Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Spotify 2022 Wrapped: How to Watch (and Rewatch) Your Personalized Recap
Spotify's 2022 Wrapped recaps launched Wednesday, unleashing the latest of its annual digital experiences that dig through the data of your musical tastes for the year. This year's Wrapped includes new features like your Myers-Briggs-style "listening" personality type and a tracker of how your musical mood changes over the course of a day. As usual, Wrapped also sums up your own top artists, genres, songs and podcasts, plus total minutes listened on Spotify.
CNET
Watch Live: Neuralink Brain Implant 'Show and Tell' Update
Neuralink, the neurotechnology startup co-founded by Elon Musk that aims to directly connect our brains to computers, has been silent since showing a "mind Pong" demonstration on YouTube in April 2021. Over the last few months, Musk has teased an event that will detail what's going on behind Neuralink's firmly...
CNET
Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2. What's Included in the Update
Apple released the iOS 16.1.2 update Wednesday. This update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash detection in the iPhone 14 line.
CNET
Disney Channel, ESPN Lose 2 Million Subscribers Each
Both Disney Channel and ESPN each lost 2 million subscribers this fiscal year, The Walt Disney Co. reported Tuesday. At 74 million subscribers, the two cable networks are the media conglomerate's largest, according to the filing Disney disclosed through the Securities and Exchange Commission. The subscriber loss reflects the media...
CNET
Alexa Tips and Tricks to Enhance Your Amazon Echo Device Experience
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. At this point, Alexa may feel like a member of the family. Amazon's trusty voice assistant is always around when you need it, from streaming music, to setting reminders and telling funny jokes -- and there are now more than 300 million devices connected to it. Whether you have an Echo Dot, the Echo Dot with Clock, the compact Echo Flex, the chunky Echo Studio or smart displays such as the Echo Show 10, Show 8, Show 5 or the Show 15, Alexa can make your life easier by automating your day.
CNET
Unsure What to Watch? 5 Streaming Services You Can Cancel in December
December means that Christmas movies and other holiday content take over every streaming service, but there is plenty of non-festive fare to watch too. Disney Plus has Willow, Knives Out 2 arrives on Netflix and Paramount Plus will finally stream Top Gun: Maverick. It's holiday time, and some of you may be tightening your belt to spend more money on gifts or travel and less on entertainment. But it's ultimately up to you what to skip.
CNET
Neuralink Shows Sake the Monkey Typing With Its Brain Chip
Neuralink, the Elon Musk startup that hopes to get our brains to link directly to computers, on Wednesday demonstrated how a monkey named Sake could type by using just its mind to control a virtual keyboard. The monkey didn't know how to spell, but it could track the keys Neuralink...
CNET
Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Should Protect Your Phone Against Tougher Falls
Your next smartphone may be better at withstanding drops on concrete, if Corning's new glass lives up to its claims. The company introduced Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on Wednesday, the latest version of its durable glass for smartphones. Corning says the new glass should provide better drop resistance on rougher surfaces.
CNET
Apple TV Plus: Every New TV Show Arriving in December
Apple TV Plus is one of the newer streaming platforms vying for your attention, and there's good reason to start watching. It's stocked with big names and some hit shows, from the first season of Severance to the heartwarmingly adorable Ted Lasso to Reese Witherspoon's Emmy-winning drama The Morning Show.
CNET
iOS 16.2 Will Fix a Big Annoyance With the iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display
The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max have a handful of flashy software changes, such as the Dynamic Island for showing system alerts and a highly anticipated always-on display. That latter feature isn't new exactly. For years, Android devices have had an always-on display that shows essential information when the screen is off. What you see is a black screen with the time and date and sometimes icons for notifications. But the iPhone's version has Apple's own twist.
CNET
iOS 16.1.2 Arrives With a Few Updates and Fixes
Apple released iOS 16.1.2 on Wednesday with a few fixes and updates. The update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash...
Comments / 0