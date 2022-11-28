Read full article on original website
It was a much welcome and overdue return for Rutgers senior point guard Paul Mulcahy. The season has not gone smoothly as he injured his shoulder in the opener over Columbia and played just two more games before going on the shelf with a stinger. The injury limited him to just nine minutes in game No.3 against UMass-Lowell and led to him missing the next four. Today, he made his return off the bench as he checked in at the 14:43 mark of the first half.
PISCATAWAY- Rutgers roared to 6-2 on Saturday with an emphatic win over No.10-ranked Indiana. The game took place in front of a sold-out crowd as Jersey Mike's Arena thundered while the Scarlet Knights reeled off their sixth straight win against the Hoosiers. After the game, head coach Steve Pikiell started off his press conference by talking about the win and more.
Indiana star Trayce Jackson-Davis is an All-American candidate, but for some reason, Rutgers has his number. Rutgers hammered No. 10 Indiana, 63-48, Saturday. Jackson-Davis is a startling 0-6 against Rutgers during his fabulous Hoosiers career. After the game, Indiana coach Mike Woodson said the Hoosiers got "out-toughed" by Rutgers on the road.
PISCATAWAY - Rutgers scored a 63-48 win over No.10 Indiana today in front of a packed Jersey Mike's Arena. The win moved Rutgers to 6-2 on the season and handed Indiana its first loss of the year. Following the win, head coach Steve Pikiell spoke with the media in his post-game press conference.
