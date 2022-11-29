ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Independent

Dozens dead and several serial killer suspects: The haunting reality of the Texas Killing Fields

The girls kept vanishing, the bodies kept surfacing, and the families who knew better kept getting told their loved ones were runaways. Just wait, police said. They’ll come back.They didn’t.It’s been decades since young women began turning up dead off stretches of I-45 between Houston and Galveston, a marshy, desolate region near the Gulf of Mexico. At least 30 bodies have been discovered there since the 1970s, most of them female, with very few cases solved; more women have gone missing from the area on top of that.The 80s and 90s tragically saw new waves of bodies, and some...
Nick Reynolds

Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?

The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
thedigitalfix.com

Top Gun 2 actor teases “miracle” as action movie returns to theatres

One of the biggest cinematic success stories of 2022 is undoubtedly the relentless popularity of Top Gun 2. The Tom Cruise movie has spent pretty much the whole year in theatres, and it isn’t done yet!. Nobody expected the sequel to a cheesy ‘80s movie to be quite as...
Popculture

'Top Gun: Maverick' Flying Back to Theaters for a Limited Time

Paramount Pictures plans to take advantage of the bleak movie release schedule before Disney's Avatar: The Way of Water opens by giving Tom Crusie fans one more chance to see Top Gun: Maverick on the big screen. The highest-grossing movie of the year will fly back into select theaters on Friday, 20 days before it is available to stream on Paramount+. The two-week run will be exclusive to premium large-format and IMAX screens, which are easily the best way to see Maverick.
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

