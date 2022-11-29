ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, NC

wraltechwire.com

Sylva takes advantage of ‘a generational chance’

● Key Investment: Bridge Park renovation and stormwater improvements. Like many towns in western North Carolina, Sylva, nestled between the Balsam Mountains and the Great Smoky Mountains, regularly plays host to far more than its 3,000 permanent residents. That much becomes clear the moment you step foot downtown and take in the energy of the bustling shops, breweries, and restaurants. From the historic hilltop Jackson County Courthouse to beloved annual festivals, it is a tourist destination whose appeal is actively growing.
SYLVA, NC
theonefeather.com

New housing development opens in Yellowhill Community

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Tribal officials of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) had a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the Chief Flying Squirrel Village on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 30. The housing development is located off of Acquoni Road in the Yellowhill Community. “As...
CHEROKEE, NC
WYFF4.com

Christmas tours offered at historic North Carolina farm

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — The Historic Johnson Farm in Hendersonville will be hosting a number of Christmas tours throughout December. Candlelight Christmas tours will be held on Dec. 2 and 3. Five tours will be offered each evening, at 5:00, 5:45, 6:30, 7:15 and 8:00 p.m. Visitors will take part in a guided tour of the decorated 1880 farmhouse, visit with the Heritage Weavers and Fiber Artists, listen to live music by local students, and partake in hot cocoa and cookies.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
asheville.com

Construction Begins on Moxy Asheville Hotel, Slated for Early 2024 Opening

Following weeks of preliminary groundwork, construction has officially begun on the new Moxy Asheville hotel located at 61 Biltmore. Upon planned completion in early 2024, the hotel will feature 115 guest rooms, the brand’s iconic Bar Moxy and modern lobby, and an independent rooftop bar and restaurant. Moxy Asheville will connect to the existing Aloft Asheville Downtown to form a new dual brand offering. Although the hotels will boast separate lobbies and elevators, they are set to share amenities to enhance the guest experience, including the pool deck, fitness center and meeting space.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Searching for Boomer Inn

Readers are now likely to be searching their own minds for the meaning of the term “boomer inn.” Could it be a hotel or boarding house? Maybe the name is associated with the generation of people known as baby boomers following World War II. Then again, it might...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Weds Nov 30th

The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
theonefeather.com

OBITUARY: Garfield Axe-Long (Garfield Henry Long, Junior)

With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you about the passing of Garfield Axe-Long (Garfield Henry Long, Junior) at the age of 55. It is not enough to say that Garfield was loved by many within the Cherokee community. His talents, charisma, and passion have helped shape the modern Cherokee identity for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). Even though he is one of the youngest of the first language Cherokee fluent speakers, he dedicated nearly 25 years of his life to the preservation of the Cherokee language, working for the immersion program since its inception.
CHEROKEE, NC
iheart.com

Wildfire Grows to 700 Acres, Paper Mill Union Rejcts Contract

(Haywood County, NC) -- A wildfire in western North Carolina is growing. The blaze near Harmon Den in Haywood County had grown to 700-acres as of Wednesday, but firefighters are putting in major work to control it. A crew of close to 100 has contained 40-percent of the wildfire. Rain has helped ease the intensity of the flames.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Tesla dealership and service center proposed for Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Documents from the City of Asheville show that a Tesla dealership and service center was recently proposed for the area. Documents show that the proposed 40,148-square-foot dealership and service center would be at 291 Sweeten Creek Road. On the documents, SGH DJS ASH LLC is...
ASHEVILLE, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Christmas Celebrations Abound in Waynesville

The Christmas Tree Lighting at the Waynesville Police Department kicks off the holiday season on Friday, December 2, at 5 p.m. The event will include a musical performance featuring Voices in the Laurel, Longs Chapel Chime and the Handbell Choir. Art After Dark takes place on Main Street on the same evening from 6–9 p.m. “The spirit of Christmas is always present in downtown Waynesville,” says Teresa Pennington, owner of TPennington Gallery.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Schools struggle with state-mandated pay increases

As Swain County Schools digs into the 2022-23 budget, staff are planning for the largest fund balance allocation needed in recent years — over $1 million — to balance that budget. This is largely due to the discrepancy between state mandated pay increases for public school staff and state/federal funding levels.
WFAE

Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs

Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
ASHEVILLE, NC

