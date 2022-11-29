ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox42kptm.com

Hundreds of meals served millions more to go, campaign to feed the hungry

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — A hot meal is a necessity but not everyone can afford one. That's where places like the Siena Francis House come in. They provide hot meals to their guests and on Thursday they served more than 400 meals with the help of one of the partners of the Food Bank of Heartland.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

National Package Protection Day comes during the height of holiday deliveries

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Package Protection Day comes during the height of holiday deliveries, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The day is observed the Wednesday after Thanksgiving - just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deliveries. The purpose of the day is to be alert and protect yourself...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Pillen announces details of inaugural ball

OMAHA, Neb.—On Wednesday, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced the upcoming inaugural ball. It happens at CHI Health Center Jan. 7. “Time for us to celebrate all the incredible things the state has done and what together we can do in the future years," Pillen said. The theme is "Nebraska: Day...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

World AIDS Day raises awareness for a virus without a cure

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 to help raise awareness about the disease and mourn those who have died from it, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Human Immunodeficiency Virus, commonly known as HIV, is a virus that attacks a person's immune system, and it was...
NEBRASKA STATE
fox42kptm.com

Resources to help victims of domestic violence

(Omaha,Neb.) — The Mickey Joseph story has put a spotlight on domestic violence. In Nebraska one in three women and one in four men have experienced domestic violence, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. They also say on an average 20 people per minute are abused by an intimate partner.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Property taxes due before the first of the year

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Douglas County Treasurer's Office announced property taxes are due before the first of the year. They are due on December 31, 2022, and they are delinquent after March 31, 2023. Property taxes can be paid by the following ways:. Online at www.dctreasurer.org with an...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

UNL: Nebraska's leading economic indicator fell again in October

LINCOLN, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska's leading economic indicator fell again in October, according to a report from the University of Nebraska Lincoln. The indicator predicts six months in the future of economic activity in the state. In October, it dropped 0.12%. The leading indicator has dropped in four of...
NEBRASKA STATE
fox42kptm.com

Creighton announces its basketball game against Nebraska Sunday is sold out

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - If you were hoping to find a seat at this Sunday's Creighton-Nebraska basketball game, you're out of luck unless you're a Creighton student. The university sent a message Friday saying it's officially been declared a sellout. All that's left now is limited standing room only tickets.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Creighton men's soccer advances to elite eight, plays No. 7 Duke on Saturday

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Creighton's men's soccer team is on fire, and it couldn't have come at a more perfect time of the season. After sweeping through the top 3 seeds in the BIG EAST conference tournament to win the conference championship, the Bluejays have kept the winning streak alive, winning their first three games of the NCAA Men's College Cup.
