Frozen Yogurt Shop ‘The Patio’ to Close in Coldwater, MI
2022 certainly was a tough year for small businesses in west Michigan. This year alone we've seen the closure of Rock n Roll Donuts in Battle Creek, Food Dance in Kalamazoo, and The Chicken Coop in Constantine-- to only name a few!. Unfortunately, we've got another local establishment to add...
Mattawan Man Shares Story of Amazing Generosity From Local Company To Start The Holidays
I know it may be early but I just read a beautiful story that even got me a little emotional, as a local company in Mattawan just made someone's holiday unbelievably amazing. It may be because the holidays already have me a little emotional, but when you see something good happen to a family who has struggled with cancer, it gives you hope there are still great people out there. Jim Jilek recently hired WOW 1 Day Painting when he shared his experience:
The Hub Tavern & Grill to open soon in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — A new casual tavern and grill is coming to downtown Kalamazoo. Shelly Pastor, operating partner with Millennium Restaurant Group, told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette that she expects the restaurant group to open the doors to The Hub in mid-December. The restaurant is opening in the former location of the Central City Tap House, at 359 S. Kalamazoo Mall.
House fire turns Jackson County family’s life ‘upside down’
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Andrew Kokas and his family lived in their Liberty Township home for 18 years. The Skiff Lake property was “gorgeous,” he said. Inside were hundreds and hundreds of tapes from Kokas’ long career as a video producer, including an Emmy Award-winning documentary for PBS on the history of Chrysler Automobile Company. But these are just memories now, due to a fire that has forced Kokas, his wife Yizhuo “Olivia” Liang, her parents and their pets from their home.
Looking Back To When Oscar The Grouch Wished Kalamazoo A Rotten Day
Nearly 25 years ago Kalamazoo was treated to a very special visit from an amazing puppeteer who was a part of so many people's lives growing up. Caroll Spinney may not be a name that jumps out at you, but he was a puppeteer, cartoonist, author, artist, and public speaker. You most likely know him as playing both Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on Sesame Street from 1969 up until 2018.
95.3 MNC
Dowagiac’s Candlelight Christmas Parade
Santa Claus is coming to town during Dowagiac’s Candlelight Christmas Parade. The parade will more than 100 Christmas-themed floats and the iconic Santa Claus. It’s happening on Friday, December 2 at 7 p.m., with a tree lighting ceremony in Beckwith Park starting off the event at 6 p.m.
Kalamazoo’s 1077 RKR Interview Horror Icon Eli Roth
Meatball & Mark talk to horror icon Eli Roth ahead of his new show "Urban Legends" on the Travel Channel. Horror guru Eli Roth directed the films “Cabin Fever”, “Hostel”, “Hostel: Part II”, and “The Green Inferno”. He also starred in the films “Death Proof” and “Aftershock”, and played Donny “The Bear Jew” Donowitz in Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds”. He hosts “Eli Roth’s History of Horror” on AMC and recently served up “Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet” and “The Haunted Museum: 3 Ring Inferno”, both on The Travel Channel.
WNDU
C.C.A.C offering $20 pet adoptions this holiday season
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michiana animal shelter is again partnering with a national organization to find loving homes for some furry companions. Cass County Animal Control and Bissell Pet Foundation are holding their annual Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope adoption event. “This is an exciting time here...
Kalamazoo’s 1077 RKR Interview Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison
The Rocker Morning Show was joined by the host of Pawn Stars Rick Harrison to talk about some of the craziest things that have come through his pawn shop doors in Las Vegas and the new season of Pawn Stars, pawn Stars Do America. 25 richest families in America. To...
WZZM 13
Watch as Kalamazoo police attempt to wrangle escaped emus
Never a dull day! Police in Kalamazoo worked to catch six emus who had escaped and were roaming the area. They have since been returned home.
Curbside bulk trash collection for Kalamazoo residents will begin December 1
The City of Kalamazoo has announced that curbside bulk trash collection for residents will begin on Thursday, December 1.
Scam Alert: Someone is Pretending to Be Kalamazoo State Theatre
It's unfortunate that this kind of warning still has to be issued but, here we are. Two days ago, November 28, Kalamazoo State Theatre shared a Facebook post that seems to indicate that someone is contacting locals and trying to gather personal information while pretending to represent the theater. Their...
Kalamazoo Gets A Shout-Out In The New Wednesday Series
For those who haven't yet checked out the new series Wednesday, a take on the Addams Family lore, there seems to be a strange shout-out to Kalamazoo in the 7th episode of the series which is now streaming on Netflix. NME breaks down the scene and explains what the dialog was that has people scratching their heads:
WNDU
Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An annual tradition is returning to Goshen, if only for a moment!. According to the City of Goshen’s Facebook page, the iconic Holiday Train will pass through Goshen early Friday morning, sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.! It is worth noting that the train will not stop!
Kalamazoo County Christmas tree farm, hard cider company being shut down over zoning issue
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A zoning issue and an order from a Kalamazoo County District Court magistrate is prompting a Kalamazoo County farm to shut down during one of its busiest times of year. On a normal year, when the first week of December hits, Soil Friends Hard Cider...
swmichigandining.com
Smitty’s Pizza
We’ve had a busy couple of weeks. I’ve worked quite a bit of overtime and the kids have had a lot of extra ice skating. We’ve been on the road a lot. The kids both decided to join the synchronized skating teams at the club this year and the first competition was a weekend deal at Wings Event Center.
Township Shutting Down Kalamazoo Area Farm In Controversial Move
There seems to be some big controversy after the Soil Friends Hard Cider CO in Galesburg received a notice from the township of Comstock informing them that all operations would be shut down. Over the weekend they made a Facebook post that shows the ordinance, telling them to close:. Unfortunately,...
whatzup.com
Three Rivers Music Theatre getting ‘Kinky’
The winner of every major Best Musical award, including the Tony, the Grammy, and London’s Olivier Award, Kinky Boots is based on true events, telling the story of two people with nothing in common, or so they think. With songs by Grammy- and Tony-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper and...
Kalamazoo’s 1077 RKR Interview The Police Drummer Stewart Copeland
Meatball & Mark talk to Stewart Copeland, the infamous drummer from the legendary rock band The Police. In 1987, Stewart, legendary jazz bassist Stanley Clarke, and singer Deborah Holland formed the trio Animal Logic. They released two albums and several hit singles, and went on a world tour in 1989, in addition to performing on Late Night with David Letterman, The Tonight Show, and on MTV. He also talks about the new music he's made with them and how he sometimes is only known for being the man being the video game Spyro's music.
Lunatic Driver Causes Over $75K in Damages to Golf Course Near Kalamazoo
Located in Plainwell, Michigan is where you'll find Lake Doster Golf Club which recently fell victim to a senseless act of vandalism. Plainwell is about 20 minutes north of Kalamazoo. Some lunatics on what was believed to be a 4-wheeler thought it would be a good idea to go on...
