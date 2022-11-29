Read full article on original website
The North Face Celebrates 30 Years of the Nuptse Jacket
Few outerwear pieces are as esteemed, iconic, and seminal as the Nuptse from The North Face — which turns 30 years old this year. In celebration of this, TNF is releasing the ‘92 Nuptse collection; a stitch-for-stitch homage to the piece that started our love affair with the pioneering outdoors brand.
Sans Gêne Embraces Personal Complexity With Second Collection
This past June, Los Angeles-based label Sans Gêne made its debut with an emphasis on contemporary unisex wares and a commitment to uplifting community. Now, the brand has returned for the Winter 2022 season with its second collection. In expanding the Sans Gêne (without reservation, discomfort or embarrassment) ethos,...
IWC and The Faction Collective Reveal Limited-Edition Luminescent Skis
Joining forces for the first time, IWC and The Faction Collection announces their limited-edition “Faction Studio 1 IWC Collab Ltd.” comprising 55 pairs of skis, and the option to purchase the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Top Gun Edition in a white ceramic “Lake Tahoe” version. For...
99%IS- Delivers Drop 1 of Its VOL.17 "I am 99%. From 1%." Collection
Originally revealed back in August, 99%IS- has now release Drop 1 of its VOL.17 “I am 99%. From 1%.” collection. Helping kick off the 10th anniversary of the label designed by Bajowoo, the expansive range serves to cover both the Fall/Winter 2022 and Spring/Summer 2023 seasons. Comprised of...
atmos and adidas Reconnect for "Purple Suede" ADIMATIC
Reprinted for the first time in more than two decades this year, the. ADIMATIC is a classic skate shoe that gained a cult following in the ’90s. Building upon the silhouette’s nostalgic roots, atmos joins forces with adidas for the fourth installment of the ADIMATIC pairs in vibrant “Purple Suede.”
Kate Middleton Makes Bold Fashion Statement In $91 Rented Gown
The Princess of Wales focused on sustainability for her red carpet look.
Nike Dresses Its Air Max 1 in "Neutral Grey"
Nike has just presented a fresh iteration of its Air Max 1 silhouette, and now the sneaker is coming packed with multi-colored outsoles and pom-pom laces. For the Swoosh, 2022 has been a year packed with anniversaries for several of its mainline silhouettes. One of which has been the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1, and with that, the shoe has dropped in various new iterations, with stand-outs coming in the form of the new “Magma Orange,” “Ale Brown,” and the “Liverpool” edition made in collaboration with Lebron James.
Light Silver and Green Grace the Nike Air Max 97
In a year of celebrations for 50-year-old company , it has looked back to its pioneering sneakers throughout 2022 as iconic pairs such as Bruce Kilgore’s Air Force 1 celebrate their anniversaries. Another silhouette that continues to shine is the Japanese bullet train-inspired Air Max 97. Having turned 25 this year, the Air Max 97 has found itself in a variety of colorways with fan favorites such as the “Silver Bullet” making a return. Now, it looks to close out the year with yet another launch, this time in a monochromatic “Light Silver” look.
SoleFly's Air Jordan 13 Collaboration Is Inspired by Michael Jordan's Yacht
Art collectors, streetwear brands and cultural icons will be flocking down to Florida this week for Art Basel, and one imprint that is chiming in on all of the action with a special release is SoleFly. The Miami-based retailer is reprising its partnership with Jordan Brand, this time to fashion its own Air Jordan 13 rendition inspired by one of Michael Jordan‘s favorite pastimes — yachting.
Official Images of the Upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low Colorways
AMBUSH and have forged a strong relationship and worked on a vast array of sneaker projects together, and they’re set to reunite for a batch of Air Force 1 Low colorways this holiday season. Sneak peeks at the kicks have been gradually rolling out onto sneaker-focused social accounts, but now we’ve got an official look at the brand’s forthcoming “Game Royal” and “Green” colorways courtesy of Nike.
DESCENDANT and Ron Herman Deliver Commemorative Varsity Jackets
Following a three-way collaboration earlier this year with Thinc Project, Ron Herman and DESCENDANT reconnect for another limited capsule. DESCENDANT, led by WTAPS founder Tetsu Nishiyama, first began working with California-born specialty store Ron Herman in 2015 and is now the only partner to develop exclusive lines with the retailer.
Maison Margiela and Reebok Present the Classic Leather Tabi Nylon
In recent years, luxury fashion house Maison Margiela and American sportswear brand Reebok have come together and combined their iconic themes and silhouettes to create unique footwear that is instantly recognizable as a collaborative project. Last month, the two looked to the Reebok TZ Pump, presenting it in several aged colorways. Now, they have once again reworked the Classic Leather in a finish that pays tribute to the Classic Nylon and Margiela’s iconic Tabi design.
Space Available's 'Radical Fungi' Collection Promotes the Power of Biomaterials
After opening a future-focused biodesign museum in Bali earlier this year, creative platform (and newly-formed lifestyle brand) Space Available has dropped off its second-ever capsule collection, titled Radical Fungi. The imprint wants to play its part in building a circular future by exploring the potential of both waste and natural...
Helly Hansen’s HH-118389225 Explores Camouflage Prints for FW22
Helly Hansen’s HH-118389225 is following up on its mountainous collection for Spring/Summer 2022 with a new collection for the Winter season that uses the brand’s 140 years of experience in crafting performance wear to present a capsule that is packed with functional quality. The new offering from HH...
Up There Heads to Venice Beach for New Balance 2002R "Backyard Legends II" Collaboration
Australian boutique Up There Store has a knack for creating highly-sought after collaborations, and you can expect to find the same kind of hysteria upon the release of its next drop, the Up There x New Balance 2002R “Backyard Legends II.”. Following on from June’s first “Backyard Legends” installment,...
Audemars Piguet Revitalizes the Starwheel Complication With the Code 11.59 Platform
Audemars Piguet has just revived its iconic “Star Wheel” system by way of the modern Code 11.59 platform. The wandering hours complication dates back to the 17th century where it sees three small discs on a larger central wheel that rotate on their own axis to join a 120-degree minute arc section at the 10 to 2 o’clock position. The time is read where the hourly-marked discs meet the minute indications.
COVL Explores Her Latinx Heritage in "Nuevo Norte" Mixed Reality Installation for Meta
A groundbreaking experience launching at Art Basel Miami Beach 2022. Meta teamed up with next-gen multimedia artist COVL to create “Nuevo Norte” — a groundbreaking mixed reality installation that can be experienced in VR in Meta Horizon Worlds, a 2D mural and an AR extension on the ground at this year’s Art Basel Miami Beach. ”Nuevo Norte” is a cultural pillar entitled Tercera Cultura (Third Culture) that is part of Meta’s culture series that explores Latinx culture, identity and equity in the metaverse.
The Nike LeBron 20 "Art Basel" Has Been Revealed
With Art Basel Miami Beach 2022 underway, brands have revealed many themed projects. For. , its celebration of the annual art fair includes two LeBron 20 colorways. The first, a “South Beast” look that combines a Miami pink with faux animal hair Swooshes. Adding to this, an “Art Basel” colorway has now been unveiled as a limited edition release of only 200 units. Launching via Miami-based retailer UNKNWN, it serves as the second rare project to be up for grabs as a giveaway of its friends and family exclusive Nike Air Max 90 “305” is also taking place.
The Air Jordan 7 Releases in "Black Olive" This Month
As Nike wraps up its year of anniversaries, its Jordan Brand subsidiary is following suit. The Air Jordan 7 somewhat quietly celebrated its 30th year in business as the retro sneaker remains a staple in Air Jordan lineups each year. While the shoe didn’t receive as much attention as the Air Jordan 1 and 2, the latter of which had a standout year in terms of production, the Air Jordan 7 still played a key role with collaborations that included touches from Trophy Room, Bephies Beauty Supply and Quai 54.
Homer Drops New Sphere Legs Pendant Colors and Spherelet Pendants
Shortly after announcing Homer Radio with Apple Music 1, Frank Ocean‘s Homer has now returned with its latest release. The popular independent luxury jewelry and accessories brand has put together a new selection of Sphere Legs Pendant colors and Spherelet Pendants. Coming in Small and XLarge size options, the...
