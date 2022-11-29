ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MyArkLaMiss

Human remains found in Mississippi woods

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after human remains were found in woods. The remains were found in the Saltillo area on Sunday, November 21. According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, deputies received a call about human remains being found while a person was walking in […]
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Human remains found near Saltillo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department is investigating human remains found in the Saltillo area. Sheriff Jim Johnson posted on social media that deputies responded to the scene and closed off the area. He said all evidence will be sent to the state crime lab for possible...
SALTILLO, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo Habitat for Humanity builds first concrete home in Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Habitat for Humanity has provided homes for families across the region, and one home under construction in Tupelo will be not only a blessing for a single mother but also unique. Lena Ashby’s future home is being built by volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Small aircraft crash landed in Monroe County

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A small aircraft crash landed on Highway 45 in Monroe County Thursday morning. This happened on the north side of Aberdeen. The pilot was not injured. He did not wish to be named but said he’s from North Carolina. According to Aberdeen Police, the pilot...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

EF-2 tornado swept through Lowndes County

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday evening left behind significant damage in Lowndes County. One storm destroyed a fire station on Caledonia Steens Road. An on-site tornado siren was also damaged. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin said the damage to the station is beyond saving. The county plans to...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Pedestrian killed in Columbus identified

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County’s coroner has identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed late Monday night, Nov. 28. Coroner Greg Merchant identifed the victim as Derrick Seals, 58, of Columbus. Seals was walking his dog when a vehicle struck him on Seventh Avenue North, the coroner...
COLUMBUS, MS
FireRescue1

Photos: Deadly storms destroy Miss. fire station

CALEDONIA, Miss. — Tornadoes caused havoc in Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday, and the deadly storms continued Wednesday. A fire station in Caledonia, Miss., was destroyed along with a grocery store and a house, the Associated Press reported. Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Cindy Lawrence told WTVA-TV that...
CALEDONIA, MS
WJTV 12

People entrapped inside Lowndes County grocery store

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – There are reports of people entrapped inside of Malone’s Grocery in Lowndes County. WCBI, a CBS affiliate, reported crews blocked off the scene Tuesday night after a severe storm moved through the area. Emergency services and other first responders were dispatched to the scene. Authorities have not released any additional […]
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Monroe County working to fill in washed out road

BARTAHATCHIE, Miss. (WTVA) - Monroe County is working to fill in a road that washed out during Tuesday’s storms. The section of roadway is on Wolfe Road. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning shortly after the washout telling the public to avoid the area. A towing...
wtva.com

Federal charges dismissed following death of Cory Patterson

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Federal charges have been dismissed against Cory Patterson who recently died in federal custody. The government filed a motion to dismiss the federal indictment on Nov. 28. The motion was granted the following day. Patterson was accused of stealing a small plane from the Tupelo Regional...
TUPELO, MS
WDAM-TV

Man accused of murdering Ole Miss student released on bond

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, the man charged with first-degree murder in the missing person’s case of, Jimmie “Jay” Lee, was released on bond Thursday. Lee’s body has not been found since he went missing in Oxford in July. Friends of Jay Lee...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Man arrested for shoplifting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police arrested a man for shoplifting at a local Walmart. The Tupelo Police Department went to the Walmart on West Main on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Police say Mikaele Flowers, 24, attempted to leave the store with over $1,000 in merchandise without paying for it. A...
TUPELO, MS
actionnews5.com

Oxford, Lafayette County offer shelters for those in way of storm

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - With the threat of severe weather still lingering in North Mississippi, preparations were made in Oxford to keep residents safe. If you live in the area, you should have a safe space inside your home picked out, away from windows and exterior walls. But if you...
OXFORD, MS

