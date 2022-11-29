There are a number of beauty rules that are second nature to us. If you're doing a red lip always line. Moisturizer before face oils. And please, never ever go to sleep with your makeup on. These are just a few of the many beauty commandments we've all grown accustomed to, but if there's only one that you take seriously it should always be to cleanse your face and remove any trace of makeup at the end of every day.

1 DAY AGO