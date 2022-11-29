Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Was so Terrified to Work With 1 Guest Star She Almost Had to Be ‘Carried out on a Gurney’
'Gunsmoke' started to bring on more guest actors over the course of its run, but there was 1, in particular, that struck fear into Amanda Blake.
Harrison Ford Knocked out Several of His Own Teeth on ‘Gunsmoke,’ According to James Arness
'Star Wars' actor Harrison Ford starred in 'Gunsmoke' a couple of times, one of which found him with several of his teeth knocked out of his head.
Dozens dead and several serial killer suspects: The haunting reality of the Texas Killing Fields
The girls kept vanishing, the bodies kept surfacing, and the families who knew better kept getting told their loved ones were runaways. Just wait, police said. They’ll come back.They didn’t.It’s been decades since young women began turning up dead off stretches of I-45 between Houston and Galveston, a marshy, desolate region near the Gulf of Mexico. At least 30 bodies have been discovered there since the 1970s, most of them female, with very few cases solved; more women have gone missing from the area on top of that.The 80s and 90s tragically saw new waves of bodies, and some...
‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser says Kevin Costner taught him to be ‘a gentleman on set’: ‘It’s inspiring’
"Yellowstone," a Western drama created by Taylor Sheridan, explores how John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, is now the governor of Montana. Cole Hauser plays his son-in-law Rip Wheeler.
Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?
The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
thedigitalfix.com
Top Gun 2 actor teases “miracle” as action movie returns to theatres
One of the biggest cinematic success stories of 2022 is undoubtedly the relentless popularity of Top Gun 2. The Tom Cruise movie has spent pretty much the whole year in theatres, and it isn’t done yet!. Nobody expected the sequel to a cheesy ‘80s movie to be quite as...
Charley Crockett to Take his Brand of Country Music to Late Night Television
Charley Crockett is headed to late night television. He's one of the hottest rising stars in country music today, and come next Thursday he'll be singing in front of his biggest audience to date. Today Charley tweeted that he and his band the Blue Drifters will perform on Jimmy Kimmel...
‘Gunsmoke’: How James Arness’ Peace Was ‘Fractured’ by Matt Dillon Fans
Actor James Arness became a household name thanks to his performance as Matt Dillon in 'Gunsmoke,' but one instance with fans 'fractured' his idea of peace.
Popculture
'Top Gun: Maverick' Flying Back to Theaters for a Limited Time
Paramount Pictures plans to take advantage of the bleak movie release schedule before Disney's Avatar: The Way of Water opens by giving Tom Crusie fans one more chance to see Top Gun: Maverick on the big screen. The highest-grossing movie of the year will fly back into select theaters on Friday, 20 days before it is available to stream on Paramount+. The two-week run will be exclusive to premium large-format and IMAX screens, which are easily the best way to see Maverick.
Four of the Top 15 Pet-Friendly Vacation Cities in the US are in Texas
I've got friends who just don't go on vacation anymore because they don't trust their pets with anyone else, does that sound familiar? Out pets our important, a big part of our family too. Well, some good news here, turns out Dallas, TX is an extremely pet-friendly city, but not quite as much as one other Texas city.
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0