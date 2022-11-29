ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt County, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Snowstorms forecast for Northwest Colorado could help Steamboat Resort open more terrain

Steamboat Springs is in line for more snow Friday, Dec. 2, and a series of storms headed to Northwest Colorado could help open more terrain at Steamboat Resort. The first wave will move over the Yampa Valley late Thursday, Dec. 1, and pass through the area pretty quickly with the heaviest snow starting Friday morning, according to local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Bears are in bed, but winter wildlife risks still exist

As heavy snowstorms are driving mammals to lower elevations, it‘s worth noting that Steamboat Springs isn’t out of the woods yet when it comes to the dangers posed by wildlife. The most recent bear sighting reported to local law enforcement happened around 2 p.m. Nov. 25 on Village...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Work on Yampa Valley transportation authority expected to ramp up soon

Officials in Northwest Colorado hope to kick off a public effort to explore a regional transportation authority early next year, though their priority right now isn’t speed. Steamboat Springs Transit Manager Jonathan Flint said Routt County and Steamboat are ready to proceed, and Craig, the third partner in this effort, is “really, really close.”
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs officials urge residents to remove, store snow properly this winter

Officials in Steamboat Springs are urging residents to remember that residential and commercial snow removal and storage can have long-lasting effects if not handled properly. “Melting snow is stormwater water too. Snow picks up debris, chemicals and other pollutants that can end up in our streams and river,” said Water Resources Manager Julie Baxter in a news release. “We’re asking everyone to keep this in mind this winter and pay attention to where you put your snow.”
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Mad Rabbit project needs to be revised or nixed

I wish to voice my objection to the Mad Rabbit trails project as currently proposed. Let me state that I am an avid hiker and back-country cross country skier and do not object to new trail development. However, I do object to the development of new trails that have a...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

SSWSC cross country opens season at West Yellowstone Ski Festival

Kicking off the ski season at the West Yellowstone Ski Festival, the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club sent 16 of its cross country athletes to attend the weeklong training camp from Nov. 19 to 27. Cross country program director Brian Tate has been going to West Yellowstone for around 16...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa Valley Housing Authority closes on Whitehaven Mobile Home Park

The Yampa Valley Housing Authority closed on the sale of the Whitehaven Mobile Home Park on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The housing authority purchased the mobile home park for $3.125 million on behalf of the residents who live there. Anonymous donations and favorable loans contributed to the purchase of the property.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs Transit’s winter bus schedule starts with some improvements

Beginning Sunday, Dec. 3, Steamboat Springs Transit’s free bus service will shift into winter operations until April 9. During the winter of 2022-23, the city will be offering 15-minute service intervals for the red and green lines instead of the standard 20-minute intervals, which is only possible because the city’s transit department successfully filled its roster of drivers by recruiting and training drivers from all over the country.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Old Town Hot Springs to break ground on upgrades next week

The closure of the parking lot near Old Fish Creek Falls Road marks the first physical step in Old Town Hot Springs’ capital campaign construction project. The parking lot just south of the facility closed on Thursday, Dec. 1, and will serve as a staging area for work on the new pumphouse, which will be built just above the lot. The lot will be closed through the completion of the capital campaign renovations slated for spring 2024.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

YVEA electricity rates to increase in March

The Yampa Valley Electric Association co-op has announced an increase in electricity rates starting March 1 for electricity usage that will appear on member bills in April. The nine-member YVEA Board of Directors approved the rate increase unanimously during the Nov. 22 board meeting. The last time YVEA raised rates was in June.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Fire Rescue shifts to compete in donation drive

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue’s A, B and C shifts are competing with each other to collect the most food and monetary donations for LiftUp of Routt County through New Year’s Eve. “As firefighters we always like a friendly rivalry, and this food collection competition went to the heart...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Record for Nov. 21-27

10:38 a.m. — Steamboat Springs police responded to a reported drug violation at the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue. 9:39 p.m. — Police responded to a noise complaint at the 1600 block of Sunlight Drive. Tuesday, Nov. 22. 8:32 a.m. — Police investigated a reported theft at the...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat baristas battle in first-ever coffee shop throwdown

This weekend, Steamboat Springs coffee shops will face off with foam. Dusky Grouse is hosting the first-ever Coffee Shop Showdown that will pit area baristas against each other in a latte art competition at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Stephany Traylor, owner of Dusky Grouse, is the mastermind behind...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Soroco girls basketball falls big to Coal Ridge

Soroco girls basketball traveled to Meeker on Thursday, Dec. 1, to compete in the White River Electric Cowboy Shootout to open the season. Matched up against Coal Ridge to start the tournament, the Rams suffered a 67-13 loss. The game got off to a rough start with Coal Ridge taking an early 18-2 lead that Soroco was unable to recover from. The girls are still getting used to their new coaches and the new system, but have a long season ahead to work out the kinks.
OAK CREEK, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat boys basketball drops season opener

Opening the season against Lutheran, the Steamboat Springs boys basketball team suffered a 62-35 loss on Thursday, Dec. 1, during a tournament at Golden High School. The team struggled to put up points and made just 40% of its shots on the floor while Steamboat sophomore Jeffrey Sturges led the Sailors in scoring with 11 points including three 3-pointers.

