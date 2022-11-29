ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metrolink warns riders looming rail strike could impact service

By Associated Press, Tony Kurzweil
 3 days ago

Metrolink commuters were warned Tuesday that a looming freight rail strike could impact service to customers beginning next week.

“Due to a potential nationwide work stoppage by freight railroad work unions, Metrolink service may be disrupted as early as Friday, December 9,” the rail service posted on its website .

A strike would result in all trains being canceled on the Riverside, Orange County, Inland Empire-Orange County and 91/Perris Valley lines, according to Metrolink.

Ventura County Line trains would operate only between Moorpark and Los Angeles with all service canceled beyond the Moorpark Station.

The Antelope Valley and San Bernardino lines would continue without interruption, the website stated.

“We remain hopeful that a settlement will be reached by the deadline and appreciate your patience,” Metrolink stated.

Updates will be posted on the Metrolink website . Riders can also call 800-371-5465 for more information.

The announcement comes one day after President Joe Biden called on Congress to intervene and block the potential strike.

“Let me be clear: a rail shutdown would devastate our economy,” Biden said in a statement. “Without freight rail, many U.S. industries would shut down.”

Both the unions and railroads have been lobbying Congress while contract talks continue. If Congress acts, it will end talks between the railroads and four rail unions that rejected their deals Biden helped broker before the original strike deadline in September.

Eight other unions have approved their five-year deals with the railroads and are in the process of getting back pay for their workers for the 24% raises that are retroactive to 2020.

