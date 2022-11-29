ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron McDonald’s spots giving out naloxone to spare families from pain

By Celeste Houmard
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NzzOZ_0jRAAgKT00

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Two Akron business owners are partnering with Summit County Public Health to help get lifesaving resources into the hands of those who need them.

Mcdonald’s franchise owners and father and son duo Tom and Trey Locke own and operate several McDonald’s restaurants in the Akron area. They will be hosting seven pop-up naloxone distribution events in the coming weeks.

Shot fired at truck during Lake County road rage incident: Investigators

“We are so grateful to be able to partner with Summit County Public Health to get these life-saving resources into the hands of those who need them,” Trey said. “I know the good that can come from expanding access to overdose-reversing naloxone, and I’m proud that our restaurants can play a role in helping to spare more families in our community from experiencing the pain that comes with losing a loved one to an overdose.”

Earlier this year, the Lockes partnered with the Canton City Public Health Department to put on seven events at their Canton area restaurants.

The events will be held at Akron -area restaurants over the next four weeks. At the participating restaurants, visitors can stop by to pick up naloxone as well as information on other harm reduction resources.

‘Seeds of Greatness’: Wayne Dawson launches book

Naloxone distribution pop-up events:

  • 11/29 – McDonald’s at 5020 Darrow Road in Stow
  • 12/1 – McDonald’s at 12 Munroe Falls Ave. in Munroe Falls
  • 12/6 – McDonald’s at 578 East Market Street in Akron
  • 12/8 – McDonald’s at 1365 Vernon Odom BLVD. in Akron
  • 12/13 – McDonald’s at 500 W. Tuscarawas Ave. in Barberton
  • 12/15- McDonald’s at 3273 Manchester Road in Akron
  • 12/20 – McDonald’s at 5165 Manchester Road in Akron

All events will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 25

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

'Large structure fire' at mill in downtown Kent

KENT, Ohio — Firefighters are at the scene of a "large structure fire" working to contain flames at a mill on North Water Street in downtown Kent. Kent State University issued a "safety alert" advisory at 9:46 a.m. Friday recommending everybody to "please avoid the area" -- but also noted "there is no threat to the Kent Campus at this time."
KENT, OH
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
CHARDON, OH
Ask Akron

What's the policy of renting in Akron?

Hi, all! Looking to relocate from NYC to Akron in April. In NYC, they always require first and last month’s rent and a deposit (same as rent). Essentially cost of rent x3. This may be silly, but is that common in Akron too? I’ve tried googling, but with no luck. Thanks!
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Authorities release ID of man slain in Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio — Police are continuing to investigate a shooting Wednesday night in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood that claimed the life of a 38-year-old man. Joseph Hall died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue.
AKRON, OH
Ask Akron

Are backyard chickens allowed in Akron?

My mom and I just moved to Akron from Seattle, and we used to have 4 chickens in our backyard. But I'm not sure about the regulations here, though I found some articles saying that chickens are allowed too (just no roosters), but now I'm worried I'm going to get in trouble if I get chickens. Looking forward to hearing more suggestions from you here. Thanks.
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

77K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy