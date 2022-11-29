ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Police Launch New Crime Mapping Tool

A top priority for the Oceanside Police Department is the transparency of our policies, practices, and training. We believe that openness speaks to the integrity of this agency and builds on the trust and collaborative efforts we make in partnership with our community to combat crime. Funded by the half-cent...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

New COVID-19 Cases in County Exceed 3,000, Hospitalizations Rise to 286

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County has risen to 286, according to the latest state data released Tuesday. State officials hadn’t updated their hospitalization numbers since Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday, when there were 213 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals. Tuesday’s data also showed that 27 COVID patients are being treated in intensive care, an increase from 24 as of Thursday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

California Proposes New Plan to Change Rooftop Solar Incentives

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is proposing a new plan that will change the payments to homes and businesses that install solar panels. The CPUC is proposing to change the financial incentives for certain times of the day. Right now - some homeowners with solar receive up to 30 cents per kilowatt of extra energy. Under the new plan, that would go up to 40 cents per kilowatt of extra energy during night hours, and as low as 5 cents per kilowatt, during the day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

Woman in San Diego shot during Joint Law Enforcement Operation

SAN DIEGO — A woman was shot Monday evening in Talmadge during a joint operation conducted by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and Chula Vista Police Department. The shooting occurred at approximately 8:43 p.m. in the 4100 block of Collwood Lane, near 54th Street and Monroe Avenue, said San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

City seeks to deter Coronado Bridge Suicides through holidays

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Coronado Bridge is an iconic San Diego landmark. Despite its beauty, the bridge is unfortunately a hotspot for suicide attempts. The Coronado Bridge Suicide Deterrent Project has been underway for years and has included various efforts, the latest of which is a proposal to put fencing on either side of the bridge in an attempt to make it more difficult to access the edge.
SAN DIEGO, CA

