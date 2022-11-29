ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

1077 WRKR

Mattawan Man Shares Story of Amazing Generosity From Local Company To Start The Holidays

I know it may be early but I just read a beautiful story that even got me a little emotional, as a local company in Mattawan just made someone's holiday unbelievably amazing. It may be because the holidays already have me a little emotional, but when you see something good happen to a family who has struggled with cancer, it gives you hope there are still great people out there. Jim Jilek recently hired WOW 1 Day Painting when he shared his experience:
MATTAWAN, MI
MLive

The Hub Tavern & Grill to open soon in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — A new casual tavern and grill is coming to downtown Kalamazoo. Shelly Pastor, operating partner with Millennium Restaurant Group, told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette that she expects the restaurant group to open the doors to The Hub in mid-December. The restaurant is opening in the former location of the Central City Tap House, at 359 S. Kalamazoo Mall.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

House fire turns Jackson County family’s life ‘upside down’

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Andrew Kokas and his family lived in their Liberty Township home for 18 years. The Skiff Lake property was “gorgeous,” he said. Inside were hundreds and hundreds of tapes from Kokas’ long career as a video producer, including an Emmy Award-winning documentary for PBS on the history of Chrysler Automobile Company. But these are just memories now, due to a fire that has forced Kokas, his wife Yizhuo “Olivia” Liang, her parents and their pets from their home.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
1077 WRKR

Looking Back To When Oscar The Grouch Wished Kalamazoo A Rotten Day

Nearly 25 years ago Kalamazoo was treated to a very special visit from an amazing puppeteer who was a part of so many people's lives growing up. Caroll Spinney may not be a name that jumps out at you, but he was a puppeteer, cartoonist, author, artist, and public speaker. You most likely know him as playing both Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on Sesame Street from 1969 up until 2018.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 MNC

Dowagiac’s Candlelight Christmas Parade

Santa Claus is coming to town during Dowagiac’s Candlelight Christmas Parade. The parade will more than 100 Christmas-themed floats and the iconic Santa Claus. It’s happening on Friday, December 2 at 7 p.m., with a tree lighting ceremony in Beckwith Park starting off the event at 6 p.m.
DOWAGIAC, MI
1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo’s 1077 RKR Interview Horror Icon Eli Roth

Meatball & Mark talk to horror icon Eli Roth ahead of his new show "Urban Legends" on the Travel Channel. Horror guru Eli Roth directed the films “Cabin Fever”, “Hostel”, “Hostel: Part II”, and “The Green Inferno”. He also starred in the films “Death Proof” and “Aftershock”, and played Donny “The Bear Jew” Donowitz in Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds”. He hosts “Eli Roth’s History of Horror” on AMC and recently served up “Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet” and “The Haunted Museum: 3 Ring Inferno”, both on The Travel Channel.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

C.C.A.C offering $20 pet adoptions this holiday season

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michiana animal shelter is again partnering with a national organization to find loving homes for some furry companions. Cass County Animal Control and Bissell Pet Foundation are holding their annual Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope adoption event. “This is an exciting time here...
CASS COUNTY, MI
1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo Gets A Shout-Out In The New Wednesday Series

For those who haven't yet checked out the new series Wednesday, a take on the Addams Family lore, there seems to be a strange shout-out to Kalamazoo in the 7th episode of the series which is now streaming on Netflix. NME breaks down the scene and explains what the dialog was that has people scratching their heads:
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An annual tradition is returning to Goshen, if only for a moment!. According to the City of Goshen’s Facebook page, the iconic Holiday Train will pass through Goshen early Friday morning, sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.! It is worth noting that the train will not stop!
GOSHEN, IN
swmichigandining.com

Smitty’s Pizza

We’ve had a busy couple of weeks. I’ve worked quite a bit of overtime and the kids have had a lot of extra ice skating. We’ve been on the road a lot. The kids both decided to join the synchronized skating teams at the club this year and the first competition was a weekend deal at Wings Event Center.
BRONSON, MI
whatzup.com

Three Rivers Music Theatre getting ‘Kinky’

The winner of every major Best Musical award, including the Tony, the Grammy, and London’s Olivier Award, Kinky Boots is based on true events, telling the story of two people with nothing in common, or so they think. With songs by Grammy- and Tony-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo’s 1077 RKR Interview The Police Drummer Stewart Copeland

Meatball & Mark talk to Stewart Copeland, the infamous drummer from the legendary rock band The Police. In 1987, Stewart, legendary jazz bassist Stanley Clarke, and singer Deborah Holland formed the trio Animal Logic. They released two albums and several hit singles, and went on a world tour in 1989, in addition to performing on Late Night with David Letterman, The Tonight Show, and on MTV. He also talks about the new music he's made with them and how he sometimes is only known for being the man being the video game Spyro's music.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan.

