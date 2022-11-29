Read full article on original website
Where to get Narcan in San Diego County for free
San Diegans can obtain the medication Naloxone, or Narcan, for free at several locations around the county -- with no questions asked.
San Diego considers end to 'zero tolerance' drug policy for county-subsidized housing
SAN DIEGO — Should San Diegans who receive county-subsidized housing be required to be 'drug-free'?. Currently, this "zero tolerance" policy when it comes to drug activity is technically on the books, even though it is at odds with California's approach. Next month, San Diego's County Board of Supervisors will...
San Diego Unified School District advises students and staff to change passwords after cybersecurity threat
San Diego Unified School District officials notified parents of a cybersecurity threat Dec. 1 and advised all staff and students to change their school-related account passwords.
No Room to Rest — Series Part 3: The 'spiral effect' of homelessness, mental illness and substance abuse
This La Jolla Light series looks at local homelessness, explores the complicated factors that contribute to it and highlights the various viewpoints about potential solutions.
Morning Report: Court Ruling Deals San Diego a $100 Million Blow, Turns Focus Back on Its Deal With SDG&E
The city of San Diego didn’t settle a lawsuit with San Diego Gas and Electric before renewing its contract with the investor-owned power provider. And now San Diegans could be on the hook for $100 million more than planned to build a wastewater-to-drinking water system. Whether Mayor Todd Gloria...
New crime-mapping tool gives people in Oceanside ‘peace of mind,’ transparency
It's designed to create transparency and help people stay informed about issues in the community.
San Diego mayor signs order cracking down on fentanyl sales, trafficking
Mayor Todd Gloria Tuesday signed an executive order to address the illicit fentanyl crisis in the city by strengthening and prioritizing law enforcement for crimes related to the sale of the drug.
Oceanside Police Launch New Crime Mapping Tool
A top priority for the Oceanside Police Department is the transparency of our policies, practices, and training. We believe that openness speaks to the integrity of this agency and builds on the trust and collaborative efforts we make in partnership with our community to combat crime. Funded by the half-cent...
Logan Heights duplex plagued by crime to be vacated
A Logan Heights duplex that city officials say has been the site of violent criminal activity will be vacated and rehabilitated, the San Diego City Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
Former San Diego County Sheriff’s Captain’s Accomplice Sentenced to Prison for Corruption Offenses Relating to Marijuana Dispensaries
December 1, 2022 - SAN DIEGO - Self-described “consultant” Waiel “Will” Anton was sentenced on Wednesday to 12 months and a day in federal prison for years of corrupt conduct after pleading guilty in July to two counts of obstruction of justice. Anton admitted collecting cash...
New COVID-19 Cases in County Exceed 3,000, Hospitalizations Rise to 286
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County has risen to 286, according to the latest state data released Tuesday. State officials hadn’t updated their hospitalization numbers since Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday, when there were 213 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals. Tuesday’s data also showed that 27 COVID patients are being treated in intensive care, an increase from 24 as of Thursday.
Woman stabbed in Mission Valley
A woman in her 60s was stabbed Thursday near the YMCA in Mission Valley, said the San Diego Police Department.
Unruly Logan Heights duplex plagued by horror, crime to be vacated and rehabilitated
SAN DIEGO — A Logan Heights duplex that city officials said has been the site of violent criminal activity will be vacated and rehabilitated, the San Diego City Attorney's Office announced Thursday. A court-appointed receiver will take control of the residence at 3006-3008 Greely Ave., where police have responded...
Final chance for San Diego homeowners to apply for earthquake grant
Homeowners in San Diego have one last chance to apply for an earthquake grant to protect their homes, said a spokesperson for the California Earthquake Authority on Tuesday.
Environmental advocates, solar workers rally against rooftop solar proposal
SAN DIEGO — A coalition of climate activists and solar workers held a rally Thursday morning to fight back against a proposal they say will hurt the expansion of rooftop solar. "We don't think there should be any cuts to rooftop solar right now. We are not only in...
California Proposes New Plan to Change Rooftop Solar Incentives
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is proposing a new plan that will change the payments to homes and businesses that install solar panels. The CPUC is proposing to change the financial incentives for certain times of the day. Right now - some homeowners with solar receive up to 30 cents per kilowatt of extra energy. Under the new plan, that would go up to 40 cents per kilowatt of extra energy during night hours, and as low as 5 cents per kilowatt, during the day.
Woman in San Diego shot during Joint Law Enforcement Operation
SAN DIEGO — A woman was shot Monday evening in Talmadge during a joint operation conducted by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and Chula Vista Police Department. The shooting occurred at approximately 8:43 p.m. in the 4100 block of Collwood Lane, near 54th Street and Monroe Avenue, said San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle.
City seeks to deter Coronado Bridge Suicides through holidays
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Coronado Bridge is an iconic San Diego landmark. Despite its beauty, the bridge is unfortunately a hotspot for suicide attempts. The Coronado Bridge Suicide Deterrent Project has been underway for years and has included various efforts, the latest of which is a proposal to put fencing on either side of the bridge in an attempt to make it more difficult to access the edge.
Fake Law Enforcement ‘Consultant' Sentenced for Role in Former Sheriff's Captain's Corruption Scheme
A man who pleaded guilty to his role in assisting former San Diego County sheriff's Capt. Marco Garmo in a wide-ranging corruption scheme was sentenced Wednesday to just over one year in federal prison. According to federal prosecutors, Waiel Anton, 38, held himself out to be an honorary law enforcement...
California's $11 million cannabis lab is off to a rocky start
Pot labeling fraud is allegedly rampant in California. The state thinks this new state-of-the-art lab can shut it down.
