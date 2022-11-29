ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

New Director of Miner's Safety, health, and training appointed

By Harper Emch
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Frank Foster as the new Director of the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training.

Foster fills the position vacated by the retirement of Eugene White. The current Acting Director McKennis (Kenny) Browning will become the new Deputy Director to support Foster.

Foster previously served as Deputy Director of the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training. He is a West Virginia native with over 45 years experience in the mining industry. He most recently served as Administrator for the West Virginia Board of Coal Mine Health and Safety in Charleston.

Foster also has experience with companies such as Massey Energy, Magnum Coal, Jennmar Corporation, Contura Energy Services LLC., Foresight Energy, and Patriot Coal Corporation.

“Frank Foster has spent his career focused on improving mine safety and training, and I know he’s going to be an excellent fit for this position. I thank Eugene White for his tremendous career and wish him the best in retirement. I also want to thank Kenny Browning for temporarily stepping into the position and keeping our miners’ safety the top priority.”

Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health Safety and Training is responsible for the supervision of the execution and enforcement of the provisions of the state’s mining laws and rules.

Prime consideration is given to the protection of the safety and health of persons employed within or at the mines of the state. In addition, the agency protects and preserves mining property and property used in connection with mining activities.

