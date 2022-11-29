ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

KCRA.com

Woman dies after vehicle crash in Placer County, CHP says

A 50-year-old woman died after her vehicle crashed Wednesday night in Placer County, the California Highway Patrol said. Her vehicle was believed to be traveling at a fast rate of speed eastbound on Foresthill Road approaching Owl Hill Court when it went off the roadway and struck a curb and pole, CHP said. That led to the car going airborne then hitting a tree.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Wrong-Way Crash Near Placerville Causes Injuries

Accident on El Dorado Freeway Caused by Wrong-Way Driver. A wrong-way crash occurred east of Placerville on the El Dorado Freeway on November 28 that resulted in minor injuries. The accident happened along U.S. 50 near Schnell School Road around 9:20 p.m., according to a report by Caltrans. Two people were transported to a hospital with injuries described as minor as well as another patient who was treated and released at the scene by medics with the El Dorado Fire Protection District.
PLACERVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Traffic Collision Involves Tanker Truck

Traffic Accident With Tanker Truck on I-5 Causes Minor Injuries. A traffic collision involving a tanker truck and SUV resulted in minor injuries in Sacramento on November 28. The collision occurred on northbound Interstate 5 just north of the 43rd Avenue on-ramp in the South Land Park area around 11:21 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the number three lane was blocked by the collision and debris was scattered in the slow lane. Minor injuries were reported in the crash, which is under investigation by the CHP to determine the cause and to assign fault.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Tracy fatal collision shut down major roadway

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct what the driver’s actions were after the crash. We regret the error. TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision in Tracy caused a road closure Thursday morning, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police say that an elderly man was riding an electric scooter and attempting […]
TRACY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Antelope Pedestrian Accident Causes Serious Injuries

Walerga Road Intersection Pedestrian Accident Involves Motor Vehicle. A pedestrian accident with a motor vehicle in Antelope resulted in serious injuries to the walker on November 29. The pedestrian was hospitalized as a result. The accident happened at the Walerga Road intersection with Antelope Road at around 6:00 a.m. Investigation...
ANTELOPE, CA
FOX40

11-year-old hit by car in front of Carmichael school

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department are responding to a vehicle collision involving an 11-year-old near Winston Churchill Middle School. Metro confirmed that the 11-year-old is suffering from minor to moderate injuries, but has yet to say if it will be transporting the child to an area hospital. The incident […]
CARMICHAEL, CA
FOX40

Wrong-way driver arrested on SR-99

(KTXL) — One person was arrested after driving the wrong way down State Route 99 Friday, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the North Sacramento CHP division received several calls in the early morning hours on Friday about a driver headed south on northbound SR-99 near Elverta Road. CHP said other drivers on […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Yuba City Big Rig Accident

A big rig accident involving a sedan occurred in Yuba City on November 27, resulting in minor injuries. The accident was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as occurring around 12:38 p.m. along southbound S.R. 99 and Oswald Road. The crash partially blocked the southbound lane and involved a tractor-trailer and Toyota Corolla.
YUBA CITY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUI, trespassing, warrants

Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 22. Dakota Taylor Fitchett, 19, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. on suspicion of an outside felony warrant in the 12500 block of...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Homeless man accused of attacking bicyclist with machete in Rancho Cordova to appear in court today

RANCHO CORDOVA — The man accused of attacking a bicyclist with a machete is expected to appear in court today. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old James Hall confessed to attacking the victim as the victim was riding his eBike in the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive and Italia Way. The confession came after Hall was captured just after midnight Wednesday by detectives in Shasta Community Park in South Sacramento.Hall was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of attempted murder. He is being held without bail.Family has since identified the victim as 60-year-old Timothy J. Fairall...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KCRA.com

Student struck by vehicle near Stockton schools, CHP says

STOCKTON, Calif. — A student was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning near two schools in Stockton, the California Highway Patrol said. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 29) The collision happened near Lincoln High School and Sierra Middle School. Officials said the student had minor injuries, and it’s...
STOCKTON, CA
Mountain Democrat

CHP: Propane truck rolls onto oncoming vehicle

Placerville’s California Highway Patrol unit reported no injuries after a propane truck rolled over and hit another vehicle on Grizzly Flat Road near Moonracer Drive in south county Friday afternoon. California Highway Patrol officer Shawn Callaway said the propane truck was headed eastbound on Grizzly Flat Road while the...
PLACERVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple Fatalities Occur in Woodland Single-Vehicle Crash

Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Occurs on County Road 32A. Two fatalities occurred as well as major injuries in Woodland in a single-vehicle crash on November 24. The accident happened at about 2:30 a.m. on County Road 32A between County Road 105 and Mace Boulevard. It is believed by officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that the Ford in question was speeding west along I-80 nearing Mace Boulevard when it exited the roadway.
WOODLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Heartbroken father speaks out after teenage son dies in crash

LIVERMORE, Calif. - The father of a 15-year-old boy who was killed in a crash of a pickup truck full of Livermore High School students said Thursday that the deadly collision was the result of a crime. "He died in a tragedy. It was not an accident. This was something...
LIVERMORE, CA
Fox40

Tractor-trailer goes over side of road in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A tractor-trailer went over the side of Norton Grade Road in Placer County Sunday night, the California Highway Patrol said. According to the CHP, no one was injured in the incident. CHP said that the road was shut down and that a powerline above...

