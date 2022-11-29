Read full article on original website
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Jersey Boys live on stage: White Plains Performing Arts Center, 11 City Pl, White Plains, NY 10601.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Fun and Festive Holiday Events In Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYStamford, CT
Holiday Markets and Events Happening in Westchester NY in DecemberOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
Wilton Rocks for Food on Saturday at the Wall Street Theater!
Wilton Rocks for Food will take place this Saturday, December 3 2022 at the Wall Street Theater in downtown Norwalk!. This is an annual concert fundraiser that supports Connecticut Foodshare and the Wilton Food pantry. Each year more than 30 local musicians present a 3 hour concert to raise money...
Ridgefield Home for Sale: 94 Spectacle Lane, Country Estate Adjoining 130 Acres of Protected Open Space
Exquisite, totally remodeled country estate on 2.02 stunning level acres adjoining 130 acres of protected open space, only moments to historic downtown Main Street for shopping, restaurants, library, Ballard Park, and theaters, plus just 56 miles to Midtown. Premier southern Ridgefield location with Belgian block lined driveway, expansive flat backyard bordered by native fieldstone walls and mature trees, plus custom fire pit and spacious deck for outdoor entertaining.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Guilded Lynx
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Guilded Lynx!
Ridgefield is home to the BEST running store in America!
Adrenaline was running high on Ridgefield Running Company’s Instagram page last night when they shared live footage from Austin, Tx of The Running Event. It was during North America’s premier run specialty trade show that Ridgefield Running Company was named Best Running Store in AMERICA!. Owner Megan Searfoss...
Abilis Youth Board Holds Holiday Gift Drive
The Abilis Youth Board is hosting a Holiday Gift Drive on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at Abilis’ headquarters at 50 Glenville Street in Greenwich, Connecticut. Donations of new toys, books, diapers and wipes will be accepted. This Holiday Gift Drive supports Abilis’ Birth...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: Sunshine Daycare
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Sunshine Daycare!
Why Small Businesses Matter in Danbury: Michael Rosenbaum Alternative Choices Natural Healing
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Michael Rosenbaum...
Artwork, Accessories, Books, Décor, and More by Local Consignors at KTM&HC’s Holiday Boutique in the Barn
The holiday season is in full swing, and shoppers will find a fantastic assortment of gifts – including dozens of locally made items – at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's Holiday Boutique in the Barn! Located in our beautiful historic red carriage barn, the Holiday Boutique is open from Thursdays to Sundays through December 18.
Still Reflections: Robert S. Brown Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien
The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents its December exhibit, "Still Reflections," featuring the realistic still-life acrylic paintings of Lynbrook, Long Island artist, Robert S. Brown. His detailed still lifes will be on display December 1-24. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Wednesday through...
Fairfielder Amy Barnouw Joins CT Audubon Society as Fairfield Region Director
FAIRFIELD, CT -- The Connecticut Audubon Society has named Amy Barnouw as the new director of the Fairfield Region. Barnouw will lead the organization’s Center at Fairfield, as well as the historic Birdcraft Museum and Sanctuary, which also serves as Connecticut Audubon’s state headquarters. Barnouw will be working...
Celebrate the Holidays at Darien Library!
Have some festive fun in these holly, jolly programs at Darien Library. Mail Merge with Google Docs – — Just in time for the holiday cards!. and Sunday, 12/18 at 2 p.m. Tuesday, 12/13 at 10 a.m. and Thursday, 12/15 at 6 p.m. Conference Room. Wednesday, 12/14 at...
Proposed Changes to Ridgefield's Demolition Delay Ordinance, Town Meeting on December 7
The Historic District Commission has been dedicated to preserving the historic character of the buildings and properties in Ridgefield since 1968. The Commission plays a significant role in maintaining the charm that visitors are drawn to and residents proudly enjoy. For the past few months, the Historic District Commission has...
Tina Cobelle-Sturges painting sells for $110,000 at RADical Hope auction, raises funds to prevent the #2 killer among college students
Tina Cobelle-Sturges’ painting auctioned off at RADical Hope Foundation's fundraising event last night in New York City for $110,000. A well-known Ridgefield artist, Sturges was recently asked by the RADical Hope Foundation to create a piece of art symbolic of the nonprofit’s mission:. To break the grip of...
Four Girl Scouts of Connecticut Connected to New Moon Rocket Mission
Girl Scouts of Connecticut (GSOFCT) proudly announce that four local Girl Scouts are winners of the national “Girl Scouts to the Moon and Back” essay contest. Girl Scouts of the USA sponsored the competition during the summer to give troops a chance to win a Space Science badge that’s actually been to space on NASA’s Artemis I moon rocket. The Artemis I launched on November 16, 2022.
Same Day Healthcare Comes to Medically Underserved Bridgeport Neighborhood
Bridgeport, CT - On Thursday, December 8, residents of southwest Bridgeport can cheer at the grand opening of a new community health center right in their own backyard. Southwest Community Health Center will host a ribbon-cutting celebration to unveil its latest location at 1020 Fairfield Avenue. With its newest location...
Wilton First Selectwoman’s Update: BOS Budget, Crisis Response, Traffic, Cell Tower, and Lots of Holiday Events!
FY2022 Actual Board of Selectmen (BOS) Operating and Revenue Results. Subject to the completion of the FY2022 audit, the BOS results were approximately $760,000 favorable to budget. Wage and benefit savings from non-budgeted retirements and vacancies contributed to the amount. More details are available here. The BOS voted to assign the savings to the Infrastructure Improvement Fund.
Free Bee-Line Bus Service to Continue Through December 26th
Just in time for the holiday season, free Bee-Line Bus fares will return from December 7 through December 26. Latimer said: “This holiday season, we want people to visit with family and friends, and we want them to shop and go to work with ease. Leave the driving to us, and save some money this holiday season. From Yorktown to Yonkers, we have a robust system that can get you where you need to go. Now is a perfect time to try out the Bee-Line system if you haven’t already. We take great pride in the fact that our buses are safe, clean and accessible.”
Greenwich United Way to Begin Accepting Applications for 2023 Community Grants December 15
Greenwich non-profit organizations can submit grant requests until January 17. Greenwich United Way will seek applications from non-profit organizations for its community impact grants starting December 15. The deadline for organizations to apply is January 17, 2023 at 4:00 EDT. Every year Greenwich United Way awards nearly $1 million to...
Hustle Classes for Beginner & Intermediate Levels at Vitti's Dance Studio
Come learn the basics & more to this fun party/club dance. We will cover hesitations, inside & outside turn patterns, cross-body lead, cradles, loops and more! Learn & reinforce techniques for a smooth lead & follow. $45 month (3 weeks) or $20 drop-in (no class 12/27) INTERMEDIATE: Thursdays 8 p.m....
Darien Police Issue All Night Parking Advisory
Darien Police have announced that effective immediately, the parking of vehicles on public roads in Darien between the hours of 2:00am and 6:00am is prohibited. "The purpose of this restriction is for the Town to be able to clear the streets of snow during the winter months," police say.
