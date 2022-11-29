ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska officially welcomes Marcus Satterfield as new OC under Matt Rhule

South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will be leaving the SEC to coach at Nebraska in the same role. The news was confirmed by Nebraska football on Thursday morning. Satterfield will be the offensive coordinator for the Cornhuskers as part of Matt Rhule’s new coaching staff at Nebraska. Satterfield’s...
The Spun

Report: Matt Rhule, Wife Took Secret Trip To Nebraska

Before getting hired as Nebraska's new head coach, Matt Rhule visited the area without anyone noticing. According to The Athletic's Mitch Sherman and Max Olson, Rhule took a trip to Nebraska at the end of October with his wife, Julie. He didn't try too hard to go undercover, blending in with a hat and sunglasses.
The Spun

Nebraska Huskers Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring

One of the most iconic recruits of the 2022 football recruiting class is transferring after just one season with his team. Decoldest Crawford, who made headlines thanks to his unique name, committed to and played for Nebraska during the 2022 campaign. However, he's ready for a new team. After watching...
Corn Nation

Husker Football Coaching Staff Tracker

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have the new head man in place as Matt Rhule was formally introduced as the new head coach on Monday, Nov. 28. However, now comes the hard work of filling out the staff list. Be sure to check back frequently as we keep a running update with...
kmaland.com

Nebraska adds Barthel, Peetz to football coaching staff

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule has hired two more assistant coaches to his staff. Nebraska hired E.J. Barthel as running backs coach on Tuesday and Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. Barthel comes to Lincoln from Connecticut. Barthel previously worked with Rhule with the NFL's Carolina...
1011now.com

Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East four-star recruit Malachi Coleman has decommitted from Nebraska and reopened his recruitment. Coleman originally committed to play for the Nebraska Football team in late October. However, in a social media post on Thursday, he said that he is reopening his recruitment. “With the recent...
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph, former Nebraska interim HC, arrested in Lincoln on suspicion of domestic violence

Mickey Joseph is making some more headlines. This time, it’s not for a good reason. Joseph was arrested in Lincoln after officers concluded an investigation at a separate residence. The Lincoln Police Department stated in their release that usually press releases aren’t done for these kinds of situations, but because of who Joseph is it was necessary.
1011now.com

Court documents provide more details into Mickey Joseph’s arrest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Court documents are providing additional details into what led up to the arrest of Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2022 season. Joseph was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon. According to Lincoln Police, officers were...
KETV.com

One person dies after construction accident in Omaha on Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. — One person died after a construction accident in Omaha on Wednesday. Around 11:30 a.m., construction workers were attempting to connect two pipes on the side of the roadway near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive, according to Omaha police. A bucket connected to a backhoe detached and...
