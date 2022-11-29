ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Your state quarter could be worth $55

By Braley Dodson, Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZuLvX_0jRAF1SG00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Your state quarter could be worth a pretty penny — or more than even 25 pretty pennies.

Odds are, however, that the quarter in your collection is only worth a quarter. But if it’s in mint condition, you’ll get at least $1 — or even up to $55 — for it.

The U.S. Mint State Quarters were created from 1999 to 2008, with coins for five states released each year. Those coins have one of three markings — “D,” “P” or “S” — which signifies where they were minted. D stands for Denver Mint, P stands for Philadelphia Mint and an S is for those created at the San Francisco Mint. Coins marked with an S, and coins marked with an S that are silver-proof, are more likely to fetch more than D or P coins.

Silver-proof coins, which are made of 90% silver, change in value depending on the current price of silver, according to Nationwide Coin & Bullion Reserve.

State quarters in mint condition marked with a D or a P are worth only $1 in 10 states, and are worth an average of $1.71 each, according to Coin Trackers. You’ll get the most, around $3.50, for Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania state quarters.

On average, you’ll receive $7.03 for an S mint quarter. The lowest-value S quarters are worth $4, but you’ll likely get the most for Ohio, at $15.

S coins that are silver proof are worth the most, at an average of $14.57 a quarter, according to data from Coin Trackers. But while you’ll only get $8.50 for a Delaware coin, your Pennsylvania quarter could fetch $55. You can get $50 for a Connecticut or New Jersey quarter. If you have a full set of silver-proof coins, the collection could be worth $1,500, according to Metro Metal Detectors.

But how can you tell if your state quarters are silver-proof? There are a few subtle factors that may give it away, according to coin-collecting experts.

“These coins can be differentiated by the silver edge of the coin, the slightly greater weight of 6.25 grams, or by the official US Mint packaging,” according to My Coins Guide, noting that the latter may have indicated the quarters’ makeup when shipped as part of a set.

There are multiple other factors that can increase a state quarter’s value, including for those that are in circulation.

For example, some 1999 Delaware state quarters have a defect from a die break. On those quarters, there is a line from the horse’s mouth to the left. While these used to be worth up to $500, the price has now dropped to about $10 to $20 a quarter after it was discovered how common the error was.

But no matter the current price, it’s wise to hold onto your coins. You never know what it might be worth one day.

Use the database below to check the worth of your state quarter. The listed amounts are for quarters in mint condition, according to Coin Trackers:

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Judge to arraign ex-DA charged in Arbery killing’s aftermath

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia prosecutor charged more than a year ago with hindering the police investigation into the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery has been ordered to appear before a judge next month for her first court appearance. Superior Court Judge John R. Turner on Tuesday scheduled a Dec. 29 arraignment for former Brunswick […]
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Walmart Closings in 2023

Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Walmart closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, RatherBeShopping.com, and WTAE.com.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Joel Eisenberg

Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently Closes

The decision to shutter the location was difficult and strategic in nature, says a senior company executive. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com and GulfshoreBusiness.com.
NAPLES, FL
R.A. Heim

One-time payment of up to $800 coming from the state

counting money on tablePhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a South Carolina taxpayer, here is some important news you'll want to know about. The governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster, recently signed a bill to approve income tax refunds. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
a-z-animals.com

Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite

Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. South Carolina is located on the southeastern coast of the United States and is divided into three distinct regions – the Piedmont, the Blue Ridge mountains, and the Atlantic coastal plain. As the state has so many different ecosystems, it’s no surprise that it is home to a vast array of animals. Snakes are particularly abundant, and there are 38 different species living in South Carolina – including six that are venomous. One of these venomous snakes is the cottonmouth. So, let’s learn all about cottonmouths in South Carolina!
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy