J. Brown vs Tennessee Titans 2 Ja’Marr Chase vs Kansas City Chiefs 3 CeeDee Lamb vs Indianapolis Colts 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown vs Jacksonville Jaguars 5 Stefon Diggs @ New England Patriots 6 Justin Jefferson vs New York Jets 7 Davante Adams vs Los Angeles Chargers 8 Amari Cooper @ Houston Texans 9 Tyreek Hill @ San Francisco 49ers 10 Tee Higgins vs Kansas City Chiefs 11 Jaylen Waddle @ San Francisco 49ers 12 Gabe Davis @ New England Patriots 13 Brandon Aiyuk vs Miami Dolphins 14 Christian Kirk @ Detroit Lions 15 Deebo Samuel vs Miami Dolphins 16 Chris Godwin vs New Orleans Saints 17 Garrett Wilson @ Minnesota Vikings 18 Deebo Samuel vs Miami Dolphins 19 Mike Evans vs New Orleans Saints 20 Terry McLaurin @ New York Giants 21 Chris Olave @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 22 Keenan Allen @ Las Vegas Raiders 23 DK Metcalf @ Los Angeles Rams 24 Tyler Lockett @ Los Angeles Rams 25 Christian Watson @ Chicago Bears 26 George Pickens @ Atlanta Falcons 27 Michael Pittman Jr @ Dallas Cowboys 28 JuJu Smith-Schuster @ Cincinnati Bengals 29 DeVonta Smith vs Tennessee Titans 30 Courtland Sutton @ Baltimore Ravens 31 Adam Thielen vs New York Jets 32 Michael Gallup vs Indianapolis Colts 33 Darius Slayton vs Washington Commanders 34 Mack Hollins vs Los Angeles Chargers 35 Treylon Burks @ Philadelphia Eagles Week 13 fantasy RB rankings based on 0.5 PPR

There might be a few surprises in Sportsnaut’s Week 13 fantasy rankings. Justin Jefferson is arguably the best receiver in football, but he draws a tough matchup. Sauce Gardner, even in his rookie season, is a true shutdown cornerback. While Minnesota could move Jefferson into the slot, this is a deep Jets’ secondary allowing just 197.8 pass ypg this season.

We also have hesitations regarding the Dolphins’ receivers. As mentioned above, Tagovailoa’s time to throw will be cut down significantly on Sunday, Far fewer deep shots limit the explosive plays, relying on missed tackles by the 49ers’ secondary or Tagovailoa to have a high volume of completions. Fantasy managers need to temper their expectations.

As for our favorite plays in the NFL fantasy rankings, Brandon Aiyuk (averaging 70 ypg since Week 6), Christian Watson (265 yards, 6 TDs in last three games) and George Pickens (12 targets, 140 yards in last two games) draw favorable matchups.

Week 13 sleeper wide receivers

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears

George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons

Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans

Bust candidates at wide receiver

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints

Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs Baltimore Ravens

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers

Week 13 fantasy TE rankings

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

RANK PLAYER OPPONENT 1 Travis Kelce @ Cincinnati Bengals 2 T.J. Hockenson vs New York Jets 3 George Kittle vs Miami Dolphins 4 Mark Andrews vs Denver Broncos 5 Pat Freiermuth @ Atlanta Falcons 6 Dalton Schultz vs Indianapolis Colts 7 Hayden Hurst vs Kansas City Chiefs 8 Tyler Higbee vs Seattle Seahawks 9 Foster Moreau vs Los Angeles Chargers 10 Gerald Everett @ Las Vegas Raiders 11 Juwan Johnson @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12 Taysom Hill @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13 Tyler Conklin @ Minnesota Vikings 14 Robert Tonyan @ Chicago Bears 15 Evan Engram @ Detroit Lions

Injuries at tight end – Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert – have further depleted a position that wasn’t especially strong to begin with. With T.J. Hockenson, he is averaging 8.5 targets per game and turning that attention into nearly 50 receiving yards on average in the last four weeks.

We’d normally stream tight ends against the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals – the two worst defenses vs TE in the NFL. However, the Cardinals are on their bye week. As for Tyler Higbee, he’s a massive risk. He saw minimal snaps in Week 12 after coming into the game questionable. Even if he does play 45-plus snaps, backup quarterback Bryce Perkins greatly diminishes the fantasy appeal of every Rams player.

Dawson Knox draws a favorable matchup, but his production varies wildly from week to week. He has four games this season with three targets or fewer, including last Sunday. There’s always the chance he goes for 50-plus yards with at least four receptions, something he’s done four times in 2022, but fantasy managers need to prepare for disappointment.

As for two streaming plays at tight end this week, Foster Moreau is playing well in the absence of Darren Waller and there will be plenty of passing against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hayden Hurst – 5.8 targets and 42 receiving yards per game average since Week 7 – is another matchup play.

Fantasy kicker rankings – Week 13

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs Denver Broncos Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs @ Cincinnati Bengals Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys vs Indianapolis Colts Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons vs Pittsburgh Steelers Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles vs Tennessee Titans Graham Gano, New York Giants vs Washington Commanders Greg Zuerlein, New York Jets @ Minnesota Vikings Nick Folk, New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints Cairo Santos, Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers

Week 13 fantasy D/ST rankings

