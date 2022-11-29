ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabaster, AL

wvtm13.com

Charity vending machines placed in downtown Brimingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — If you're looking to make a difference in the easiest way, then there's an option in downtown Birmingham. Light the World giving machines are up and running for the remainder of the week. They're vending machines. You walk up to them, select which item and charity...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
92.9 WTUG

The Minimum Wage is Killing Tuscaloosa Restaurants

In 2023, 4 states will have a minimum wage over $15. After taxes– PROBABLY $6. I SURE AS “H” WOULDN’T WORK THAT HARD FOR $6 AN HOUR. Think about it. If you work at a fast food restaurant in Tuscaloosa, chances are YOU CAN’T EVEN AFFORD TO EAT THERE ON YOUR BREAK.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Hueytown PD announces the off-duty passing of Officer Gary McAdory

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hueytown Police Department announced on its Facebook page Friday morning the off-duty passing of Officer Gary McAdory. Officer McAdory started with Hueytown PD in 2011 after retiring from the Birmingham Police Department. McAdory served the citizens of Hueytown and Birmingham for many years and was...
HUEYTOWN, AL
CBS 42

UAB to provide free vision care services at ‘Gift of Sight’ event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Free comprehensive eye exams and glasses for low-income or underinsured patients will be provided during UAB Community Eye Care’s ninth annual “Gift of Sight” event. The event will take place at the Jefferson County Western Health Center from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. Eye exams will only be provided to those […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pelham Deputy Fire Chief retires after 35 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It is a new chapter in a family legacy of first responders as, after 35 years of service, Pelham Fire Department Deputy Chief Danny Reid retired on Thursday. Reid is part of the Reid triplets who, along with the fourth Reid child, are all current fire...
PELHAM, AL
vestaviavoice.com

Former Central campus building up for sale

The former Vestavia Hills Elementary Central building has been put up for sale, following Board of Education approval at the Nov. 28 meeting. The school system plans only on selling the building itself. The track behind it will remain under board control and there are plans, should the 1Rebel 1Future proposal be approved by voters, to add tennis and pickleball courts to that area.
wbrc.com

Ghastly Grinch strikes again in Irondale community

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Unbelievable! The Ghastly Grinch strikes again this year in Irondale just in time for the holiday season. This time, the Dollar General fell victim to another senseless act of selfishness from the one who stole Christmas. Children of all ages are asked to report any sighting...
IRONDALE, AL
Village Living

Mountain Brook Schools announces Teachers of the Year

Mountain Brook Schools announced its six Teachers of the Year on Nov. 10, representing each school in the MBS district. Brookwood Forest Elementary: Tanishia Sims (Second grade) Cherokee Bend Elementary: Lyndsi Kirk (Literacy coach) Crestline Elementary: Debbie Holder (First grade) Mountain Brook Elementary: Anna Carlisle (Counselor) Mountain Brook Junior High:...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Shelby Reporter

Sheriff’s reports for Nov. 5 through Nov. 11

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Nov. 5-11: -Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Marijuana (14.6 ounces), methamphetamine (1.2 grams), glass pipe with residue, scale, three pill bottles with two brown capsules (.95 gram), half an orange pill (.46 gram) and yellow pills (10.5 count, 1.77 grams); one glass and one plastic dropper with unknown liquid, and three firearms including a Ruger LCP, S&W SD9 VE and Springfield XDS were confiscated.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham Public Library announces puzzle swap event

PELHAM – The Pelham Public Library will hold a puzzle swap event for all puzzle lovers which will begin on Thursday, Dec. 1 and continue throughout the month of December. “We used to have a puzzle giveaway every month, but there was only one winner per month,” Library Supervisor David Smith said. “A library patron, Brandon Herring, suggested the swap and our director thought that it was a great idea. The swap is better than the contest as it benefits more community members.”
PELHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County Cemetery Board crew begins cleanup

MCCALLA, Ala. — A contractor hired by the Jefferson County Cemetery Board has begun cleaning up neglected graveyards in the area. This week, Vega Landscaping and Tree Service removed high weeds and small trees concealing tombstones at McCalla's Pine Hill Cemetery. Local legislation created the board five years ago,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Star Uptown developer seeks more demolition money from Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — To bring the future Star Uptown to life, eleven of the former Carraway Hospital buildings must come down. Since this summer, seven of those are gone. Now the developer, Corporate Realty, is asking for more demolition cash from Birmingham to finish the job. If not, that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

This 12-year-old has spent half his life serving the homeless

When he was 6 years old, riding to school in his mother’s minivan, Ethan Hill would see a strange sight every morning under a freeway in downtown Birmingham. A man was living there, all of his belongings stuffed into a grocery cart. Ethan asked his mom questions about the man he would later know as Mr. Marcus. And the colder it got that year, the more Ethan worried about him.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Super 7, BCA, medical pot: Down in Alabama

The Super 7 is underway at Jerdin-Hare Stadium in Auburn -- and, so far, an eighth-grader has stolen the show. Jere Adcock is retiring after 27 years as the head coach at Decatur High. The Business Council of Alabama has chosen a new president and CEO. Birmingham’s City Council has...
ALABAMA STATE

