wraltechwire.com
Sylva takes advantage of ‘a generational chance’
● Key Investment: Bridge Park renovation and stormwater improvements. Like many towns in western North Carolina, Sylva, nestled between the Balsam Mountains and the Great Smoky Mountains, regularly plays host to far more than its 3,000 permanent residents. That much becomes clear the moment you step foot downtown and take in the energy of the bustling shops, breweries, and restaurants. From the historic hilltop Jackson County Courthouse to beloved annual festivals, it is a tourist destination whose appeal is actively growing.
Pickens parks and rec director fired despite protests from the community for his reinstatement
Hundreds of residents gathered at the Pickens City Council this week to show support for the city's recently fired director of parks and recreation.
theonefeather.com
New housing development opens in Yellowhill Community
CHEROKEE, N.C. – Tribal officials of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) had a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the Chief Flying Squirrel Village on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 30. The housing development is located off of Acquoni Road in the Yellowhill Community. “As...
WYFF4.com
Christmas tours offered at historic North Carolina farm
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — The Historic Johnson Farm in Hendersonville will be hosting a number of Christmas tours throughout December. Candlelight Christmas tours will be held on Dec. 2 and 3. Five tours will be offered each evening, at 5:00, 5:45, 6:30, 7:15 and 8:00 p.m. Visitors will take part in a guided tour of the decorated 1880 farmhouse, visit with the Heritage Weavers and Fiber Artists, listen to live music by local students, and partake in hot cocoa and cookies.
Pickens Co. Council debates fate of Highway 11
Pickens County Council members have been discussing the fate of Highway 11 for years.
asheville.com
Construction Begins on Moxy Asheville Hotel, Slated for Early 2024 Opening
Following weeks of preliminary groundwork, construction has officially begun on the new Moxy Asheville hotel located at 61 Biltmore. Upon planned completion in early 2024, the hotel will feature 115 guest rooms, the brand’s iconic Bar Moxy and modern lobby, and an independent rooftop bar and restaurant. Moxy Asheville will connect to the existing Aloft Asheville Downtown to form a new dual brand offering. Although the hotels will boast separate lobbies and elevators, they are set to share amenities to enhance the guest experience, including the pool deck, fitness center and meeting space.
Smoky Mountain News
Searching for Boomer Inn
Readers are now likely to be searching their own minds for the meaning of the term “boomer inn.” Could it be a hotel or boarding house? Maybe the name is associated with the generation of people known as baby boomers following World War II. Then again, it might...
avlwatchdog.org
3 Dead Bears Found in Woodfin: Mutilated For Parts, or Poached for Meat?
WOODFIN — The remains of three bears found in this small town — possibly a mother and two cubs — highlight a serious problem with poaching in the mountains, a bear advocacy group says. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said the case may be the result...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Weds Nov 30th
The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
Mountain Xpress
theonefeather.com
OBITUARY: Garfield Axe-Long (Garfield Henry Long, Junior)
With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you about the passing of Garfield Axe-Long (Garfield Henry Long, Junior) at the age of 55. It is not enough to say that Garfield was loved by many within the Cherokee community. His talents, charisma, and passion have helped shape the modern Cherokee identity for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). Even though he is one of the youngest of the first language Cherokee fluent speakers, he dedicated nearly 25 years of his life to the preservation of the Cherokee language, working for the immersion program since its inception.
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North Carolina
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. The Bromfield Inn in Brevard, North CarolinaPhoto bycarleealexandria.com. Nestled behind the bustling little mountain town of Brevard, North Carolina lies one of the most beautiful bed and breakfasts — The Bromfield Inn.
iheart.com
Wildfire Grows to 700 Acres, Paper Mill Union Rejcts Contract
(Haywood County, NC) -- A wildfire in western North Carolina is growing. The blaze near Harmon Den in Haywood County had grown to 700-acres as of Wednesday, but firefighters are putting in major work to control it. A crew of close to 100 has contained 40-percent of the wildfire. Rain has helped ease the intensity of the flames.
FOX Carolina
Tesla dealership and service center proposed for Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Documents from the City of Asheville show that a Tesla dealership and service center was recently proposed for the area. Documents show that the proposed 40,148-square-foot dealership and service center would be at 291 Sweeten Creek Road. On the documents, SGH DJS ASH LLC is...
WLOS.com
Vacation rental inventory eclipses that of hotels for first time in Buncombe Co. history
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the president and CEO of Explore Asheville and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (BCTDA) announced at a meeting of tourism officials that for the first time in Buncombe County history, vacation rental inventory has eclipsed hotel inventory. During the...
thelaurelofasheville.com
Christmas Celebrations Abound in Waynesville
The Christmas Tree Lighting at the Waynesville Police Department kicks off the holiday season on Friday, December 2, at 5 p.m. The event will include a musical performance featuring Voices in the Laurel, Longs Chapel Chime and the Handbell Choir. Art After Dark takes place on Main Street on the same evening from 6–9 p.m. “The spirit of Christmas is always present in downtown Waynesville,” says Teresa Pennington, owner of TPennington Gallery.
Christmas Parades to be held all over the Upstate this weekend
It’s a weekend of holiday celebrations around the Upstate as several cities and towns put on Christmas events. The 75th Annual Greenville Christmas Parade is set for 6 PM this Saturday night in the city’s downtown area.
Smoky Mountain News
Schools struggle with state-mandated pay increases
As Swain County Schools digs into the 2022-23 budget, staff are planning for the largest fund balance allocation needed in recent years — over $1 million — to balance that budget. This is largely due to the discrepancy between state mandated pay increases for public school staff and state/federal funding levels.
Upstate woman accused of faking nursing credentials at 3 care facilities
A woman is accused of using someone else's nursing credentials to work at three Upstate care facilities.
Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs
Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
