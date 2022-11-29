ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

More nurses joining Wednesday strike vote

By News Talk 830 Wcco
 3 days ago

Wednesday's strike authorization vote by Twin Cities nurses will include more participants from northern Minnesota.

Nurses from St. Luke's Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors make it 14 facilities and more than 15,000 union members who'll take part in the vote.

Union leaders say the nurses have been without a contract since late September.

The nurses went on a three-day strike that month, but the action did not result in a resumption of contract talks.

Executives with the hospitals say they want a fair and equitable contract with the union, and have suggested bringing in a mediator. Union leaders rejected that idea.

Hospital administrators say they can't afford the union's demands of pay raises that would be as high as 30%.

Nurses insist the biggest issue in the impasse is workplace staffing.

Minneapolis, MN
