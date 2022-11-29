ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Judge accepts insanity plea for man accused of murdering couple, chewing on victim

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ll6Uz_0jRA9DLu00

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida man accepted a plea deal on Monday that will send him to a mental hospital for killing a couple at their home and chewing on a victim’s face.

Austin Harrouff had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to two counts of murder for killing John Stevens and his wife, Michelle Mishcon Stevens, in 2016, The Associated Press reported.

Harrouff was a student at Florida State University in 2016 when he stabbed the couple in what prosecutors described as a vicious and random attack, and injured their neighbor who tried to help the couple, TCPalm.com reported. Deputies said that Harrouff had been walking to his father’s home in the victims’ neighborhood when he targeted the couple.

Under the plea agreement, Harrouff will be committed to a mental health facility until both doctors and a judge agree he is no longer a danger to society, the AP reported. Had the case gone to trial, Harrouff faced a potential sentence of life in prison if he were found guilty.

“Austin must also contend with the pain he has caused the families,” defense attorney Nellie King said in a statement. “Upon learning of the events of that night, Austin has sought answers for the grief and anguish caused by his actions. Austin is extremely remorseful for all that has occurred; for being at the center of this episode which has caused such unthinkable pain and devastating loss.”

Deputies said at the time of Harrouff’s arrest that they found the suspect chewing on John Stevens’ face, and that they recovered what appeared to be flesh from Harrouff’s teeth, TCPalm.com reported. Deputies said that subduing Harrouff required the use of a K-9, police and a Taser.

Both the defense and prosecution hired psychologists, both of whom concluded that during the attack Harrouff was suffering “an acute psychotic episode,” according to TCPalm.com.

Some neighbors said they were dissatisfied with the plea agreement.

“Honestly, I think someone like that that’s taken the lives of two people and nearly almost killed a third with the neighbor across the street, I think his life should be over,” Nicholas Leone, who grew up knowing the victims, told WPTV. “I think it’s disappointing that someone like that could go through mental rehabilitation and then be back out on the streets like nothing ever happened, like they never did anything wrong. Very disappointing from a justice perspective and for those of us that cared about them.”

Michelle Mishcon’s sister, an attorney, gave an impact statement in the courtroom, pointing to text messages that showed the FSU student was doing drugs and abusing alcohol in the year prior to the killings, the AP reported.

“Is it really so hard for you to understand that you are a cold-blooded murderer and not a victim,” Mischon asked in court.

Mishcon also criticized Harrouff’s father, Wade Harrouff, who bought his son a knife the day before the murders while they attended a gun show, TCPalm.com reported.

“Why didn’t you intervene if you were so worried about your son? You shouldn’t have let him leave your house the nights of Aug. 15 if he was acting so strange … you should have stopped him and reasoned with him, asked him what was wrong and how you could have helped him.”

Harrouff had claimed he was fleeing a demon when the attack happened, the AP reported. His parents said he had been acting strangely for weeks, and that an appointment had been set up for him to be evaluated, but the attack happened first.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Fla. Man Who Killed Couple, Then Tried to Eat Victim's Face Found Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity

Austin Harrouff, then a college sophomore, randomly attacked the married couple after wandering into their garage in 2016 A 25-year-old Fla. man accused of murdering a random couple — and attempting to eat one of the victims' faces — has been found not guilty by reason of insanity, multiple outlets report. He will serve no prison time. Austin Harrouff pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to two charges of first-degree murder. Though a trial was expected to begin on Monday, a judge instead accepted a plea deal for Harrouff. The killer...
TEQUESTA, FL
RadarOnline

Children Hid Under Blankets As Three Adults And Toddler Were Slaughtered Inside A Florida Home, Cops Say

New details in a shocking mass killing in Florida that left four people dead — including a 4-year-old girl — have been released, Radar can report. Police are slowly providing more information about the murders in Orange County, Florida, near Orlando, which left the nation shocked.Investigators say Shavell Jordan Jones was responsible for killing the four victims. He remains in the hospital after police say he turned the gun on himself. Once he is released, Jones faces charges that include four counts of first-degree murder.The killings happened around 4 a.m. on Friday and resulted in the deaths of Jones’ 29-year-old...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
People

Md. Man Comes Home and Finds His Adult Children, 3 Others Dead After Murder-Suicide

The suspect killed his ex-girlfriend, her family members and another person who was inside the home A Maryland man returned to his La Plata home on Friday to find five people dead — including his two adult children, according to a statement from the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, the man entered the home and made the grim discovery. A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Andre Sales, 28, who resides at a different residence, entered the house and killed his ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann,...
LA PLATA, MD
Law & Crime

West Virginia Man Who Told Cops ‘I Just Lost It’ Convicted of Beating Autistic 7-Year-Old Boy to Death with a Claw Hammer

A 36-year-old West Virginia man may spend the rest of his life behind bars for brutally killing his girlfriend’s non-verbal autistic 7-year-old son last year, beating the little boy to death with a claw hammer. A Raleigh County jury on Thursday convicted Rashad Akeem Thompson on one count of first-degree murder in the horrific slaying of young Tre-shaun Brown, authorities confirmed.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
The Independent

Woman flew 3,000 miles to meet online boyfriend before being murdered for her organs

The romantic pursuits of a 51-year-old woman that saw her travel 3,000 miles from her home in Mexico for a date in Peru took a nightmarish turn after her dismembered body washed up on a beach.Blanca Arellano told her family at the end of July that she would be taking a trip to Lima, where she planned to finally meet Juan Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, the man she’d been in an online courtship with for several months, in person.Her family said that Arellano was planning to visit the beach city of Huacho, where her 37-year-old Peruvian boyfriend lived, and that...
WGAU

18-year-old held captive in her room for a year, escapes; 3 charged

A young woman who said she was held captive in her locked room for at least a year has escaped, police in North Las Vegas said this week. Police have arrested Addy Gonzales, the young woman’s mother; Maria Pasarin, the young woman’s grandmother; and Daniel Omezcua, KVVU reported. They all face charges of false imprisonment and child abuse, NBC News reported.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Law & Crime

Kansas Man Convicted of ‘Cruelly Beating’ Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Son to Death Learns His Fate

A 29-year-old man in southwest Kentucky will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of brutally killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child. Grant County District Court Judge Clinton B. Peterson ordered Uraquio Agustin Arredondo on Tuesday to serve a sentence of life in prison in the death of young Carlos Angel Valenzuela III, authorities announced.
COLORADO STATE
People

Florida Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend and 3 of Her Relatives, Including 4-Year-Old Niece

Shavell Jordan Jones, 23, is accused of murdering his girlfriend and three of her family members, including her 4-year-old niece A Florida man is accused of murdering his girlfriend and her family members after getting into an argument with her in their home. In a press conference held last Friday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said deputies responded to a 911 call from a resident who reported her neighbor had been shot. Upon going into the home, deputies "found three women and a young child, all who...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Daily Beast

Face-Eating Killer Avoids Jail Time With Insanity Plea Deal

A hearing Monday morning in the murder trial of 25-year-old Austin Harrouff—the infamous Florida “face eater” accused of fatally stabbing a random couple and attacking another stranger in 2016—was over in minutes after a judge accepted a last-second plea deal. Harrouff pleaded not guilty by reason...
Law & Crime

Ex-NYPD Cop Convicted of Murdering 8-Year-Old Son Who Froze to Death After Being Forced to Sleep in Garage

Thomas Valva was just eight years old when he froze to death in the garage of his Long Island home. Prosecutors argued the boy’s father, 43-year-old former NYPD police officer Michael Valva, knowingly forced they child and his 10-year-old brother to sleep on the concrete floor of the unheated garage after being hosed down with freezing water in the middle of winter despite temperatures dropping to under 20 degrees. A jury on Friday agreed, unanimously finding Valva guilty on one count of second-degree murder in his son’s death, prosecutors announced.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Man charged with murders of mother and two children who died after flat fire

A man has been charged with the murders of a mother and two children, aged three and one, who died following a flat fire in Nottingham.Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her daughters Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh all died from smoke inhalation following a blaze at their home in Fairisle Close, Clifton, on Sunday.Nottinghamshire Police said officers had charged Jamie Barrow, also of Fairisle Close, on Thursday, four days after he was arrested.The 31-year-old will be kept in custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday.Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family at...
RadarOnline

University Of Idaho Slayings Crime Scene Photos Like Ted Bundy's Dorm Massacre, Nancy Grace Reveals

Legal commentator Nancy Grace revealed the murder scene of the four college students inside their University of Idaho off campus home was eerily similar to that of Ted Bundy’s 1978 sorority house massacre, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come one week after the four university students – Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20 – were found stabbed to death in the Moscow, Idaho home, Grace compared the crime scene to Bundy’s attack on the Chi Omega sorority house at Florida State University in January 1978.Roughly 45 years ago, Bundy broke into...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

University Of Idaho Quadruple Murderer SPARED Life Of Dog Found At Crime Scene The Night Of Vicious Attack

The murderer who killed four University of Idaho students last weekend spared the life of a dog that was inside the residence at the time of the vicious attack, RadarOnline.com can confirm.In a surprising development to come roughly nine days after four university students were murdered on the morning of Sunday, November 13, the Moscow, Idaho Police Department announced a dog was inside the off campus home the students shared.Even more surprising was the police department’s confirmation that the dog was left unharmed during the grisly murders.“On the night of the incident, officers located a dog at the residence,” the...
MOSCOW, ID
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
22K+
Followers
31K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy