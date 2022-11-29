ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

GMA anchor TJ Holmes addresses co-host in first on-air appearance after ‘affair’ claims

Good Morning America anchor TJ Holmes addressed his co-host Amy Robach in his first on-air appearance on the show following reports of their alleged “affair”.During the third hour of GMA on Wednesday, Holmes introduced himself to the audience without his usual co-anchor Robach and fellow correspondent Jennifer Ashton sitting next to him. In the footage of GMA3, obtained by DailyMail, the 45-year-old TV host acknowledged his colleagues’ absence.“All right folks, welcome to GMA 3, minus two,” he said. “Ain’t that something? Uh yes, Robach is not here. Dr Ashton, not here. Stuck with me folks.”After laughing while looking at...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy