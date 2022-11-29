With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you about the passing of Garfield Axe-Long (Garfield Henry Long, Junior) at the age of 55. It is not enough to say that Garfield was loved by many within the Cherokee community. His talents, charisma, and passion have helped shape the modern Cherokee identity for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). Even though he is one of the youngest of the first language Cherokee fluent speakers, he dedicated nearly 25 years of his life to the preservation of the Cherokee language, working for the immersion program since its inception.

CHEROKEE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO