FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Human remains found in Mississippi woods
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after human remains were found in woods. The remains were found in the Saltillo area on Sunday, November 21. According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, deputies received a call about human remains being found while a person was walking in […]
wtva.com
Human remains found near Saltillo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department is investigating human remains found in the Saltillo area. Sheriff Jim Johnson posted on social media that deputies responded to the scene and closed off the area. He said all evidence will be sent to the state crime lab for possible...
wcbi.com
Tupelo Habitat for Humanity builds first concrete home in Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Habitat for Humanity has provided homes for families across the region, and one home under construction in Tupelo will be not only a blessing for a single mother but also unique. Lena Ashby’s future home is being built by volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of...
Investigation launched after person walking in Mississippi woods discovers human remains
A person walking in the woods in north Mississippi notified law enforcement when they stumbled upon what appeared to be human remains on Sunday. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reports that deputies were contacted on Nov. 27 about the startling discovery in the Saltillo area. Deputies later determined that what...
wtva.com
Brother and sister lose homes in Lowndes County twister
Brother and sister lose homes in Lowndes County twister. A storm destroyed Richard White's mobile home 11 years ago. He lost his second mobile home Tuesday when a tornado ripped through his neighborhood.
wtva.com
Small aircraft crash landed in Monroe County
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A small aircraft crash landed on Highway 45 in Monroe County Thursday morning. This happened on the north side of Aberdeen. The pilot was not injured. He did not wish to be named but said he’s from North Carolina. According to Aberdeen Police, the pilot...
wcbi.com
Maben woman’s home destroyed in fire; Eupora police gathering donations
MABEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A Eupora police officer’s mother tragically lost her home in a house fire last night. Eupora Mayor Blake Mcmullan posted this photo on Facebook of a home engulfed in flames. The home which was in Maben belonged to Tina Graham, mother of Miguel Graham.
wtva.com
EF-2 tornado swept through Lowndes County
CALEDONIA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday evening left behind significant damage in Lowndes County. One storm destroyed a fire station on Caledonia Steens Road. An on-site tornado siren was also damaged. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin said the damage to the station is beyond saving. The county plans to...
wtva.com
Pedestrian killed in Columbus identified
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County’s coroner has identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed late Monday night, Nov. 28. Coroner Greg Merchant identifed the victim as Derrick Seals, 58, of Columbus. Seals was walking his dog when a vehicle struck him on Seventh Avenue North, the coroner...
FireRescue1
Photos: Deadly storms destroy Miss. fire station
CALEDONIA, Miss. — Tornadoes caused havoc in Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday, and the deadly storms continued Wednesday. A fire station in Caledonia, Miss., was destroyed along with a grocery store and a house, the Associated Press reported. Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Cindy Lawrence told WTVA-TV that...
People entrapped inside Lowndes County grocery store
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – There are reports of people entrapped inside of Malone’s Grocery in Lowndes County. WCBI, a CBS affiliate, reported crews blocked off the scene Tuesday night after a severe storm moved through the area. Emergency services and other first responders were dispatched to the scene. Authorities have not released any additional […]
wtva.com
Monroe County working to fill in washed out road
BARTAHATCHIE, Miss. (WTVA) - Monroe County is working to fill in a road that washed out during Tuesday’s storms. The section of roadway is on Wolfe Road. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning shortly after the washout telling the public to avoid the area. A towing...
wtva.com
Federal charges dismissed following death of Cory Patterson
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Federal charges have been dismissed against Cory Patterson who recently died in federal custody. The government filed a motion to dismiss the federal indictment on Nov. 28. The motion was granted the following day. Patterson was accused of stealing a small plane from the Tupelo Regional...
WAPT
Nearly 50 Mississippi homes damaged, at least 8 tornadoes confirmed during Tuesday's storms
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. — Early estimates from the National Weather Service confirmed at least eight tornadoes touched down in Mississippi during Tuesday's storm outbreak. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said two injuries were reported in Pike County and so far, there have been reports of damage to 47...
WDAM-TV
Man accused of murdering Ole Miss student released on bond
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, the man charged with first-degree murder in the missing person’s case of, Jimmie “Jay” Lee, was released on bond Thursday. Lee’s body has not been found since he went missing in Oxford in July. Friends of Jay Lee...
wtva.com
Man arrested for shoplifting in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police arrested a man for shoplifting at a local Walmart. The Tupelo Police Department went to the Walmart on West Main on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Police say Mikaele Flowers, 24, attempted to leave the store with over $1,000 in merchandise without paying for it. A...
Commercial Dispatch
Property owner: Limited operating hours for bar would result in lawsuit against county
The owner of an Oktibbeha County bar and his landlord claim the business’ revenues have dropped dramatically due to actions by the county, and one is threatening legal action if the board of supervisors moves forward with a plan to limit operating hours for all resort status establishments. Double...
actionnews5.com
Oxford, Lafayette County offer shelters for those in way of storm
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - With the threat of severe weather still lingering in North Mississippi, preparations were made in Oxford to keep residents safe. If you live in the area, you should have a safe space inside your home picked out, away from windows and exterior walls. But if you...
alabamawx.com
Heads Up Lamar, Fayette, & Marion Counties; Confirmed Tornado Just To Your West in Mississippi
Heads up for portions of Lamar, Fayette, and Marion counties as we are currently watching a severe cell capable of producing a tornado just east of Eupora, Mississippi, and is moving to the east-northeast at 40 mph. On its current trajectory and speed, the storm will move into the western...
ehstigertimes.com
Man Who Threatened to Crash into Walmart With a Plane Dies in Federal Custody
Cory Patterson was the man who stole and threatened to crash into Walmart with a plane, who mdied on Monday while in federal custody. Patterson was 29 and was not a licensed pilot. He pleaded not guilty with charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats. Patterson had called 911 to...
