Hundreds of meals served millions more to go, campaign to feed the hungry
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — A hot meal is a necessity but not everyone can afford one. That's where places like the Siena Francis House come in. They provide hot meals to their guests and on Thursday they served more than 400 meals with the help of one of the partners of the Food Bank of Heartland.
National Package Protection Day comes during the height of holiday deliveries
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Package Protection Day comes during the height of holiday deliveries, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The day is observed the Wednesday after Thanksgiving - just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deliveries. The purpose of the day is to be alert and protect yourself...
Pillen announces details of inaugural ball
OMAHA, Neb.—On Wednesday, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced the upcoming inaugural ball. It happens at CHI Health Center Jan. 7. “Time for us to celebrate all the incredible things the state has done and what together we can do in the future years," Pillen said. The theme is "Nebraska: Day...
World AIDS Day raises awareness for a virus without a cure
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 to help raise awareness about the disease and mourn those who have died from it, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Human Immunodeficiency Virus, commonly known as HIV, is a virus that attacks a person's immune system, and it was...
Resources to help victims of domestic violence
(Omaha,Neb.) — The Mickey Joseph story has put a spotlight on domestic violence. In Nebraska one in three women and one in four men have experienced domestic violence, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. They also say on an average 20 people per minute are abused by an intimate partner.
Property taxes due before the first of the year
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Douglas County Treasurer's Office announced property taxes are due before the first of the year. They are due on December 31, 2022, and they are delinquent after March 31, 2023. Property taxes can be paid by the following ways:. Online at www.dctreasurer.org with an...
UNL: Nebraska's leading economic indicator fell again in October
LINCOLN, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska's leading economic indicator fell again in October, according to a report from the University of Nebraska Lincoln. The indicator predicts six months in the future of economic activity in the state. In October, it dropped 0.12%. The leading indicator has dropped in four of...
Flu numbers continue to climb in the metro, highest hospitalization numbers in a decade
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Flu season has come around earlier than usual this year and has hit the metro hard, according to the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD). Health experts added that hospitalization numbers for people with the flu are also the highest they have seen in a decade. Right...
Creighton announces its basketball game against Nebraska Sunday is sold out
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - If you were hoping to find a seat at this Sunday's Creighton-Nebraska basketball game, you're out of luck unless you're a Creighton student. The university sent a message Friday saying it's officially been declared a sellout. All that's left now is limited standing room only tickets.
Four men arrested and charged with murder in shooting of 15-year-old Synthia Elliott
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police say they have arrested the four men accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Synthia Elliott on Wednesday night. Kash Davis, 19, Selassie Spencer, 20, Latrail Washington, 20, and Jarrious Hill, 19, have all been charged with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
Creighton men's soccer advances to elite eight, plays No. 7 Duke on Saturday
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Creighton's men's soccer team is on fire, and it couldn't have come at a more perfect time of the season. After sweeping through the top 3 seeds in the BIG EAST conference tournament to win the conference championship, the Bluejays have kept the winning streak alive, winning their first three games of the NCAA Men's College Cup.
