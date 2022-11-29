ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Will Smith addresses Oscars slap in first late-night TV interview, talks 'Emancipation'

By Carson Blackwelder and Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=034ZT6_0jRA8viJ00

Will Smith appeared on late-night television Monday for the first time since he infamously slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in March.

Speaking on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah about the on-stage altercation, which overshadowed his first Oscars win, Smith said he was in a daze upon returning to his seat. He said a frank conversation with his 9-year-old nephew brought a moment of clarity.

"He had stayed up late to see his Uncle Will, you know, and we are sitting in my kitchen and he is on my lap and he is holding the Oscar and he is just like, 'Why did you hit that man, Uncle Will?'" Smith recalled to Noah.

Smith jokingly said it was as if his nephew was trying to "Oprah me" in that moment.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air veteran said he blew up that night because "a rage that had been bottled up for a really long time" finally came out, but he said he understands the pain he caused by letting it out.

After immense backlash, Smith resigned from the Academy, which later banned him from all events for the next decade. He has apologized to Rock, the Academy, his family and his fans numerous times as well.

As for what he learned from all of this, Smith said it's "that we just got to be nice to each other, man."

Smith is promoting his new film, the slave drama Emancipation, ahead of its release in early December.

As reported, in a chat with Entertainment Weekly, Smith feared that his actions could hurt the reaction to the Antoine Fuqua-directed film -- which ironically was once seen as an Oscar vehicle for the star.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

The Heart-Wrenching Death Of Christine McVie

English musician and songwriter Christine McVie, best known for her work with Fleetwood Mac, died on November 30, according to an official post from the band on Twitter. "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," Fleetwood Mac's tweet read. In their post announcing McVie's death, Fleetwood Mac said McVie "was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her."As BBC News reported, McVie died peacefully in a hospital surrounded by family after a short illness. McVie's exact cause of death was not revealed. According to Smooth Radio, McVie was born in Lancashire, England on July 12, 1943, making her 79 years old when she died.
Page Six

T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach

As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
NEW YORK STATE
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
102.5 The Bone

Norman Reedus calls his 'Walking Dead' spin-off a "reset"

(NOTE LANGUAGE) While initially planned as a spin-off centering on fan favorites Daryl and Carol, Norman Reedus' next post-apocalyptic adventure in the Walking Dead universe will have him going solo in Europe. As reported back in April, Melissa McBride, who played Carol, made a surprise exit from the production, reportedly...
GEORGIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

"Indy 5" has a name: See the teaser for 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

Lucasfilm has finally revealed a title for its fifth Indiana Jones film — and the final one starring the man in the hat himself, Harrison Ford. A new teaser for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny not only shows off Ford as an octogenarian Indy — thanks to digital de-aging tech, it also reveals what adventures Indy had in between the canonical films.
102.5 The Bone

'Emancipation's Charmaine Bingwa on the film's importance

The new film Emancipation is an uncompromising look at slavery in the U.S., telling the story of the man known as "whipped Peter" -- an 1863 photograph of the whip marks on his back shocked the world. He's played by Will Smith, Charmaine Bingwa plays his wife, and she tells ABC Audio the film is tough, but necessary to watch.
102.5 The Bone

Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:. Lady Chatterley's Lover: Emma Corrin stars in this new romantic drama based on the controversial classic novel. "Sr": Robert Downey Jr. pays tribute to his father in this new documentary, which...
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
22K+
Followers
31K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy