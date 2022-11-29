ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Winter storm warning: Dam road and parts of I70 closed; strong winds, heavy snowfall to bring whiteout conditions, hazardous driving Friday

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as we receive new information about the weather and road closures. Mountain passes in Summit County could see up to a foot of snow before 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and strong winds are expected to bring low visibility and dangerous driving conditions, according to National Weather Service Reports.
Paid overnight parking to begin in Dillon next week

The site ParkDillon.com will launch Thursday, Dec. 1, as town officials prepare to roll out a paid overnight parking plan on Monday, Dec. 5. No vehicles will be allowed to park in designated town lots between the hours of 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. unless they pay for a permit or a nightly fee. Parking is not permitted on any town-owned street or right of way between those times as well. No sleeping in cars is permitted.
Get Wild: Turning white in winter

Summit County looks great in its new coating of fresh white snow! In winter we can enjoy snowflakes falling, skis sliding and mountains gleaming bright white, contrasting with our beautiful blue skies. While we are watching the snow falling, some of our year-round residents are changing colors to match the white: ptarmigan, snowshoe hares and two species of weasel. This strategy helps the predators to blend into the snow and sneak up on their prey, and for the herbivores to hide from their predators.
Tips for cutting a Christmas tree in Summit County

It’s the time of year when millions of Americans will drive to parking lots across the country to procure an evergreen tree to fill their homes with the fragrant scent many associate with winter, skiing, caroling and sipping hot cocoa. Christmas trees are grown on tree farms in all...
Summit County births for November 2022

June Evelyn Kunz was born Nov. 3 to Steve Kunz and Erika Wojtech of Dillon. Rylie Marie North was born Nov. 4 to Brittany and Dylan North of Silverthorne. Madix Eldon Galloway was born Nov. 6 to Tyler and Alicia Galloway of Leadville. Riley Paige Fuller was born Nov. 6...
Calling all Summit County restaurants and caterers: Tell the Summit Daily News your plans for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to be included in our holiday dining guide

The Summit Daily News is putting together a holiday dining guide for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so we want to hear from local restaurants and caterers. This dining guide will be a resources for locals and visitors alike as they plan ourt what and where to eat during the holidays. This guide will include which businesses are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, which are serving a holiday meal — and note if that’s offered to-go, for dine-in service, or both — and how to place an order for catered meals.
Watch the US play the Netherlands at the 2022 World Cup from these Summit County establishments

Editor’s note: This story was updated to include Napper Tandy’s Irish Pub and Burke & Riley’s Irish Pub. In case you missed it, the U.S. is playing the Netherlands in Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Saturday, Dec. 3. Kickoff begins at 8 a.m. Mountain Time, and some Summit County restaurants and establishments are planning to celebrate by playing the game and offering food and drink specials.
Obituary: Michael (Mikey) Andersen

In Loving Memory of Michael Andersen (friends called him Mikey) Michael was born and raised here in Summit County. He loved the outdoors and the great beauty we have here. He enjoyed snowboarding, snowmobiling, camping, fishing, hiking and so much more! He passed away unexpectedly on Saturday in Denver. He...
