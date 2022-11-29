ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

STPSO: We need your help

 3 days ago

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Department needs your help following a shooting which occurred late Monday night in the Slidell area.

At approximately midnight Monday night, STPSO deputies responded to the 100 block of Northwood Drive in response to reports of gunshots being heard.

Responding deputies located a car which had crashed into a parked pickup truck.  The driver of the car had sustained what appeared to be gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel.

The passenger of the car was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg and was released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling (985) 898-2338.

