Lensa AI climbs the App Store charts as its ‘magic avatars’ go viral
Lensa AI works by inviting users to upload 10-20 photos of themselves. Using the open source Stable Diffusion model, the app processes your photos to generate avatars of you that look like they were created by a digital artist. When you download Lensa AI, you’re immediately greeted with a pop-up...
While anticipation builds for GPT-4, OpenAI quietly releases GPT-3.5
GPT-3.5 broke cover on Wednesday with ChatGPT, a fine-tuned version of GPT-3.5 that’s essentially a general-purpose chatbot. Debuted in a public demo yesterday afternoon, ChatGPT can engage with a range of topics, including programming, TV scripts and scientific concepts. According to OpenAI, GPT-3.5 was trained on a blend of...
The era of constant innovation at Amazon could be over
But this year felt different. If last year was incremental, this year was downright slow when it came to meaningful news. To give you a sense of our coverage here at TechCrunch, last year, we wrote 28 stories about the event. This year, it’s down to 18, including this one. It’s not that we wanted to write less — we just simply found there was less relevant news to write about.
Explore accessibility via Amazon Alexa at Sight Tech Global 2022
Register here), two of Amazon’s foremost accessibility leaders, Peter Korn, Director of Accessibility, Devices & Services, and Dr. Joshua Miele, Principal Accessibility Researcher, will discuss how Amazon continues to dig deeper into the accessibility and fairness surrounding the remarkable Alexa voice service, which is used by millions of customers around the world, billions of times each week.
Here’s everything AWS announced in its re:Invent data keynote
AWS today announced a lot of feature updates — and little else — during its re:Invent data and machine learning-focused keynote (though there wasn’t a lot of machine learning there). Nothing here rose to the level where we felt we should write a full story, so in the interest of time, here’s everything the company announced today in easily digestible screenshots.
Transforming old cardboard boxes into insulation nets CleanFiber $10 million round
All those packages produce a lot of waste — anywhere from 33 million tons to 51 million tons annually, depending on the estimate. A majority of it gets recycled, but there’s still a significant fraction that finds its way into landfills. It’s the last day of the TechCrunch+...
Disney coughs up $900M to acquire MLB’s remaining stake in BAMTech streaming company
The transaction makes Disney a 100% owner of the streaming company that powers Disney+ and the firm’s other consumer services. The SEC filing noted that MLB’s interest in BAMTech was recorded in the entertainment company’s financial statements at $828 million, and in November Disney bought out MLB’s stake for $900 million. Last week, Disney announced that Bob Iger is returning to the company as a CEO to replace Bob Chapek. As this transaction was undertaken earlier this month, it was probably one of the last big moves by Chapek.
Android’s December update features include accessible reading mode and sharable car keys
Here’s a roundup of everything Google is rolling out. The Android December update brings an accessible reader mode that helps folks with dyslexia or visual imparity to consume content better. The mode lets users control contrast and font type and size for better visibility. Plus, it has a text-to-speech function with speed control so they can listen to the articles online. You have to install the Reading Mode app on your phone and follow the instructions to turn on the shortcut.
ChatGPT isn’t putting me out of a job yet, but it’s very good fun
(You can make a free OpenAI account and give the service a shake yourself. Just don’t identify as a journalist during the onboarding process — you’ll get jammed up. Self-describe in a different manner and you can get right in.) The Exchange explores startups, markets and money.
Daily Crunch: SBF says he’s ‘had a bad month,’ but is he really giving us the full story?
There is officially only 8.3% left of the year. You know what that means! Holidays, cheer, and daydreaming about what shenanigans we’ll get ourselves into in 2024. Yes, 2024, because clearly we’re just going to skip past all of 2023. We’re pretty excited for 2025 already, tbh. — Christine and Haje.
‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4 Release Date, Time, Cast, and Episode Schedule
'Too Hot to Handle' Season 4 premieres on Netflix this December. When do the new episodes come out, and what can fans expect from them?
Google shuts down Duplex on the Web, its attempt to bring AI smarts to retail sites and more
“As we continue to improve the Duplex experience, we’re responding to the feedback we’ve heard from users and developers about how to make it even better,” a Google spokesperson told TechCrunch via email, adding that Duplex on the Web partners have been notified to help them prepare for the shutdown. “By the end of this year, we’ll turn down Duplex on the Web and fully focus on making AI advancements to the Duplex voice technology that helps people most every day.”
Are we bullfighting in Spain? Because that’s a red flag
For the last time in 2022, the whole Friday gang got together to chat through the latest and greatest in the world of technology and startup news. From here on out, Equity is heading into Holiday Mode. We have a regular Monday show for you next week, but past that we have a string of kick-butt end-of-year episodes planned for you. Onward!
5 methods for leveraging digital advertising during a downturn
While dramatic, these headlines tend to gloss over what’s actually going on: Digital advertising may be in transition, but it is not dead. Consumer brands, especially direct-to-consumer (DTC), continue to rely on digital advertising and there are a growing number of ways to use it well. Based on our...
Liam’s List: Virtual Holiday Celebration, Rolling Stones and Holiday Heroes
kick off the start of December with a variety of fun activities to begin the Holiday Season. From spending with puppies to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the GDB at the Virtual Holiday Celebration to sitting poolside at The Colony Club,.
India pips North America to become the biggest smartwatch market
The affordable smartwatch models getting bigger displays and adding features such as Bluetooth calling were key selling factors in India during the festival sales, Hong Kong-headquartered Counterpoint said. “Indian brands expanding their product portfolios at affordable price points and emphasis on local manufacturing also contributed to the growth,” Counterpoint analyst...
Let’s Encrypt issues 3 billion HTTPS certificates
The Let’s Encrypt project was founded in 2013 to provide websites with free SSL and TLS certificates needed to enable HTTPS and encrypted communications. The organization, run by the Internet Security Research Group (ISRG) and backed by the Electronic Frontier Foundation, issued its first HTTPS certificate in September 2015 for none other than its own domain.
Q&A: ‘Better Venture’ authors on why VC has failed to reinvent itself
The authors conducted more than 80 interviews to gauge how much progress there has — and hasn’t — been in the American and European startup ecosystem, suggesting that the current venture funding model is archaic. They point out that, in its current structure, it resembles the economic model used by European slave traffickers. This perspective puts into context how, centuries later, Black founders raise less than 2% of all venture capital funding.
T-minus 72 hours left to save on passes to TC Sessions: Space
Click, register and save: Space tech may come with a jaw-dropping price tag, but this space conference doesn’t. Buy your pass before December 2 at 11:59 p.m. PST — prices go up to $495 at midnight. Why pay more if you don’t have to?. Let’s take a...
Gift Guide: Picking out the right iPad
Kids today have all the iPads. There’s an iPad for every mood and every day of the week. Big iPads, small iPads, expensive iPads, slightly less expensive iPads. If you’re looking for an iPad, it can be tough to know where to start — and that’s doubly the case if you’re looking to pick one up for someone else. There are currently six models available for purchase from Apple’s site.
