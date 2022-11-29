ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

SNP MP to face probe after sharing Speaker’s correspondence on social media

By David Lynch
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11EOqx_0jRAFSxO00

An SNP MP will face a probe by the Commons watchdog after he shared correspondence with Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle on social media.

Conservative former Cabinet minister David Davis claimed the actions of John Nicolson , who shared the Commons Speaker’s correspondence on Twitter, constitutes a “clear breach” of parliamentary rules.

Sir Lindsay had earlier called on Ochil and South Perthshire MP Mr Nicolson to apologise for posting part of a letter relating to his decision on referring Conservative former culture secretary Nadine Dorries to the Privileges Committee.

Now Mr Nicolson has now been referred to the same committee, following a vote by MPs.

Mr Davis told the Commons: “It’s vital for members to protect the integrity, the impartiality and apolitical nature of the Speaker’s office.”

All of us in this House have a duty to uphold its rules and institutions, but by knowingly breaching the confidentiality of the Speaker’s correspondence he’s done the opposite of that

David Davis

He added: “Nowhere in his (Mr Nicolson’s) filmed statement did he tell his followers that Mr Speaker was following normal precedent or normal procedure by accepting the will of the DCMS Committee.”

Mr Davis went on: “All of us in this House have a duty to uphold its rules and institutions, but by knowingly breaching the confidentiality of the Speaker’s correspondence he’s done the opposite of that. This is a clear breach of our rules.”

Mr Davis’s motion on the order paper stated that “the matter of the actions and subsequent conduct of the hon Member for Ochil and South Perthshire in relation to correspondence from the Speaker on a matter of privilege be referred to the Committee of Privileges”.

The Commons backed the motion by 371 to 16, majority 355.

All 16 MPs who voted against the motion were SNP Members.

According to the division lists, no vote was recorded for the remaining SNP MPs, including Mr Nicolson himself.

Mr Nicolson told the Commons he was sorry that he had upset Sir Lindsay.

Speaking with a hoarse voice, he said: “On the one hand I am deeply sorry that the Speaker is upset. I don’t conduct politics in a way – for those who know me – that ever aims to be offensive and I am truly sorry that the Speaker is upset, and I am truly sorry that I have upset the Speaker.

“But it would be disingenuous of me to say that I knowingly revealed this. I could not have been more open by going on camera and discussing this. I clearly wasn’t trying to hide it.”

Mr Nicolson, a former journalist, added: “People in my former profession, and this profession, who want to pass things into the public domain in a sleekit or surreptitious way, they pass it to journalists, I didn’t do that. I stood up and I talked about the letter without revealing in detail its contents, but summarising it.”

After being urged by other MPs to “put the spade down”, he added: “I hope the House concludes that there was no malicious intent in anything that I did and I apologise to the Speaker for breaching a House rule.

“Given the all-party nature of the committee report, I sought no party political advantage and I hope that Members here today will seek no party political advantage. My only motivation was to do what I always try to do and that is to engage with debate and to communicate my work here with constituents and with journalists as openly and fairly as I can.”

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt urged MPs to back the motion, telling the House: “I don’t think that his arguments that he was not aware of what the right course of action should have been or what the appropriate response to journalist inquiries should have been – which was to state that any such correspondence would have been confidential – is a reason for not bringing this motion forward.

“I sincerely had hoped that he would have made an apology.”

Intervening, Mr Nicolson said: “I think there is a misunderstanding there. I did quite clearly say that I was apologising to the Speaker. I was unaware of this convention. I wish to cause him no hurt and apologise. I am repeating that now.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

All the MPs standing down at the next general election

Though the date of the next general election has not yet been announced, Chloe Smith, Harriet Harman and Sajid Javid amongst others have confirmed that they will not be standing.The maximum term of any Parliament is five years from the day it first met, meaning that the current Parliament will automatically dissolve on Tuesday 17 December 2024.MPs have been asked to confirm their intention to stand – or not – by 5 December.Which MPs are confirmed to be standing down?Sajid Javid, Conservative MP for BromsgroveOn 2 December, Sajid Javid became the latest, arguably most high-profile MP to join his...
Business Insider

Some QAnon believers are enraged by Trump's 2024 announcement and have started ignoring 'Q drops.' But experts say the movement is as fervent as ever.

When former President Donald Trump announced that he was planning to run for president in 2024, there was confusion and anger in the extremist QAnon community. The QAnon conspiracy movement, which is based around the belief that Trump is secretly working to expose a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles that run the world, has in recent years grown to become a part of mainstream politics.
The Independent

Joe Biden heckled during Cop27 speech after declaring US is ‘world leader’ in climate action

Protests erupted during Joe Biden's Cop27 speech at Sharm el-Sheikh today when he called America a "world leader" in climate action. Young activists holding a banner with a message against fossil fuels stood up in the Nefertiti Hall venue when the US president was addressing a packed auditorium.They jumped from their seats and interrupted Mr Biden briefly with a loud noise, causing Mr Biden to pause before he continued with his speech. Soon after, the security officials arrived and asked them to take the banner down. The activists were then swiftly escorted out of the auditorium.Mr Biden arrived...
TheDailyBeast

After Years of Trump-Russia Denials, Putin’s Enforcer Admits Election Interference

After adamantly denying interfering in the 2016 U.S. election that brought Donald Trump to power, a Kremlin insider has admitted that suspected Russian interference in American elections was real. “We have interfered, are interfering and will continue to interfere,” Yevgeny Prigozhin, a chief ally and favorite chef of Vladimir Putin said on Russian social media through his Concord Catering company on Monday. “Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way. During our pinpoint operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Photo of Biden with ‘miserable’ Republicans sparks amusement: ‘This should be the White House Christmas card’

A photograph of Joe Biden meeting with miserable-looking Republican leaders Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell at the White House sparked online amusement.The president wore an amused look on his face while House Minority Leader McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader McConnell appeared to wish they were anywhere else.Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had a coy smile on his face as outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi looked on seemingly amused by the situation.The meeting took place in the wake of the GOP’s underwhelming performance in the midterm elections, which saw Democrats retain control of the US Senate.Mr McCarthy, if he...
The Independent

Prince William and Biden’s Boston meeting encounters rail worker protests

Prince William’s meeting in Boston with US president Joe Biden saw around 100 protesters hurl abuse at the two men.The protesters could be heard shouting abusive slogans such as “F*** the royal family” and “Joe Biden is a scab” as the men met at the John F Kennedy Presidential Library in the city.The meeting took place hours before the Earthshot Awards, the final event on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s three-day tour to the Massachusetts city.The protest came after a vote in the US Senate that forced rail unions to take a new labour deal, which rejected giving...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

953K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy