endpts.com

SQZ Biotech slashes headcount by 60% as founder/CEO hits exit — while Synlogic lays off 25%

It’s a tough time for early-stage companies developing highly promising, but largely unproven, new technologies. Just ask SQZ Biotechnologies and Synlogic. The former is bidding farewell to its founder and CEO and slashing the headcount by 60% as it pivots from its original cell therapy platform to a next-gen approach; the latter — a synthetic biology play founded by MIT’s Jim Collins and Tim Lu — is similarly “optimizing” the company to focus on lead programs. The resulting realignment means 25% of the staffers will be laid off.
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover genetic variant associated with earlier onset childhood epilepsy

Researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have discovered a specific genetic variant in SCN1A, the most common genetic epilepsy, that leads to an earlier onset of epilepsy, with clinical features distinct from other epilepsies. The researchers also identified a potentially effective treatment strategy. The findings were recently published in the journal Epilepsia.
MedicalXpress

Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment

Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
BBC

Pregnant women on Isle of Man urged to have Covid jab - Manx Care

Pregnant women on the Isle of Man have been urged to come forward for a Covid vaccination by the island's health care service. They are eligible for autumn booster jabs, along with those aged over 50, carers and immunosuppressed people. Manx Care has encouraged those "at an increased risk of...
MedicalXpress

A new therapeutic target for the prevention of heart failure due to aortic stenosis

Scientists at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) have identified a new therapeutic target for the prevention of heart failure linked to aortic stenosis. The study was led by Dr. Borja Ibáñez, Clinical Research Director at the CNIC, cardiologist at Hospital Universitario Fundación Jiménez Díaz, and member of the Spanish cardiovascular research network (CiberCV).
hcplive.com

Insomnia, Hypersomnia Identified as Symptoms of Long COVID Syndrome

Investigators aimed to characterize and evaluate the prevalence of sleep symptoms in patients with long COVID syndrome. Up to 32% of patients who have been infected with COVID-19 are affected by long-onset COVID syndrome. Patients with the syndrome experience symptoms that persist for more than 4 weeks post infection, or the development of sequelae.
endpts.com

ViiV drives new corporate coalition including Uber, Tinder and Walmart, aimed at ending HIV

ViiV Healthcare is pulling together an eclectic coalition of consumer businesses in a new White House-endorsed effort to end HIV by the end of the decade. The new US Business Action to End HIV includes pharma and health companies — Gilead Sciences, CVS Health and Walgreens — but extends to a wide range of consumer companies that includes Tinder, Uber and Walmart.
HealthDay

Paxlovid OK for Use in Pregnant Women Infected With COVID

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Moms-to-be can safely take Paxlovid to help keep their COVID infection from turning serious, a new study shows. Nearly everyone in a group of 47 pregnant women prescribed Paxlovid did well on the drug, which did not appear to interfere with their pregnancy in any significant way, researchers report in the Nov. 29 issue of the journal JAMA Network Open.
endpts.com

Bristol Myers, AbbVie drugs shake up first-line prescribing among gastroenterologists — report

Bristol Myers Squibb and AbbVie are changing up the inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) market with gastroenterologists, thanks to newer-to-market drugs Zeposia and Skyrizi, respectively. The two drugs have made big gains since 2021 in first-line prescriptions, according to Spherix Global Insights’ latest real world tracking report. Bristol Myers’ first-in-class...
endpts.com

As money pours into digital therapeutics, insurance coverage crawls

Talk therapy didn’t help Lily with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD. But a video game did. As the 10-year-old zooms through icy waters and targets flying creatures on the snow-capped planet Frigidus, she builds attention skills, thanks to Akili Interactive Labs’ video game EndeavorRx. She’s now less anxious and scattered, allowing her to stay on a low dose of ADHD medication, according to her mom Violet Vu.

