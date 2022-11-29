Read full article on original website
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department responds to 2-alarm tenement fire on Acushnet Avenue
“Shortly before 4:00pm today, multiple 911 calls were received reporting smoke extending from the fourth floor of a four-story mixed-use commercial/residential building. Engine 8 was confronted with a large volume of fire on the fourth floor. Ladder 4 performed roof ventilation and a second alarm assignment was called to assist with deploying additional hose lines and conducting primary searches.
ABC6.com
Fire destroys business in Lincoln
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — An overnight fire destroyed a business in Lincoln. The fire started just after midnight at Knock On Wood Furniture on Lonsdale Avenue. Fire officials say that building will be demolished because of the heavy damage inside. According to the Cumberland Fire Department, firefighters struck four...
Lincoln furniture store destroyed by fire
LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a Lincoln furniture store went up in flames overnight. Firefighters rushed to Knock on Wood Furniture on Lonsdale Avenue late Thursday night to find the building completely engulfed. Assistant Fire Chief Robert Fisher tells 12 News the wood, lacquer and other combustible materials inside the building […]
Two New Bedford Men Arrested After Shots Fired
NEW BEDFORD — Two New Bedford men have been arrested and an illegal gun seized after a shots fired incident on Tuesday night. New Bedford police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near Hawthorn and Irving streets to find spent shell casings on the ground. A tree and...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man accused of breaking into, damaging, and stealing from Somerset business
SOMERSET — Chief Todd Costa and the Somerset Police Department report that a suspect allegedly involved in a break-in last month has been arrested and charged. On Tuesday, November 23, at approximately 3:15 a.m., Somerset Police were dispatched to Lit Vape Smoke Shop, 1140 Riverside Avenue, for a report of a break-in. The reporting party told police that she heard glass breaking in the store and then observed a male suspect — later identified as 39-year-old Nicholas Spano of Fall River — fleeing south on Riverside Avenue.
Police investigation shuts down Marshfield road
Marshfield, Mass. — Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating at a home on Gotham Hill Drive. Police were called to the scene before 10 p.m. Tuesday and were seen gathering evidence all night. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Cruisers blocked the...
theweektoday.com
Route 195 East reopens after vehicle crash
An automobile rollover on Route 195 East closed the North Street entrance to the highway and closed both lanes of 195 East, said officials. According to the Marion Fire Department Facebook page, roads reopened around 3 p.m. The rollover occurred around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 near the Marion...
fallriverreporter.com
Two injured, one cited after multivehicle crash on Route 24 near Fall River, Tiverton border
Two people were injured, and one was cited after a multivehicle crash on Route 24 in Fall River. According to Massachusetts State Police, a call came in just after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday for a rollover crash on Route 24 South near the Massachusetts and Rhode Island border in Fall River.
fallriverreporter.com
Almost three years to the day of a harrowing rescue, man jumps off of Mount Hope Bridge
A man jumped off of the Mount Hope Bridge Friday almost three years to the day where a harrowing rescue took place. Just after 3:00 p.m., a report came into dispatch for a man jumping off of the bridge. Bristol and Portsmouth personnel responded to the scene to recover the...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of December 5, 2022 – December 9, 2022
The City of New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of December 5, 2022 – December 9, 2022, and they are as follows:. Eversource will be working on gas main relays and test pits on:. • Phillips Rd from Holly Tree Lane to Route 140. Other:. •...
ABC6.com
Neighbors voice traffic concerns stemming from dispensary expansion
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — As the recreational sale of marijuana is now legal in Rhode Island, some are concerned the increased traffic at dispensaries will directly affect them. Arlene and Theresa both live on John Street in Portsmouth. Both of their homes are steps away from the Greenleaf Compassion...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police arrest two after “shots fired”; charged with firearm and other offenses
“New Bedford patrol officers have taken an illegal gun off the streets following a late-night ShotSpotter activation. On Tuesday, November 29th, patrol officers responded to the activation which indicated a shot had been fired in the area of Hawthorn St. and Irving St. Upon arrival, spent shell casings were located on the ground. It also appeared as though a tree and street sign had been damaged by a vehicle.
Baby, mother located after AMBER Alert issued in Dartmouth
The baby and mother abducted in Dartmouth have been found safe after an AMBER Alert was issued Thursday.
quincyquarry.com
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders #quincypolice
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders. – News about elsewhere reported by Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News has yet again scooped its media brethren with word as to what apparently went terribly wrong in the middle of the night last night in Marshfield. While...
ABC6.com
Man arrested in connection with Amber Alert Thursday released
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Jeremias Cabral, 21, was arraigned and released on a no-contact order Friday afternoon in New Bedford District Court, after being arraigned on charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and larceny under $1,200. Cabral was arrested in Fall River Thursday evening after an Amber...
WCVB
Raging fire destroys popular New England marina overnight
STONINGTON, Conn. — A massive four-alarm fire destroyed part of a Connecticut marina overnight. The fire broke out at Seaport Marine on Washington Street in Mystic at about 9 p.m. Sunday. Responding firefighters found heavy smoke and flames at the front of the marina building. Officials said they were...
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store Tragedy
"A car struck the building causing damage"Photo by(Whitman Police Department / Facebook) (WHITMAN, MA) On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the Whitman Police Department revealed in a Facebook post that a car accident had taken place on Bedford Street, which involved a storefront.
Turnto10.com
'Thought I was going to die:' Pawtucket man recalls rollover crash
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Pawtucket man has a new outlook on life after surviving a rollover crash in Lincoln last week. Jeffrey LaRose was on his way to the Conjuring House in Burrillville with his sister and her girlfriend in the early hours on Nov. 23. The trio was on Route 146 North near the Wilbur Road overpass when LaRose noticed what he says was a red car behind him, flashing its headlights and driving closely to his vehicle's rear.
fallriverreporter.com
Murder trial involving New Bedford man begins concerning death of Fall River’s Joseph Tavares
The murder trial of 52-year-old Robert Rose, a former New Bedford resident, began this morning in Fall River Superior Court. Rose is charged with shooting and killing 37-year-old Joseph Tavares on December 22, 2018, outside the Regency Hotel on Faunce Corner Road in Dartmouth. According to the Bristol County District...
fallriverreporter.com
Recently fired Fall River teacher charged with obscene matter to minor after investigation
A former Fall River school teacher that was recently terminated after disturbing text messages surfaced has been charged. According to court records, 29-year-old Daniel Levin has been charged with Obscene Matter to Minor. Last week, Atlantis Charter School issued an email to parents from Executive Director Robert Beatty concerning the...
