KCRA.com
Woman dies after vehicle crash in Placer County, CHP says
A 50-year-old woman died after her vehicle crashed Wednesday night in Placer County, the California Highway Patrol said. Her vehicle was believed to be traveling at a fast rate of speed eastbound on Foresthill Road approaching Owl Hill Court when it went off the roadway and struck a curb and pole, CHP said. That led to the car going airborne then hitting a tree.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Wrong-Way Crash Near Placerville Causes Injuries
Accident on El Dorado Freeway Caused by Wrong-Way Driver. A wrong-way crash occurred east of Placerville on the El Dorado Freeway on November 28 that resulted in minor injuries. The accident happened along U.S. 50 near Schnell School Road around 9:20 p.m., according to a report by Caltrans. Two people were transported to a hospital with injuries described as minor as well as another patient who was treated and released at the scene by medics with the El Dorado Fire Protection District.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Traffic Collision Involves Tanker Truck
Traffic Accident With Tanker Truck on I-5 Causes Minor Injuries. A traffic collision involving a tanker truck and SUV resulted in minor injuries in Sacramento on November 28. The collision occurred on northbound Interstate 5 just north of the 43rd Avenue on-ramp in the South Land Park area around 11:21 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the number three lane was blocked by the collision and debris was scattered in the slow lane. Minor injuries were reported in the crash, which is under investigation by the CHP to determine the cause and to assign fault.
Tracy fatal collision shut down major roadway
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct what the driver’s actions were after the crash. We regret the error. TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision in Tracy caused a road closure Thursday morning, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police say that an elderly man was riding an electric scooter and attempting […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Antelope Pedestrian Accident Causes Serious Injuries
Walerga Road Intersection Pedestrian Accident Involves Motor Vehicle. A pedestrian accident with a motor vehicle in Antelope resulted in serious injuries to the walker on November 29. The pedestrian was hospitalized as a result. The accident happened at the Walerga Road intersection with Antelope Road at around 6:00 a.m. Investigation...
CHP: Man struck by vehicle in Antelope believed to still be alive
ANTELOPE, Calif. — A man California Highway Patrol describe as transient was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Antelope as he walked across northbound Walerga Road near Big Cloud Way.
11-year-old hit by car in front of Carmichael school
CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department are responding to a vehicle collision involving an 11-year-old near Winston Churchill Middle School. Metro confirmed that the 11-year-old is suffering from minor to moderate injuries, but has yet to say if it will be transporting the child to an area hospital. The incident […]
Wrong-way driver arrested on SR-99
(KTXL) — One person was arrested after driving the wrong way down State Route 99 Friday, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the North Sacramento CHP division received several calls in the early morning hours on Friday about a driver headed south on northbound SR-99 near Elverta Road. CHP said other drivers on […]
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Antelope (Antelope, CA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Antelope on Tuesday morning. The accident happened at the Walerga and Antelope Road intersection at around 6 a.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, a Pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Yuba City Big Rig Accident
A big rig accident involving a sedan occurred in Yuba City on November 27, resulting in minor injuries. The accident was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as occurring around 12:38 p.m. along southbound S.R. 99 and Oswald Road. The crash partially blocked the southbound lane and involved a tractor-trailer and Toyota Corolla.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUI, trespassing, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 22. Dakota Taylor Fitchett, 19, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. on suspicion of an outside felony warrant in the 12500 block of...
Homeless man accused of attacking bicyclist with machete in Rancho Cordova to appear in court today
RANCHO CORDOVA — The man accused of attacking a bicyclist with a machete is expected to appear in court today. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old James Hall confessed to attacking the victim as the victim was riding his eBike in the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive and Italia Way. The confession came after Hall was captured just after midnight Wednesday by detectives in Shasta Community Park in South Sacramento.Hall was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of attempted murder. He is being held without bail.Family has since identified the victim as 60-year-old Timothy J. Fairall...
KCRA.com
Student struck by vehicle near Stockton schools, CHP says
STOCKTON, Calif. — A student was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning near two schools in Stockton, the California Highway Patrol said. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 29) The collision happened near Lincoln High School and Sierra Middle School. Officials said the student had minor injuries, and it’s...
Mountain Democrat
CHP: Propane truck rolls onto oncoming vehicle
Placerville’s California Highway Patrol unit reported no injuries after a propane truck rolled over and hit another vehicle on Grizzly Flat Road near Moonracer Drive in south county Friday afternoon. California Highway Patrol officer Shawn Callaway said the propane truck was headed eastbound on Grizzly Flat Road while the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multiple Fatalities Occur in Woodland Single-Vehicle Crash
Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Occurs on County Road 32A. Two fatalities occurred as well as major injuries in Woodland in a single-vehicle crash on November 24. The accident happened at about 2:30 a.m. on County Road 32A between County Road 105 and Mace Boulevard. It is believed by officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that the Ford in question was speeding west along I-80 nearing Mace Boulevard when it exited the roadway.
KCRA.com
Stockton street vendor robbed at gunpoint, deputies looking for suspect
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton street vendor is speaking out after she says she was robbed at gunpoint last week. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the armed robbery that happened two days before Thanksgiving on east Alpine Avenue and north Wilson Way in Stockton. The victim...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A young man died on a busy Sacramento street. His family claims the road is unsafe by design
The family of a 22-year-old Sacramento man killed in a traffic incident last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against local government agencies, saying the road has a high-speed limit, lacks crosswalks and is unsafe. The parents of Pedro Ramon Garcia Aguila, 22, are suing the driver, city, county...
KTVU FOX 2
Heartbroken father speaks out after teenage son dies in crash
LIVERMORE, Calif. - The father of a 15-year-old boy who was killed in a crash of a pickup truck full of Livermore High School students said Thursday that the deadly collision was the result of a crime. "He died in a tragedy. It was not an accident. This was something...
KCRA.com
'Came out of nowhere': Neighbors stunned by Rancho Cordova machete attack on bicyclist, relieved suspect arrested
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Calling it an ambushattack on a man riding an electric bike in Rancho Cordova, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of James Hall, 42. They said deputies with the gang suppression unit picked up Hall without incident at Shasta Community Park in South...
Fox40
Tractor-trailer goes over side of road in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A tractor-trailer went over the side of Norton Grade Road in Placer County Sunday night, the California Highway Patrol said. According to the CHP, no one was injured in the incident. CHP said that the road was shut down and that a powerline above...
