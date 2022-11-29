ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photographer Ravie B. makes picture day free for low-income NYC students

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Photographer Raven B. Varona, professionally known as Ravie B., prides herself on knowing the “best side” of her subjects. After more than a decade of shooting concerts, events, celebrities, and artists all around the world — the Bronx native is shifting her focus to capturing the “best side” of students across New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The ‘Tree Ladies’ celebrate PIX-mas in NYC

Every year Carol Ann Hoard and Tisha Dedmon come up to New York City from Shelby, North Carolina to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting. So, of course, PIX11 had to invite them to Our Very Own tree-lighting ceremony on the PIX Plaza Friday morning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Westchester's Holiday Market returns to New Rochelle Train Station

If you're looking for one-of-a-kind gift ideas, the Holiday Market in Westchester is the place to be. More than 40 women- and minority-owned businesses have set up shop outdoors at the New Rochelle Train Station.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Harlem residents want trash laws extended to public schools

Community members in Harlem are calling for cleaner streets around New York City public schools and are asking the DOE to follow the same rules enforced on their neighbors in the community.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
How the She Did That. Holiday Bazaar is lifting up Black women-owned businesses

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Dream it, build it, grow it – that’s exactly what these entrepreneurs are doing, all while lifting each other up at the same time. Renae Bluitt is a Brooklyn-based filmmaker and the creator behind the documentary “She Did That,” which champions Black women’s journeys in entrepreneurship. She also hosts a podcast of the same name.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn building offers affordable housing for people with developmental disabilities

A new apartment building in Brooklyn is offering affordable housing for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Destination NJ: Hidden gem in Madison, NJ

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The charming downtowns and main streets of New Jersey greatly contribute to the diversity of its neighborhoods. In one community, there is a treasure stashed away. PIX11’s Craig Treadway took a trip to “Shanghai Jazz” in Madison. Watch the video player for more on this...
MADISON, NJ
NYC salary transparency

One month after NYC's salary transparency law took effect, Vicki Salemi from monster.com checks in about how it's helping job seekers and employees alike.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Common makes Broadway debut in 'Between Riverside and Crazy'

"Between Riverside and Crazy" is about an ex-cop and his paroled son trying to hang onto their Upper West Side rent-controlled apartment. Actor and rapper Common makes his Broadway debut in the show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rain in the weekend forecast for New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly December day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures only managed to reach the low- and mid-40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked in with an afternoon high of just 44 degrees, which is four degrees below normal. Fortunately, the winds were kept at bay and sunshine was plentiful.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn hit-and-run driver strikes mother, children: NYPD

A mother and her four children were struck by a hit-and-run driver who was fleeing from police in Brooklyn on Wednesday, officials said.
BROOKLYN, NY

