endpts.com
Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s drug clears more amyloid early than Aduhelm in first-ever head-to-head. Will it matter?
Ahead of the FDA’s decision on Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s drug donanemab in February, the Big Pharma is dropping a first cut of data from one of the more interesting trials — but less important in a regulatory sense — at an Alzheimer’s conference in San Francisco.
endpts.com
BioNTech bets on difficult STING field via small molecule pact with a Polish biotech
BioNTech is beefing up its relatively thin small molecule pipeline by adding weight to a clinically difficult corner of oncology R&D: STING agonists. To do so, BioNTech is teaming up with a 15-year-old Polish biotech and doling out €40 million, about $41.5 million, to start. The deal is broken...
endpts.com
FDA rejects Y-mAbs’ neuroblastoma drug after taking issue with clinical trial design
Uncertainty about clinical trial evidence has led the FDA to hand down a complete response letter for Y-mAbs’ neuroblastoma drug, casting a cloud on the future of a candidate that had gone through a long development journey in a rare pediatric cancer. Y-mAbs said it’s disappointed “but not surprised”...
endpts.com
Sana, Codexis lay off staff, reshuffle pipeline in bid to focus cell therapy, enzyme engineering work
As its market cap shrinks to a fraction of its heyday, flashy cell therapy startup Sana Biotechnology is laying off 15% of its staffers in a move to rejig the pipeline and restructure the company. Sana is among a growing group of biotechs that, feeling the weight of a broader...
endpts.com
SQZ Biotech slashes headcount by 60% as founder/CEO hits exit — while Synlogic lays off 25%
It’s a tough time for early-stage companies developing highly promising, but largely unproven, new technologies. Just ask SQZ Biotechnologies and Synlogic. The former is bidding farewell to its founder and CEO and slashing the headcount by 60% as it pivots from its original cell therapy platform to a next-gen approach; the latter — a synthetic biology play founded by MIT’s Jim Collins and Tim Lu — is similarly “optimizing” the company to focus on lead programs. The resulting realignment means 25% of the staffers will be laid off.
Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines
New research is shining a light on the ways that babies born via C-section may react differently to vaccines compared to those born vaginally.
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover genetic variant associated with earlier onset childhood epilepsy
Researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have discovered a specific genetic variant in SCN1A, the most common genetic epilepsy, that leads to an earlier onset of epilepsy, with clinical features distinct from other epilepsies. The researchers also identified a potentially effective treatment strategy. The findings were recently published in the journal Epilepsia.
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
BBC
Pregnant women on Isle of Man urged to have Covid jab - Manx Care
Pregnant women on the Isle of Man have been urged to come forward for a Covid vaccination by the island's health care service. They are eligible for autumn booster jabs, along with those aged over 50, carers and immunosuppressed people. Manx Care has encouraged those "at an increased risk of...
endpts.com
Jim Wilson biotech iECURE gets fresh $65M to push pediatric liver disease gene therapy into the clinic
Jim Wilson-founded biotech iECURE has wrapped a $65M Series A extension round to get its lead candidate — a gene replacement therapy for a rare inherited liver disease known as ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency, or OTC — into the clinic. This round was co-led by Novo Holdings and LYFE...
endpts.com
Updated: FDA remains silent on orphan drug exclusivity after last year's court loss
Since losing a controversial court case over orphan drug exclusivity last year, the FDA’s Office of Orphan Products Development has remained entirely silent on orphan exclusivity for any product approved since last November, leaving many sponsors in limbo on what to expect. That silence means that for more than...
endpts.com
A fledgling biotech goes SPAC route to bankroll cancer vaccine, CAR-T and CD47
A relatively unknown clinical-stage biotech — backed by a Korean lighting company and focused on a cancer vaccine out of a Thomas Jefferson University lab — is headed to Nasdaq via the blank check route. Liminatus Pharma will get about $316 million in proceeds from the SPAC combination...
MedicalXpress
A new therapeutic target for the prevention of heart failure due to aortic stenosis
Scientists at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) have identified a new therapeutic target for the prevention of heart failure linked to aortic stenosis. The study was led by Dr. Borja Ibáñez, Clinical Research Director at the CNIC, cardiologist at Hospital Universitario Fundación Jiménez Díaz, and member of the Spanish cardiovascular research network (CiberCV).
Research Shows COVID Infections May Increase The Risk Of Seizures And Epilepsy
As scientists have gathered more data about the effects of COVID, one potential risk has emerged among those who have had the illness within six months.
hcplive.com
Insomnia, Hypersomnia Identified as Symptoms of Long COVID Syndrome
Investigators aimed to characterize and evaluate the prevalence of sleep symptoms in patients with long COVID syndrome. Up to 32% of patients who have been infected with COVID-19 are affected by long-onset COVID syndrome. Patients with the syndrome experience symptoms that persist for more than 4 weeks post infection, or the development of sequelae.
endpts.com
ViiV drives new corporate coalition including Uber, Tinder and Walmart, aimed at ending HIV
ViiV Healthcare is pulling together an eclectic coalition of consumer businesses in a new White House-endorsed effort to end HIV by the end of the decade. The new US Business Action to End HIV includes pharma and health companies — Gilead Sciences, CVS Health and Walgreens — but extends to a wide range of consumer companies that includes Tinder, Uber and Walmart.
Paxlovid OK for Use in Pregnant Women Infected With COVID
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Moms-to-be can safely take Paxlovid to help keep their COVID infection from turning serious, a new study shows. Nearly everyone in a group of 47 pregnant women prescribed Paxlovid did well on the drug, which did not appear to interfere with their pregnancy in any significant way, researchers report in the Nov. 29 issue of the journal JAMA Network Open.
endpts.com
Bristol Myers, AbbVie drugs shake up first-line prescribing among gastroenterologists — report
Bristol Myers Squibb and AbbVie are changing up the inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) market with gastroenterologists, thanks to newer-to-market drugs Zeposia and Skyrizi, respectively. The two drugs have made big gains since 2021 in first-line prescriptions, according to Spherix Global Insights’ latest real world tracking report. Bristol Myers’ first-in-class...
endpts.com
As money pours into digital therapeutics, insurance coverage crawls
Talk therapy didn’t help Lily with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD. But a video game did. As the 10-year-old zooms through icy waters and targets flying creatures on the snow-capped planet Frigidus, she builds attention skills, thanks to Akili Interactive Labs’ video game EndeavorRx. She’s now less anxious and scattered, allowing her to stay on a low dose of ADHD medication, according to her mom Violet Vu.
endpts.com
Sanofi and Amgen are bringing cash to cover the table stakes for the Horizon M&A game
With the market cap on Horizon Therapeutics $HZNP pushed up to the $23 billion mark today, one of the Big Pharmas in the hunt for a major league buyout deal signaled it’s playing the M&A game with cash. Paris-based Sanofi, where CEO Paul Hudson has been largely focused on...
