With the 2022 Heisman Ceremony around the corner, the Tennessee football department is making sure that quarterback Hendon Hooker’s case is known around the nation. Despite suffering a season-ending injury in the penultimate game of the season, Hooker was the quarterback that took Tennessee from nothing to something over the course of his two years in Knoxville, leading to a Heisman-esque run in 2022.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO