Nebraska Football: Trio of Huskers enter transfer portal on Thursday.
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule visiting in-state WR Beni Ngoyi on Friday
Nebraska Football: WR Omarion Miller enters transfer portal
Nebraska Football: Four-star Texas edge rusher planning to visit program
Nebraska Football: Caleb Tannor declares for NFL Draft
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule visiting in-state WR Beni Ngoyi on Friday
Matt Rhule at his introductory press conference.Photo by(Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports) The Nebraska football coaching staff was on the road Friday afternoon. Head coach Matt Rhule tweeted a picture of him going to Lincoln High School. Mitch Sherman of The Athletic confirmed that Rhule was there to see three-star wide receiver Beni Ngoyi.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska officially welcomes Marcus Satterfield as new OC under Matt Rhule
South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will be leaving the SEC to coach at Nebraska in the same role. The news was confirmed by Nebraska football on Thursday morning. Satterfield will be the offensive coordinator for the Cornhuskers as part of Matt Rhule’s new coaching staff at Nebraska. Satterfield’s...
Report: Matt Rhule, Wife Took Secret Trip To Nebraska
Before getting hired as Nebraska's new head coach, Matt Rhule visited the area without anyone noticing. According to The Athletic's Mitch Sherman and Max Olson, Rhule took a trip to Nebraska at the end of October with his wife, Julie. He didn't try too hard to go undercover, blending in with a hat and sunglasses.
Nebraska Huskers Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring
One of the most iconic recruits of the 2022 football recruiting class is transferring after just one season with his team. Decoldest Crawford, who made headlines thanks to his unique name, committed to and played for Nebraska during the 2022 campaign. However, he's ready for a new team. After watching...
One surprise on busy Husker portal day; what Rhule had to say about that portal and NIL
You knew the portal was probably going to be popping for the Huskers. It was just a matter of when and who got it started. Granted, some might have been surprised that "Big Ern" – Nebraska freshman linebacker Ernest Hausmann – was one of three Husker names that showed up in there late Thursday afternoon.
Nebraska Football: Caleb Tannor declares for NFL Draft
Caleb Tannor during a game.Photo by(Dylan Widger/USA Today Sports) There continues to be more movement on the Nebraska football front, as linebacker Caleb Tannor announced he would be declaring for the NFL Draft on Thursday. He made the announcement via social media.
Corn Nation
Husker Football Coaching Staff Tracker
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have the new head man in place as Matt Rhule was formally introduced as the new head coach on Monday, Nov. 28. However, now comes the hard work of filling out the staff list. Be sure to check back frequently as we keep a running update with...
kmaland.com
Nebraska adds Barthel, Peetz to football coaching staff
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule has hired two more assistant coaches to his staff. Nebraska hired E.J. Barthel as running backs coach on Tuesday and Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. Barthel comes to Lincoln from Connecticut. Barthel previously worked with Rhule with the NFL's Carolina...
Nebraska Football: Four-star Texas edge rusher planning to visit program
Nebraska football stands during a practice.Photo by(Nebraska Football/Nebraska Athletics Communications Office) Four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen is looking at visiting the Nebraska football program, per Brian Christopherson of 247Sports.
Keisei Tominaga guides Nebraska to blowout of BC
Keisei Tominaga tied a career high with 23 points off the bench and Nebraska dominated just before and after halftime
Former Nebraska Interim Football Coach Mickey Joseph Arrested
Joseph was detained by police Wednesday after a domestic disturbance.
1011now.com
Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East four-star recruit Malachi Coleman has decommitted from Nebraska and reopened his recruitment. Coleman originally committed to play for the Nebraska Football team in late October. However, in a social media post on Thursday, he said that he is reopening his recruitment. “With the recent...
Former Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph booked on strangulation, domestic assault
Former Nebraska interim head football coach Mickey Joseph was arrested on Wednesday, the Lincoln (Neb.) police department announced. Police said they took Joseph into custody and charged him with strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. While the Lincoln Police Department doesn't usually ...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph, former Nebraska interim HC, arrested in Lincoln on suspicion of domestic violence
Mickey Joseph is making some more headlines. This time, it’s not for a good reason. Joseph was arrested in Lincoln after officers concluded an investigation at a separate residence. The Lincoln Police Department stated in their release that usually press releases aren’t done for these kinds of situations, but because of who Joseph is it was necessary.
1011now.com
Court documents provide more details into Mickey Joseph’s arrest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Court documents are providing additional details into what led up to the arrest of Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2022 season. Joseph was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon. According to Lincoln Police, officers were...
KETV.com
One person dies after construction accident in Omaha on Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — One person died after a construction accident in Omaha on Wednesday. Around 11:30 a.m., construction workers were attempting to connect two pipes on the side of the roadway near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive, according to Omaha police. A bucket connected to a backhoe detached and...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police: Man hid phone in bathroom and recorded videos of woman showering
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say hid an iPhone in a bathroom and recorded a woman while she showered. Sunday evening, around 5:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence near 20th Street and Park Avenue on a report of a disturbance. LPD...
