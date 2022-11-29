Read full article on original website
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
hypebeast.com
SoleFly's Air Jordan 13 Collaboration Is Inspired by Michael Jordan's Yacht
Art collectors, streetwear brands and cultural icons will be flocking down to Florida this week for Art Basel, and one imprint that is chiming in on all of the action with a special release is SoleFly. The Miami-based retailer is reprising its partnership with Jordan Brand, this time to fashion its own Air Jordan 13 rendition inspired by one of Michael Jordan‘s favorite pastimes — yachting.
hypebeast.com
The Nike LeBron 20 "Art Basel" Has Been Revealed
With Art Basel Miami Beach 2022 underway, brands have revealed many themed projects. For. , its celebration of the annual art fair includes two LeBron 20 colorways. The first, a “South Beast” look that combines a Miami pink with faux animal hair Swooshes. Adding to this, an “Art Basel” colorway has now been unveiled as a limited edition release of only 200 units. Launching via Miami-based retailer UNKNWN, it serves as the second rare project to be up for grabs as a giveaway of its friends and family exclusive Nike Air Max 90 “305” is also taking place.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look Inside the "Virgil Abloh: The Codes c/o Architecture" Exhibit in Miami
Set to officially open December 1, we now have an inside look at the “Virgil Abloh: The Codes c/o Architecture” exhibit. Taking place during Design Miami/, the limited-time showcase is presented by. and VA Securities and has taken over the city’s Rubell Museum. According to Nike and VA...
hypebeast.com
UNKNWN Announces Raffle for Its Nike Air Max 90 “305” Friends and Family Exclusive
Various companies from streetwear brands to alcohol companies to tech giants utilize Art Basel week to throw down exciting activations and roll out special products. And one retailer that’s making noise on the footwear front is UNKNWN which has just announced that it will be raffling off its Air Max 90 “305” friends and family exclusive once more. This colorway was initially introduced alongside.
hypebeast.com
Gufram and A$AP Rocky Present the Shroom CACTUS® at Design Miami
At Design Miami/ this year, iconic furniture name, Gufram, is exhibiting as a Curio/ to present the Shroom CACTUS®. Created in collaboration with A$AP Rocky, the new edition will serve to help launch the multi-hyphenated creative’s design studio “HOMMEMADE.”. The Shroom CACTUS® takes center stage in a...
