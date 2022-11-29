ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spelman College renames building in honor of Spike Lee’s family

By Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 3 days ago
Spelman College is paying special homage to the film director and producer, Spike Lee.

The Lee family has a long history with the liberal arts college. Lee’s mother, Jacquelyn Shelton Lee is an alumna of the college, graduating in 1954. His grandmother is also a Spelman College graduate with the class of 1929.

“Spelman women are known for their ability to influence and change the world,” said Helene Gayle, president of Spelman College. “We are witnessing the influence of two Spelman alumnae and the legacy work of their grandson and son, Spike Lee.”

In honor of the Lee family legacy, the college is renaming its admissions office in honor of Lee’s grandmother. The admissions office is located within the college’s Packard Hall, which is the former residence of Lee’s relatives.

“We are proud to lay claim to some of their aspirations and impact on Spike, through their experiences in this very place during their matriculation at Spelman, including their dorm life at Packard Hall,” Gayle said.

In honor of the Lee family legacy, the college is renaming its admissions office in honor of Lee’s Grandmother. (Source: Spelman College Facebook page.)

Packard Hall was constructed in 1886 and is the second oldest building on campus. Previously a freshman residence hall, the building now houses the Division of Enrollment Management, Office of Admissions, Registrar and Financial Aid.

Gayle hosted a renaming ceremony on Nov. 28 with Lee and his wife Tonya Lewis Lee, as well as many staff and students.

Spelman College’s Courageous Conversations

Following the dedication ceremony, the Lees joined Gayle for her inaugural broadcast of Courageous Conversations: Black in the C-Suite , a listening series.

The series aims to ensure stories of Black women in leadership are highlighted. The conversation with the Lee family focuses on pathways to social and economic mobility, through health, wealth, and education equity and the power of education.

This edition of Courageous Conversations will soon be available. Previous editions are available here .

Spelman College is the country’s leading producer of Black women who complete PhDs in science, technology, engineering, and math. For additional information, click here .

The post Spelman College renames building in honor of Spike Lee’s family appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta .

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

