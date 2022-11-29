Read full article on original website
Snowstorms forecast for Northwest Colorado could help Steamboat Resort open more terrain
Steamboat Springs is in line for more snow Friday, Dec. 2, and a series of storms headed to Northwest Colorado could help open more terrain at Steamboat Resort. The first wave will move over the Yampa Valley late Thursday, Dec. 1, and pass through the area pretty quickly with the heaviest snow starting Friday morning, according to local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth.
Bears are in bed, but winter wildlife risks still exist
As heavy snowstorms are driving mammals to lower elevations, it‘s worth noting that Steamboat Springs isn’t out of the woods yet when it comes to the dangers posed by wildlife. The most recent bear sighting reported to local law enforcement happened around 2 p.m. Nov. 25 on Village...
Commercial real estate trends and wolves in Meeker? Top stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com
1. ‘Buy dirt’ ringing true for commercial real estate investors. Real estate agents in the commercial arena in Steamboat say many investors bought vacant land for development or vacant lots for commercial redevelopment during the past two or three years, leaving little commercial-zoned space available within city limits.
Life on the Yampa: Some of the Best of the Boat winners are deeply tied to the river
The Yampa River is widely regarded as Colorado’s last free-flowing river, a symbol of the character of the Yampa Valley. The unbridled body of water is just one part of the wilderness that makes Routt County such a desirable place to live. The Yampa River winds 250 miles through...
Work on Yampa Valley transportation authority expected to ramp up soon
Officials in Northwest Colorado hope to kick off a public effort to explore a regional transportation authority early next year, though their priority right now isn’t speed. Steamboat Springs Transit Manager Jonathan Flint said Routt County and Steamboat are ready to proceed, and Craig, the third partner in this effort, is “really, really close.”
Steamboat Springs officials urge residents to remove, store snow properly this winter
Officials in Steamboat Springs are urging residents to remember that residential and commercial snow removal and storage can have long-lasting effects if not handled properly. “Melting snow is stormwater water too. Snow picks up debris, chemicals and other pollutants that can end up in our streams and river,” said Water Resources Manager Julie Baxter in a news release. “We’re asking everyone to keep this in mind this winter and pay attention to where you put your snow.”
Letter: Mad Rabbit project needs to be revised or nixed
I wish to voice my objection to the Mad Rabbit trails project as currently proposed. Let me state that I am an avid hiker and back-country cross country skier and do not object to new trail development. However, I do object to the development of new trails that have a...
SSWSC cross country opens season at West Yellowstone Ski Festival
Kicking off the ski season at the West Yellowstone Ski Festival, the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club sent 16 of its cross country athletes to attend the weeklong training camp from Nov. 19 to 27. Cross country program director Brian Tate has been going to West Yellowstone for around 16...
The outdoor experts: Steamboat’s top hunting and fishing guides offer unforgettable adventures
The city of Steamboat Springs and the surrounding area has become synonymous with top-notch fishing and hunting. Visitors and locals have access to fishing and hunting guides that can take them on excursions, showing them the ropes and providing them with the best adventures possible. Local fishing guide Mike Orsi...
Yampa Valley Housing Authority closes on Whitehaven Mobile Home Park
The Yampa Valley Housing Authority closed on the sale of the Whitehaven Mobile Home Park on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The housing authority purchased the mobile home park for $3.125 million on behalf of the residents who live there. Anonymous donations and favorable loans contributed to the purchase of the property.
Steamboat Springs Transit’s winter bus schedule starts with some improvements
Beginning Sunday, Dec. 3, Steamboat Springs Transit’s free bus service will shift into winter operations until April 9. During the winter of 2022-23, the city will be offering 15-minute service intervals for the red and green lines instead of the standard 20-minute intervals, which is only possible because the city’s transit department successfully filled its roster of drivers by recruiting and training drivers from all over the country.
Old Town Hot Springs to break ground on upgrades next week
The closure of the parking lot near Old Fish Creek Falls Road marks the first physical step in Old Town Hot Springs’ capital campaign construction project. The parking lot just south of the facility closed on Thursday, Dec. 1, and will serve as a staging area for work on the new pumphouse, which will be built just above the lot. The lot will be closed through the completion of the capital campaign renovations slated for spring 2024.
YVEA electricity rates to increase in March
The Yampa Valley Electric Association co-op has announced an increase in electricity rates starting March 1 for electricity usage that will appear on member bills in April. The nine-member YVEA Board of Directors approved the rate increase unanimously during the Nov. 22 board meeting. The last time YVEA raised rates was in June.
Steamboat Fire Rescue shifts to compete in donation drive
Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue’s A, B and C shifts are competing with each other to collect the most food and monetary donations for LiftUp of Routt County through New Year’s Eve. “As firefighters we always like a friendly rivalry, and this food collection competition went to the heart...
The Record for Nov. 21-27
10:38 a.m. — Steamboat Springs police responded to a reported drug violation at the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue. 9:39 p.m. — Police responded to a noise complaint at the 1600 block of Sunlight Drive. Tuesday, Nov. 22. 8:32 a.m. — Police investigated a reported theft at the...
Steamboat baristas battle in first-ever coffee shop throwdown
This weekend, Steamboat Springs coffee shops will face off with foam. Dusky Grouse is hosting the first-ever Coffee Shop Showdown that will pit area baristas against each other in a latte art competition at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Stephany Traylor, owner of Dusky Grouse, is the mastermind behind...
First Friday Artwalk: Steamboat museums show off Indigenous art, glass pieces, Steamboat scenes
The Steamboat Art Museum is gaining national attention for its exhibit that will debut Friday, Dec. 2. “The New West: The Rise of Contemporary Indigenous and Western Art” explores the beginnings of the genre in the 1960’s and the artists that are moving it forward, according to a news release.
Soroco girls basketball falls big to Coal Ridge
Soroco girls basketball traveled to Meeker on Thursday, Dec. 1, to compete in the White River Electric Cowboy Shootout to open the season. Matched up against Coal Ridge to start the tournament, the Rams suffered a 67-13 loss. The game got off to a rough start with Coal Ridge taking an early 18-2 lead that Soroco was unable to recover from. The girls are still getting used to their new coaches and the new system, but have a long season ahead to work out the kinks.
Steamboat boys basketball drops season opener
Opening the season against Lutheran, the Steamboat Springs boys basketball team suffered a 62-35 loss on Thursday, Dec. 1, during a tournament at Golden High School. The team struggled to put up points and made just 40% of its shots on the floor while Steamboat sophomore Jeffrey Sturges led the Sailors in scoring with 11 points including three 3-pointers.
Steamboat weighs in on quality of life, city amenities, affordable living and more in resident survey results
Steamboat Springs residents who responded to a city-run survey overwhelmingly say the ski town is a quality place to live, even though the same percentage of respondents said the city has poor availability of affordable places to live. About 95% of the 635 residents who took the survey said Steamboat...
