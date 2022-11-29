ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Fire Department responds to 2-alarm tenement fire on Acushnet Avenue

“Shortly before 4:00pm today, multiple 911 calls were received reporting smoke extending from the fourth floor of a four-story mixed-use commercial/residential building. Engine 8 was confronted with a large volume of fire on the fourth floor. Ladder 4 performed roof ventilation and a second alarm assignment was called to assist with deploying additional hose lines and conducting primary searches.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Fire destroys business in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — An overnight fire destroyed a business in Lincoln. The fire started just after midnight at Knock On Wood Furniture on Lonsdale Avenue. Fire officials say that building will be demolished because of the heavy damage inside. According to the Cumberland Fire Department, firefighters struck four...
LINCOLN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Lincoln furniture store destroyed by fire

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a Lincoln furniture store went up in flames overnight. Firefighters rushed to Knock on Wood Furniture on Lonsdale Avenue late Thursday night to find the building completely engulfed. Assistant Fire Chief Robert Fisher tells 12 News the wood, lacquer and other combustible materials inside the building […]
LINCOLN, RI
FUN 107

Two New Bedford Men Arrested After Shots Fired

NEW BEDFORD — Two New Bedford men have been arrested and an illegal gun seized after a shots fired incident on Tuesday night. New Bedford police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near Hawthorn and Irving streets to find spent shell casings on the ground. A tree and...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man accused of breaking into, damaging, and stealing from Somerset business

SOMERSET — Chief Todd Costa and the Somerset Police Department report that a suspect allegedly involved in a break-in last month has been arrested and charged. On Tuesday, November 23, at approximately 3:15 a.m., Somerset Police were dispatched to Lit Vape Smoke Shop, 1140 Riverside Avenue, for a report of a break-in. The reporting party told police that she heard glass breaking in the store and then observed a male suspect — later identified as 39-year-old Nicholas Spano of Fall River — fleeing south on Riverside Avenue.
SOMERSET, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigation shuts down Marshfield road

Marshfield, Mass. — Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating at a home on Gotham Hill Drive. Police were called to the scene before 10 p.m. Tuesday and were seen gathering evidence all night. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Cruisers blocked the...
MARSHFIELD, MA
theweektoday.com

Route 195 East reopens after vehicle crash

An automobile rollover on Route 195 East closed the North Street entrance to the highway and closed both lanes of 195 East, said officials. According to the Marion Fire Department Facebook page, roads reopened around 3 p.m. The rollover occurred around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 near the Marion...
MARION, MA
ABC6.com

Neighbors voice traffic concerns stemming from dispensary expansion

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — As the recreational sale of marijuana is now legal in Rhode Island, some are concerned the increased traffic at dispensaries will directly affect them. Arlene and Theresa both live on John Street in Portsmouth. Both of their homes are steps away from the Greenleaf Compassion...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police arrest two after “shots fired”; charged with firearm and other offenses

“New Bedford patrol officers have taken an illegal gun off the streets following a late-night ShotSpotter activation. On Tuesday, November 29th, patrol officers responded to the activation which indicated a shot had been fired in the area of Hawthorn St. and Irving St. Upon arrival, spent shell casings were located on the ground. It also appeared as though a tree and street sign had been damaged by a vehicle.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Man arrested in connection with Amber Alert Thursday released

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Jeremias Cabral, 21, was arraigned and released on a no-contact order Friday afternoon in New Bedford District Court, after being arraigned on charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and larceny under $1,200. Cabral was arrested in Fall River Thursday evening after an Amber...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Raging fire destroys popular New England marina overnight

STONINGTON, Conn. — A massive four-alarm fire destroyed part of a Connecticut marina overnight. The fire broke out at Seaport Marine on Washington Street in Mystic at about 9 p.m. Sunday. Responding firefighters found heavy smoke and flames at the front of the marina building. Officials said they were...
STONINGTON, CT
Turnto10.com

'Thought I was going to die:' Pawtucket man recalls rollover crash

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Pawtucket man has a new outlook on life after surviving a rollover crash in Lincoln last week. Jeffrey LaRose was on his way to the Conjuring House in Burrillville with his sister and her girlfriend in the early hours on Nov. 23. The trio was on Route 146 North near the Wilbur Road overpass when LaRose noticed what he says was a red car behind him, flashing its headlights and driving closely to his vehicle's rear.
PAWTUCKET, RI

