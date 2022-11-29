Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverBEIC NewsLos Angeles, CA
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Related
TechCrunch
T-minus 72 hours left to save on passes to TC Sessions: Space
Click, register and save: Space tech may come with a jaw-dropping price tag, but this space conference doesn’t. Buy your pass before December 2 at 11:59 p.m. PST — prices go up to $495 at midnight. Why pay more if you don’t have to?. Let’s take a...
TechCrunch
Five reasons why you need to go to TC Sessions: Space
During interviews, panel discussions and breakout sessions, you’ll hear them share the latest thinking, trends and technology — and they’ll discuss where to find exciting opportunities within the new space economy. Be in the room: Buy your pass today, and tap into the cutting edge of opportunity...
TechCrunch
Q&A: ‘Better Venture’ authors on why VC has failed to reinvent itself
The authors conducted more than 80 interviews to gauge how much progress there has — and hasn’t — been in the American and European startup ecosystem, suggesting that the current venture funding model is archaic. They point out that, in its current structure, it resembles the economic model used by European slave traffickers. This perspective puts into context how, centuries later, Black founders raise less than 2% of all venture capital funding.
AdWeek
EIBWC Podcast: How Brands Can Win Big in the Creator Economy
What is the creator economy, and why should you care? If you’re a marketer, you better care. Especially if you want to reach younger audiences. On this week’s episode of Everything Is Better With Creators, we have a roundtable discussion with three queens of the algorithm: creators Coco Mocoe, and YesJulz, and Whalar’s vp of creative strategy Lizzy Bilasano.
TechCrunch
Natives Rising wins backing to help Native Americans into tech and startups
So it’s perhaps appropriate that over this past weekend, a new nonprofit community organization comprising a large network of Native Americans in tech has had a big boost. Natives Rising has now received grant funding to support and grow the number of Native American women graduating college with computing degrees, as well as provide a path toward entrepreneurship.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Cash management basics, proptech investor survey, visa interview prep
My cell phone couldn’t get a signal to direct me to the nearest gas station, so I put the engine in economy mode and drove on instinct. I knew the car had a reserve tank, but I had no idea how far it would take me. Founders who don’t...
TechCrunch
eFounders morphs into Hexa, a portfolio company of startup studios
While things seem to be going well for the startup studio, eFounders is pivoting — sort of. As of today, eFounders is becoming Hexa, a holding company for different startup studios. You could have seen this change coming as eFounders hasn’t been just eFounders for a while. In addition...
geekwire.com
Streamlining Manual Processes with the Power of DocAI
Join AI in Government with Piyush Verma, Client Solutions Partner, Public Sector Accounts and Luv Sengal, Senior Business Analyst, Document AI Practice at Quantiphi for their presentation ‘Streamlining Manual Processes with the Power of DocAI’ on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 12PM ET!. Government agencies remained overwhelmed with...
Phys.org
Integrated platform promises to accelerate drug discovery process
Many successful drugs have their origins in natural sources such as plants, fungi, and bacteria, but screening natural products to identify potential drugs remains a difficult undertaking. A new approach using molecular biology, analytical chemistry, and bioinformatics to integrate information from different screening platforms addresses some of the biggest challenges...
TechCrunch
Frequent conflict is a new requirement for startup leaders
It’s the last day of the TechCrunch+ Cyber Monday sale! Head here for details, and don’t miss out!. Monterroso argued that a diverse workforce needs more than well-intentioned leaders to function properly. The skillset of a founder in 2022 comes with emotional intelligence on how to handle conflict, a mature understanding of power and the ability to offer context around decisions in a way that empowers their staff.
TechCrunch
Book Excerpt: ‘Better Venture’ looks at how the current venture model connects to the slave trade
He following is a lightly edited and truncated excerpt from “Better Venture: Improving Diversity, Innovation, and Profitability in Venture Capital and Startups,” by Erika Brodnock and Johannes Lenhard, published by Holloway. Brodnock and Lenhard interviewed more than 80 founders, investors, limited partners and academics to determine what needs...
Penta Hotels Adopts Optii’s Hotel Operations Platform to Streamline Daily Operations
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, announced today that Penta Hotels has adopted Optii at four of its properties across Europe. Penta Hotels will roll out Optii Housekeeping, Service and Preventative Maintenance at two hotels in Reading and Warrington in the UK and two in Wiesbaden and Leipzig in Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005099/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
While anticipation builds for GPT-4, OpenAI quietly releases GPT-3.5
GPT-3.5 broke cover on Wednesday with ChatGPT, a fine-tuned version of GPT-3.5 that’s essentially a general-purpose chatbot. Debuted in a public demo yesterday afternoon, ChatGPT can engage with a range of topics, including programming, TV scripts and scientific concepts. According to OpenAI, GPT-3.5 was trained on a blend of...
TechCrunch
Monarch delivers its first robot tractor
The system was unveiled a bit under two or so years ago. The timing was certainly right. The average age of a U.S. farmer is around 55, and hiring people to help out has become increasingly difficult. Agtech robotics is absolutely a category to be watching closely over the next few years, even amid rough economic headwinds for venture capital.
Motley Fool
2 Megatrends to Get Behind in 2023
Businesses are rapidly shifting from using point solutions to cloud platforms. Connected TV adoption looks poised to accelerate next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PC Magazine
Happy Hacking Professional Hybrid Type-S Snow Wireless Mechanical Keyboard Review
The Happy Hacking keyboard has been around since way before 60 percent keyboards were considered trendy. Though the compact classic has only been available in the U.S. for the past few years, the Japanese brand (part of the Fujitsu and Ricoh empire) celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Remarkably, very little has changed in a quarter-century. The latest model features Bluetooth wireless support as well as its coveted Topre switches, but the Happy Hacking has always had 60 keys in the same classic shape.
TechCrunch
OpenAI’s ChatGPT shows why implementation is key with generative AI
In case you haven’t seen the buzz around ChatGPT yet, it’s basically an implementation of their new GPT-3.5 natural language generation technology, but implemented in such a way that you just chat with it in a web browser as if you were slacking with a colleague or interacting with a customer support agent on a website.
TechCrunch
New Fare Partners is latest female-led VC to close first fund
The latest is New Fare Partners, co-founded by Elly Truesdell and Hallie Bonnar, who secured $20 million in capital commitments for its inaugural fund investing in early-stage food and beverage businesses. The firm was launched in early 2022. Truesdell, general partner, was previously Whole Foods Market’s global director of local...
GHO buys lab informatics player Sapio Sciences
GHO Capital Partners' European footprint set it apart from other bidders vying for lab informatics player Sapio Sciences, the firm tells Axios. Why it matters: Lab informatics needs a tech revamp, with most processes remaining paper-based as legacy systems continue to dominate the market. With GHO's backing to scale it, Sapio may emerge as a formidable player.
7 Best Construction Project Management Software of 2023
Today's construction companies rely on digital solutions more than ever to manage projects across their entire project lifecycle. From bidding on opportunities to creating estimates, developing project plans, tracking labor and material usage and even marketing for new businesses, the opportunity to automate and digitize work is significant. We picked...
Comments / 0