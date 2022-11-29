Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Let’s Encrypt issues 3 billion HTTPS certificates
The Let’s Encrypt project was founded in 2013 to provide websites with free SSL and TLS certificates needed to enable HTTPS and encrypted communications. The organization, run by the Internet Security Research Group (ISRG) and backed by the Electronic Frontier Foundation, issued its first HTTPS certificate in September 2015 for none other than its own domain.
TechCrunch
Pangea Cyber wants to simplify security for developers with an API approach
The company’s approach has attracted a fair bit of investor attention with over $50 million raised since it launched last year, an amazing amount of funding in a short amount of time, especially in the current funding environment. The latest round is a $26 million Series B. Company co-founder...
geekwire.com
Streamlining Manual Processes with the Power of DocAI
Join AI in Government with Piyush Verma, Client Solutions Partner, Public Sector Accounts and Luv Sengal, Senior Business Analyst, Document AI Practice at Quantiphi for their presentation ‘Streamlining Manual Processes with the Power of DocAI’ on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 12PM ET!. Government agencies remained overwhelmed with...
Thales Collaborates with AWS to Support Digital Sovereignty for Cloud Customers via CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager Integration
PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Thales today announced the launch of its CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager integration with the AWS External Key Store, a feature of the AWS Key Management Service announced at AWS re:Invent 2022. Following an increased call for enhanced sovereign controls amid growing regulatory requirements, the integration enables organisations to retain control of their encryption keys when migrating their sensitive data to the AWS cloud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005542/en/ ©Thales
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: ChatGPT’s user experience and implementation ‘should have Google scared’
Heeeey! Today has been a fun, rich, and varied day of news on your favorite tech news site. Haje got the unfortunate news that he will be attending his 15th CES in Las Vegas, so if you’re going with your startup, the TC hardware team wants to hear from you. Oh, and we have a slew of gift guides coming up — here’s a sneaky preview for the first few, if you want some inspiration for getting the jump on your holiday shopping. — Christine and Haje.
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
TechCrunch
Twitter alternative Hive shuts down its app to fix critical security issues
The researchers, a part of a German collective called Zerforschung, claimed they confidentially reported the security vulnerabilities to Hive’s team, noting it was initially difficult to reach a point of contact at the company. Several days later, Hive replied, claiming the issues to be fixed, a Zerforschung blog post explains. However, the researchers found this was not the case, so they took their concerns to the public, warning people against using Hive’s app.
TechCrunch
Google shuts down Duplex on the Web, its attempt to bring AI smarts to retail sites and more
“As we continue to improve the Duplex experience, we’re responding to the feedback we’ve heard from users and developers about how to make it even better,” a Google spokesperson told TechCrunch via email, adding that Duplex on the Web partners have been notified to help them prepare for the shutdown. “By the end of this year, we’ll turn down Duplex on the Web and fully focus on making AI advancements to the Duplex voice technology that helps people most every day.”
TechCrunch
Google is testing end-to-end encryption for group chats in the Messages app
This comes after a bunch of Redditors noticed that Google was testing end-to-end encryption for group chats in October. The company’s latest announcement makes it official. The search giant first started testing end-to-end encryption for individual RCS chats in 2020. In June, it rolled out the feature to all users of its Messages app.
TechCrunch
Medibank hackers declare ‘case closed’ as trove of stolen data is released
The attackers, believed to be linked to the Russian-backed REvil ransomware gang, posted an update to its dark web blog in the early hours of Thursday morning, saying: “Happy Cyber Security Day!!! Added folder full. Case closed.”. The dark web blog was unavailable at the time of writing, but...
TechCrunch
Mozilla acquires Active Replica to build on its metaverse vision
According to Mozilla SVP Imo Udom, Active Replica will support Mozilla’s ongoing work with Hubs, the latter’s VR chatroom service and open source project. Specifically, he sees the Active Replica team working on personalized subscription tiers, improving the onboarding experience and introducing new interaction capabilities in Hubs. “Together,...
TechCrunch
Frore secures $100M, collabs with Intel to create a new way to cool processors
Seshu Madhavapeddy and Surya Ganti hope to present a third option with hardware they’ve developed at their four-year-old startup, Frore Systems. Called AirJet and weighing in at just 11 grams on the low end, the microelectromechanical chip can supposedly deliver improved thermal performance by actively removing heat from processors.
TechCrunch
StartupOS launches what it hopes will be the operating system for early-stage startups
The platform was built in partnership with (and backed by) SVB, the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank. It includes access to business tools, guidance, mentors and investors, with the hope that the founders can learn how to best shepherd their startups through the process of validating ideas, building MVPs and finding product-market fit.
TechCrunch
Amazon announces Eventbridge Pipes, a simpler way to connect events from multiple services
Werner Vogels, chief technology officer at Amazon, introduced the new feature today at his keynote address, saying it brings the simplicity of pipes to the process. “So many of our customers who want to actually build these sort of connections between different services, have to write a little glue code. And as always, I kept thinking why can’t we just use the pipes principle here? So I’m happy to announce today, Eventbridge Pipes, which allow you to easily stitch AWS services together,” he said.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Cash management basics, proptech investor survey, visa interview prep
My cell phone couldn’t get a signal to direct me to the nearest gas station, so I put the engine in economy mode and drove on instinct. I knew the car had a reserve tank, but I had no idea how far it would take me. Founders who don’t...
TechCrunch
The era of constant innovation at Amazon could be over
But this year felt different. If last year was incremental, this year was downright slow when it came to meaningful news. To give you a sense of our coverage here at TechCrunch, last year, we wrote 28 stories about the event. This year, it’s down to 18, including this one. It’s not that we wanted to write less — we just simply found there was less relevant news to write about.
TechCrunch
Spend management platform Teampay expands partnership with Mastercard, raises $47M
It seems that his thesis was correct. Today, Teampay has hundreds of customers and significant venture capital financing behind it. This morning marked the close of the company’s $47 million ($35.25 million in equity, $11.75 million in debt) Series B led by Fin Venture Capital with participation from Mastercard, Proof Ventures, Trestle and Espresso Capital, bringing Teampay’s total raised to $65 million.
Digital Integrator Cohesive Group Acquires Vetasi, Leading Provider of IBM Maximo Managed Services
EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Cohesive Group digital integrator business has acquired Vetasi, a leading international consultancy specializing in enterprise asset management (EAM) solutions, with a strong focus on IBM Maximo. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006068/en/ Image courtesy - Getty Images
TechCrunch
Explore accessibility via Amazon Alexa at Sight Tech Global 2022
Register here), two of Amazon’s foremost accessibility leaders, Peter Korn, Director of Accessibility, Devices & Services, and Dr. Joshua Miele, Principal Accessibility Researcher, will discuss how Amazon continues to dig deeper into the accessibility and fairness surrounding the remarkable Alexa voice service, which is used by millions of customers around the world, billions of times each week.
TechCrunch
While anticipation builds for GPT-4, OpenAI quietly releases GPT-3.5
GPT-3.5 broke cover on Wednesday with ChatGPT, a fine-tuned version of GPT-3.5 that’s essentially a general-purpose chatbot. Debuted in a public demo yesterday afternoon, ChatGPT can engage with a range of topics, including programming, TV scripts and scientific concepts. According to OpenAI, GPT-3.5 was trained on a blend of...
