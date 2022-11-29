ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

Will Smith Tells Trevor Noah That Oscars 2022 Was a ‘Horrific Night’

By Wilson Chapman
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago

Eight months after the slap heard around the world, Will Smith made his first late-night appearance on “ The Daily Show With Trevor Noah ” November 28 to promote his upcoming Apple TV+ historical film “ Emancipation .” And yes, the subject of his altercation with Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars did come up.

“That was a horrific night, as you can imagine. There’s many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end of the day, I just, I lost it, you know? I guess what I would say, you just never know what somebody’s going through,” Smith said. “I was going through something that night, you know? Not that that justifies my behavior at all, I would just say, you’re asking what I learned. And it’s that, we just got to be nice to each other man? It’s hard. And I guess the thing that’s most painful for me is, I took my hard and made it hard for other people. I understand the idea when they say ‘hurt people hurt people.'”

During this March’s Oscars, Smith stormed the stage and slapped Rock, who was presenting the Best Documentary category, after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head. Pinkett-Smith has alopecia areata, a condition that causes baldness. In the interview, Noah described Smith’s actions as “standing up for the wrong thing at the wrong time,” and said he felt that the outburst was connected to disparaging things the public has said about his family, presumably referring to infidelity rumors regarding Smith and Pinkett-Smith’s relationship.

“One of my friends called me and we’re talking and talking and everyone’s got these opinions, and someone says, ‘I feel like we saw the real Will Smith in that moment…’ I said, ‘If anything, it’s the opposite.’ You talk in your book about growing up so afraid of conflict,” Noah said. “It felt like this was Will Smith, for the first time, going, ‘Okay, is this how you want me to respond or not?'”

“It was a lot of things,” Smith said in reply. “It was the little boy that watched his father beat up his mother, you know? All of that just bubbled up in that moment. That is not who I want to be.”

Noah also discussed the reaction that the slap garnered from the public, which led to Smith resigning from the Academy and being banned from their events for 10 years. Many have since criticized the public response to the controversy as overly excessive for what actually happened, and Noah spoke about how the response to the controversy from the Black community.

“Black people be together and go, ‘What was Will doing? What the hell happened?’” Noah said. “But I know a lot of Black people who, people came out and were like, ‘He should go to jail.’ We were like, ‘You need to relax yourself.’ Some people were overreacting, which made some people underreact.”

“Emancipation,” a drama about a slave escaping to join the Civil War’s Union army, is set to be released in theaters on December 2 before streaming on Apple TV+ on December 9. The film is Apple TV+’s main awards contender this year, and the cast and crew have spent the press cycle for the project addressing the slap. In a Vanity Fair interview, director Antoine Fuqua said that “The film to me is bigger than that moment. Four hundred years of slavery is bigger than one moment.” Smith also recently addressed the slap in an interview with journalist Kevin McCarthy.

“I completely understand — if someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready. My deepest concern is my team – Antoine has done what I think is the greatest work of his entire career,” Smith said. “The people on this team have done some of the best work of their entire careers, and my deepest hope is that my actions don’t penalize my team. At this point, that’s what I’m working for. I’m hoping that the material – the power of the film, the timeliness of the story – I’m hoping that the good that can be done would open people’s hearts at a minimum to see and recognize and support the incredible artists in and around this film.”

Watch Smith’s full “Daily Show” interview below.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Francesca Was Cut from ‘Bones and All’

Francesca Scorsese was among the departed in the final cut of “Bones and All.” After working with director Luca Guadagnino on 2020 series “We Are Who We Are,” Scorsese, daughter of auteur Martin Scorsese, filmed scenes for “Bones and All” opposite stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell. Scorsese shared a set photo on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Rip Harmony lol,” citing her character’s name. Scorsese is seen driving a car with Russell in the front seat and Chalamet in the back. She added, “For those asking, Harmony is no longer in the film, she had fun though!!” Scorsese’s fellow “We Are Who...
IndieWire

‘Emancipation’ Review: Will Smith’s Unrelentingly Brutal Slave Epic Is a B Movie with Delusions of Grandeur

, Antoine Fuqua’s thoroughly Oscar-pilled “Emancipation” is the kind of immaculate misfire that could only happen because Hollywood is spinning off its axis. Because the American film industry has sacrificed medium-budget programmers at the altar of monolithic franchise blockbusters, original stories can only expect to be told if they feed into the awards machine and/or manufacture a sense of cultural significance. That’s how you wind up with the director of “Olympus Has Fallen” making a stiff-jawed slavery epic that desperately wants to be something a lot smaller — and a little less important. That was never an option. By virtue of...
IndieWire

Luis Guzmán Has Given Up on Correcting People Who Think He Starred in ‘Ghost’

After 32 years, Luis Guzmán is setting the record straight: No, he was not in “Ghost.” The 1990 Academy Award-winning drama starred Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, and Whoopi Goldberg, but fans constantly insist that Guzmán was also part of the cast. In fact, it was late actor Rick Aviles whom Guzmán is often mistaken for. “To this day, you and I could be walking through an airport, a mall — today — and someone would go, ‘Why did you kill Patrick Swayze? What was it like working with Whoopi [Goldberg]?'” Guzmán said during “The Rich Eisen Show.” “If I had a nickel...
IndieWire

Robert Downey Jr. Praised Chris Hemsworth for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Improv: He Hit the ‘Sweet Spot’

Chris Hemsworth reached a career peak thanks to Robert Downey Jr.’s praise during “Avengers: Endgame.” Hemsworth recalled feeling hesitant about improvising an emotional scene as Thor, coping with loss post-Thanos. “Yeah, you’re always like, ‘Is this going to work,’ you know? I mean, I remember that scene [in ‘Avengers: Endgame]’ where I sort of start breaking down, pitching everyone the mission, and talking about my family, and who died, and so on…just little moments like that in your career where just everything lines up, and there was a bit of improv, and so on,” Hemsworth recalled during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast....
IndieWire

‘Shrinking’ Teaser: Harrison Ford Stars with Jason Segel in Apple TV+ Comedy from ‘Ted Lasso’ Team

It took a long time for Harrison Ford to make his way to a major TV role, and in a preview for the upcoming Apple TV+ series “Shrinking,” he doesn’t look too happy about it. In the minute-long clip, featuring the upcoming comedy’s cast, a trampoline, and no dialogue, Ford shoots a disappointed scowl at his co-star Jason Segel before walking off. It’s a perfectly nonplussed reaction from the Star Wars and Indiana Jones legend, setting up an intriguing new series from the creators of “Ted Lasso.” In addition to the trampoline clip and a few first look images (all below),...
IndieWire

Chloë Grace Moretz Recalls ‘Pushback’ from ‘Older Men’ Infantilizing Her on Set

Chloë Grace Moretz has been acting for almost 20 years, and the former child star is speaking out about “pushback” on sets. The “Kick-Ass” alum detailed the “power struggle” she felt leading films as a teen amongst older male colleagues. “Having to even advocate to an older man on behalf of your 14, 15, 16-year-old self is a really, really crazy kind of mind fuck,” Moretz said during the “Reign with Josh Smith” podcast (via The Independent). She continued, “It was always odd from my first leading role when I was 14 in ‘Carrie’…It was always really interesting to see who would...
IndieWire

Samuel L. Jackson Claps Back at Quentin Tarantino’s Marvel Diss: MCU Actors ‘Are Movie Stars’

Samuel L. Jackson is shutting down the notion of the last movie stars sans the MCU. After longtime collaborator Quentin Tarantino spoke out on the “Marvel-ization” of Hollywood driven by IP over star power, Jackson said that audiences “can’t refute” the superstardom of Marvel actors, much like the late Chadwick Boseman. “It takes an actor to be those particular characters, and the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in seats? What are we talking about?” Jackson, who plays Nick Fury in the MCU, said on “The View” (via Entertainment Weekly). “That’s not a big controversy for me to know that apparently these...
IndieWire

Christine McVie’s Genius Made Fleetwood Mac Concert Film ‘The Dance’ Sing

Fleetwood Mac lost one of its leading lights on November 30 with the passing of vocalist Christine McVie at age 79 after a short illness. She joined the band under the name Christine Perfect in 1968 and was the vocal and lyrical force behind hits like “Don’t Stop,” “Everywhere,” “You Make Loving Fun,” and “Little Lies,” each an all-time earworm in rock music history. Fleetwood Mac was fractious with break-ups (including McVie’s divorce from the band’s bassist, John McVie, in 1976), shake-ups, and diva personalities to spare, but none of that can touch half a century’s worth of brilliant music. It...
IndieWire

‘When You Finish Saving the World’ Trailer: Julianne Moore Leads Jesse Eisenberg’s Directorial Debut

Jesse Eisenberg has never been content to limit himself to acting, frequently pursuing other creative outlets such as writing plays and prose fiction. But when he came up with the idea for “When You Finish Saving the World,” his upcoming directorial debut starring Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard, he knew it was finally time to make his own film. “All of my plays take place in a living room,” Eisenberg said in an interview with IndieWire during the Sundance Film Festival. “This one couldn’t, because I wanted to show what it looks like inside a domestic violence shelter to show the...
IndieWire

Will Smith and Oscar, Part II? It’ll Be an Uphill Climb for ‘Emancipation’

In a world where The Slap never took place, Will Smith would be looking at another Oscar nomination for his performance as the enslaved person known to history as Whipped Peter. Somehow, against all odds, he flees bondage in a camp where he is being worked to death and runs through the Louisiana swamp — pursued by a monomaniacal runaway tracker (Ben Foster) on horseback —  to join the Union army. Word is, “President Lincoln has freed the slaves.” So that’s where Peter wants to be. He also wants to be reunited with his family. Filmmaker Antoine Fuqua (“The Magnificent Seven,”...
LOUISIANA STATE
IndieWire

Aubrey Plaza Wonders If She’s the Last Fan Standing of Theatrical Movies Next to Scorsese and Spielberg

Aubrey Plaza just might be the final defender of theatrical cinema. The “Emily the Criminal” star and producer quipped that she is among the likes of Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg in prioritizing the moviegoing experience. “I’m one of the last people that’s kind of waving that theatrical flag,” Plaza told Deadline. “Me, Martin Scorsese, and Spielberg, just the three of us. I’m romantic about it. I just believe with all my heart that if you make a movie that’s undeniably great, people will hear about it and want to see it.” Plaza led “Emily the Criminal,” “Spin Me Round,” and “The White...
IndieWire

Trevor Noah Was Mistaken for The Weeknd at a Basketball Game: ‘Screw You’

Trevor Noah had to correct a so-called fan for insisting that he was The Weeknd. The “Daily Show” host had to correct the fan that he was not in fact the “Often” singer, and recalled the story during an appearance on the “Today” show. “This guy comes up to me in the stands, and he’s with his wife, and he said, ‘Hey man, can I get a picture?'” Noah said. “And I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, um, okay.’ Then he’s like, ‘You’re The Weekend, right?'” The comedian continued, “I said, ‘No, I’m not The Weekend.’ And he’s like, ‘No, you’re The Weeknd.’ I said,...
IndieWire

Baz Luhrmann Is Ready for Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla and Elvis Biopic: ‘If She’s Got Any Questions, I’m Available’

Baz Luhrmann has Elvis Presley always on his mind. The “Elvis” auteur spent months researching Graceland ahead of his epic musical biopic starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Now, Luhrmann is considering himself a resident expert on all things Presley — and is ready to act as a resource for fellow director Sofia Coppola. The “Lost in Translation” writer-director is helming an adaptation of Priscilla Presley’s memoir “Priscilla,” with Cailee Spaeny playing Priscilla and Jacob Elordi as Elvis. “All I did was reach out to her, we just had a quick hello,” Luhrmann told People magazine. “I just...
IndieWire

James Cameron Estimates He’ll Retire After 5 or 6 More Movies, Half Being ‘Avatar’ Sequels

James Cameron might be calling it quits on Hollywood. The Academy Award winner estimated in a Hollywood Reporter cover story that he has five or six more movies left in his career, with three of them being “Avatar” sequels. “Avatar: The Way of Water” will premiere December 16 in theaters, with “Avatar 3” confirmed for a December 2024 release. Cameron is set to be filming “Avatar 4” and “Avatar 5” back to back, dated through 2028. To THR, Cameron said he would be open for “Avatar 6” and “Avatar 7.” “I’d be 89 by then,” the director stated. “Obviously, I’m not going to...
IndieWire

Sally Field Calls Ex-Lover and Former Co-Star Burt Reynolds the Worst Kisser: ‘A Lot of Drooling’

Turns out sex symbol Burt Reynolds was a bad kisser, according to former co-star and lover Sally Field. The “Spoiler Alert” actress revealed to host Andy Cohen that her 1977 “Smokey and the Bandit” fellow actor Reynolds lacked in the kissing department. “Oh boy, shall I really name names here?” Field teased when asked who her worst onscreen kiss was during “Watch What Happens Live.” Field continued, “OK, this is going to be a shocker, hold on folks: Burt Reynolds.” The “80 for Brady” star added, “It was just not something he really did very well. I could go into detail, but you...
IndieWire

Will Smith: Rihanna ‘Could Not Get Over’ the Cinematography of ‘Emancipation’

According to Will Smith, Rihanna was lifted up by “Emancipation.” The Best Actor winner told E! News that the “Lift Me Up” singer “loved the cinematography” of the slave epic, helmed by Antoine Fuqua. “She could not get over the look of the film and how it felt,” Smith said. Rihanna attended a private screening of the feature in October 2022 with partner A$AP Rocky, Tyler Perry, Dave Chappelle, and other A-listers. “The thing that’s great with Black people is they talk to the screen the whole time, so you don’t have to ask people’s opinion,” Smith added. “So, I didn’t have to ask anybody’s...
LOUISIANA STATE
IndieWire

‘Green Book’ Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. Found Dead Outside of Bronx Factory

Frank Vallelonga Jr. was found dead outside a Bronx sheet metal manufacturing factory. Vallelonga’s body was dumped outside of the factory and was later identified by the NYPD, as Deadline reported. The corpse was found on November 28, with the identification announced December 1 via the New York Post. Vallelonga Jr., age 60, was dumped out of a car at 3:50 a.m. and is believed to have overdosed on drugs. The investigation is ongoing. Vallelonga starred in the 2018 Best Picture winner “Green Book,” in which he portrayed a relative of Viggo Mortensen’s character Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga. Based on a true...
BRONX, NY
IndieWire

Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals ‘Scooby-Doo 2′ Pay Cut for Co-Stars’ Salaries: ‘Screw That’

Freddie Prinze Jr. is calling out the “Scooby-Doo” production almost two decades later. The star of Warner Bros.’ 2004 “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed” revealed that the studio asked him to take a pay cut so that his co-stars could receive raises. (Other cast members included Sarah Michelle Gellar, Linda Cardellini, and Matthew Lillard.) “I remember thinking, ‘Hold up, who’s giving them the raise? Me or y’all?'” Prinze Jr. told Esquire. “Like we made you guys three-quarters of a billion dollars, you can’t afford to pay them what I’m making on this? Screw that.” The “I Know What You Did Last Summer” alum alleged...
IndieWire

Baz Luhrmann Confirms Plans to Release ‘Elvis’ Concert Cut with Austin Butler’s Onstage Performances

Baz Luhrmann knows that fans have a “Burning Love” for Austin Butler’s performance as Elvis Presley. The “Elvis” director confirmed to IndieWire at the 2022 Gotham Awards that there eventually will be a concert cut of the musical biopic. “It’s a directors’ assembly. It’s not a cut. There’s a whole lot of material that adds up to four hours, but I have gone on record now to say not today, not tomorrow, but at some point I would do [it],” Luhrmann said. “Because Austin did his concerts full out. He did all the numbers. Austin just did it and it was an...
IndieWire

‘Love Actually’ Director Richard Curtis Calls Movie ‘Out of Date’ Over Lack of Diversity: I Feel ‘Stupid’

Love may actually be all around, but it was mostly a white Christmas when it came to 2003 rom-com “Love Actually.” Writer-director Richard Curtis reflected on the beloved classic film, saying the lack of diversity makes him “feel uncomfortable and a bit stupid” two decades later. “There are things you’d change but, thank God, society is changing, so my film is bound, in some moments, to feel out of date,” Curtis said in a interview with Diane Sawyer for ABC’s 20th-anniversary special “The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later” (via Entertainment Weekly). Curtis continued, “The lack of diversity makes me feel uncomfortable...
IndieWire

IndieWire

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy