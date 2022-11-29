ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Former Canisius basketball recruit pleads guilty to weapons counts

By Adam Duke
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5Y5A_0jRAF6rt00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Milwaukee resident who was recruited to play for the Canisius College men’s basketball team pleaded guilty to two counts of a weapons charge Monday morning in State Supreme Court, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

Sarion McGee pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class D felony.

Canisius Public Safety officers reportedly found a magazine from a handgun on the passenger seat of McGee’s vehicle around 10 p.m. on June 12, while the vehicle was parked outside the Koessler Athletic Center.

When officers later confronted McGee, he was found with two loaded, illegal handguns inside a fanny pack he was wearing, per the DA’s office.

McGee faces a maximum of seven years in prison when he is sentenced on Feb. 3. He remains released on bail set at $100,000 cash, bond or partially secured bond.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man found guilty for shooting homeless man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been found guilty of shooting a homeless man outside of his apartment last February, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday, On February 13 at approximately 5:15 a.m., 37-year-old Damien Morris exited his apartment on Tonawanda Street to confront the 49-year-old victim in the parking lot, who […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Teen sentenced for Koons Avenue homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A teenager from Buffalo was sentenced Friday for his role in a double shooting earlier this year. The 16-year-old male, who is not being named due to his juvenile offender status, was sentenced in court to 12 years to life in prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree in October.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Where might UB go bowling?

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — University at Buffalo secured its place in the college football bowl tapestry by winning Friday’s regular season finale against Akron at UB Stadium. Improving to 6-6, the Bulls became the 81st eligible team in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision. This is the fourth time in five years and sixth in school […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty for role in bank robberies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 35-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty for his role in two bank robberies, the United States District Attorney announced Thursday. Myron McCollum pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated bank robbery. He faces up to 50 years in prison. In July 2019, McCollum and his co-defendant, Ronald Morris, entered the South […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

State title lost in the wind at St. Francis

ATHOL SPRINGS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Frigid gusts off Lake Erie wobbled the goalposts at Polian Family Field, before eventually blowing a state championship out of St. Francis’ grasp. The Red Raiders dominated the first half and were on their way to the program’s first state Catholic football championship, having shut out the No. 1-ranked team […]
ATHOL SPRINGS, NY
2 On Your Side

2 men arrested in Amherst home invasion

AMHERST, N.Y. — Two men are facing charges in connection with a home invasion in Amherst. Mark Shadle, 33, of Kenmore and Jason Evans, 36, of Buffalo were arrested with a "home invasion-style robbery/burglary in October on Bucyrus Drive. Both are charged with:. Burglary 1st (Two Counts) Assault 1st.
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

12 individuals arrested for welfare fraud

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Throughout the months of October and November, 12 people were arrested for welfare fraud, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. The 12 individuals were arrested on charges connected to welfare fraud within Niagara County. Angela Scott, 34, faces the following charges: One count of offering a false instrument for filing […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

West Seneca’s Shaun Dolac extends All-MAC run for UB linebackers, K Alex McNulty top special teamer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shaun Dolac’s breakout season for University at Buffalo’s football team has been recognized with an All-Mid-American Conference selection for the linebacker from West Seneca East. Dolac, the national leader in solo tackles, was joined on the All-MAC first team by UB safety Marcus Fuqua and placekicker Alex McNulty, who was awarded […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara County Sheriff attempting to identify individual

RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved in a theft crime. The individual may have been involved in the theft of two ATV’S from the Ransomville area in early November. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Niagara County Sheriff’s […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to gun charges

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to multiple weapons charges, the Niagara County District Attorney announced. Alfred Bax, 35, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The charges stem from Bax possessing 18 illegal firearms. Many of them were “ghost guns” with no serial […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy