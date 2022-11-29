Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
pix11.com
Photographer Ravie B. makes picture day free for low-income NYC students
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Photographer Raven B. Varona, professionally known as Ravie B., prides herself on knowing the “best side” of her subjects. After more than a decade of shooting concerts, events, celebrities, and artists all around the world — the Bronx native is shifting her focus to capturing the “best side” of students across New York City.
pix11.com
The ‘Tree Ladies’ celebrate PIX-mas in NYC
Every year Carol Ann Hoard and Tisha Dedmon come up to New York City from Shelby, North Carolina to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting. So, of course, PIX11 had to invite them to Our Very Own tree-lighting ceremony on the PIX Plaza Friday morning. The ‘Tree Ladies’ celebrate...
pix11.com
On Site Opera puts twist on holiday classic to spotlight housing stability in NYC
A holiday classic has been re-imagined to shine a light on housing instability in New York. On Site Opera puts twist on holiday classic to spotlight …. A holiday classic has been re-imagined to shine a light on housing instability in New York. NYPD, Philadelphia PD searching for alleged shooting...
pix11.com
Community gives back to restaurant after break-in, Harlem building gets hot water
PIX11 News helped restore heat and hot water to an East Harlem building, and highlighted a Harlem restaurant, still trying to bounce back from a break-in. Community gives back to restaurant after break-in, …. PIX11 News helped restore heat and hot water to an East Harlem building, and highlighted a...
pix11.com
Editor for Time Out New York shares holiday activities in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Spending the holidays in New York can be a magical experience if you know where to go. Rossilynne Skena Culgan, the “Things To Do” editor for Time Out New York, joined New York Living to share some fun holiday events happening this weekend.
pix11.com
Westchester's Holiday Market returns to New Rochelle Train Station
If you’re looking for one-of-a-kind gift ideas, the Holiday Market in Westchester is the place to be. More than 40 women- and minority-owned businesses have set up shop outdoors at the New Rochelle Train Station. Westchester’s Holiday Market returns to New Rochelle …. If you’re looking for one-of-a-kind...
pix11.com
Sneak peek: Manhattan Youth Ballet performs ‘The Knickerbocker,’ a NYC twist on ‘The Nutcracker’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — ‘Tis the season for holiday performances and the Manhattan Youth Ballet is showcasing its interpretation of “The Nutcracker.”. New York Living’s Kirstin Cole was at the Knickerbocker Ballet on Friday as they rehearsed for the season’s performance. Watch the video player for more on this story.
pix11.com
Harlem residents want trash laws extended to public schools
Community members in Harlem are calling for cleaner streets around New York City public schools and are asking the DOE to follow the same rules enforced on their neighbors in the community. Harlem residents want trash laws extended to public …. Community members in Harlem are calling for cleaner streets...
pix11.com
How the She Did That. Holiday Bazaar is lifting up Black women-owned businesses
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Dream it, build it, grow it – that’s exactly what these entrepreneurs are doing, all while lifting each other up at the same time. Renae Bluitt is a Brooklyn-based filmmaker and the creator behind the documentary “She Did That,” which champions Black women’s journeys in entrepreneurship. She also hosts a podcast of the same name.
pix11.com
Brooklyn building offers affordable housing for people with developmental disabilities
A new apartment building in Brooklyn is offering affordable housing for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Brooklyn building offers affordable housing for people …. A new apartment building in Brooklyn is offering affordable housing for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. NYC making $200M investment in special...
pix11.com
‘Treat yo’elf’ at Union Square’s holiday market in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York Living’s Alex Lee on Thursday toured the Union Square holiday market, billed as one of the best holiday markets in the world. Watch the video players for more.
pix11.com
Destination NJ: Hidden gem in Madison, NJ
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The charming downtowns and main streets of New Jersey greatly contribute to the diversity of its neighborhoods. In one community, there is a treasure stashed away. PIX11’s Craig Treadway took a trip to “Shanghai Jazz” in Madison. Watch the video player for more on this...
pix11.com
NYC salary transparency
One month after NYC's salary transparency law took effect, Vicki Salemi from monster.com checks in about how it's helping job seekers and employees alike. One month after NYC's salary transparency law took effect, Vicki Salemi from monster.com checks in about how it's helping job seekers and employees alike. 4 more...
pix11.com
Common makes Broadway debut in 'Between Riverside and Crazy'
"Between Riverside and Crazy” is about an ex-cop and his paroled son trying to hang onto their Upper West Side rent-controlled apartment. Actor and rapper Common makes his Broadway debut in the show. Common makes Broadway debut in ‘Between Riverside …. "Between Riverside and Crazy” is about an...
pix11.com
MTA considering 5.5% fare hike to prevent going over financial cliff
The MTA on Wednesday announced it is considering a 5.5% fare hike amid massive budget issues. The new cost of a single ride would be $2.90. MTA considering 5.5% fare hike to prevent going over …. The MTA on Wednesday announced it is considering a 5.5% fare hike amid massive...
pix11.com
Catch ‘Double Down South’ at Dances with Films fest in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Thursday marked the first day of Dances with Films, an independent film festival happening at the Regal Union Square. For four days, movie-buffs can partake in the film festival, happening in New York City for the first time in over 20 years. One film to...
pix11.com
Rain in the weekend forecast for New York City
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly December day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures only managed to reach the low- and mid-40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked in with an afternoon high of just 44 degrees, which is four degrees below normal. Fortunately, the winds were kept at bay and sunshine was plentiful.
pix11.com
Brooklyn hit-and-run driver strikes mother, children: NYPD
A mother and her four children were struck by a hit-and-run driver who was fleeing from police in Brooklyn on Wednesday, officials said. Brooklyn hit-and-run driver strikes mother, children: …. A mother and her four children were struck by a hit-and-run driver who was fleeing from police in Brooklyn on...
pix11.com
NYPD’s chief of patrol discusses ways the department is trying to lower crime rates in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) – NYPD’s Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey joined PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to talk about how the department is working toward lowering crime rates in New York City. Watch the video player for the full interview.
pix11.com
Vanessa Williams continues to reign supreme in showbiz with performance at NYC’s 54 Below
New York (PIX11) Even after three decades in entertainment, Vanessa Williams wants to show her fans that she still has work to do. She will perform in NYC making her diamond series debut at 54 Below for six performances. Vanessa will perform songs from her legendary catalog of hits as...
