PELHAM – The Pelham Public Library will hold a puzzle swap event for all puzzle lovers which will begin on Thursday, Dec. 1 and continue throughout the month of December. “We used to have a puzzle giveaway every month, but there was only one winner per month,” Library Supervisor David Smith said. “A library patron, Brandon Herring, suggested the swap and our director thought that it was a great idea. The swap is better than the contest as it benefits more community members.”

PELHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO