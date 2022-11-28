It was a much welcome and overdue return for Rutgers senior point guard Paul Mulcahy. The season has not gone smoothly as he injured his shoulder in the opener over Columbia and played just two more games before going on the shelf with a stinger. The injury limited him to just nine minutes in game No.3 against UMass-Lowell and led to him missing the next four. Today, he made his return off the bench as he checked in at the 14:43 mark of the first half.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO