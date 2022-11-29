Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
Winter storm warning: Dam road and parts of I70 closed; strong winds, heavy snowfall to bring whiteout conditions, hazardous driving Friday
Editor’s note: This story will be updated as we receive new information about the weather and road closures. Mountain passes in Summit County could see up to a foot of snow before 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and strong winds are expected to bring low visibility and dangerous driving conditions, according to National Weather Service Reports.
Summit Daily News
Parts of Summit County are under an avalanche watch through Saturday, Dec. 3
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has issued an avalanche watch for The Frying Pan Wilderness through Summit County to Berthoud Pass. The warning went into effect at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and will expire at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. On Thursday, The Frying Pan Wilderness was...
Summit Daily News
UPDATE: Power returns to Summit County following widespread outages Thursday morning
1:10 p.m.: All power has been restored in Summit County, according to Nathan Steele, a spokesperson for Xcel Energy for the Summit County region. He said the cause of the power outage is still unknown at this time. The investigation continues. 12:33 p.m.: According to Xcel Energy’s electric outage map,...
Summit Daily News
Paid overnight parking to begin in Dillon next week
The site ParkDillon.com will launch Thursday, Dec. 1, as town officials prepare to roll out a paid overnight parking plan on Monday, Dec. 5. No vehicles will be allowed to park in designated town lots between the hours of 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. unless they pay for a permit or a nightly fee. Parking is not permitted on any town-owned street or right of way between those times as well. No sleeping in cars is permitted.
Summit Daily News
Get Wild: Turning white in winter
Summit County looks great in its new coating of fresh white snow! In winter we can enjoy snowflakes falling, skis sliding and mountains gleaming bright white, contrasting with our beautiful blue skies. While we are watching the snow falling, some of our year-round residents are changing colors to match the white: ptarmigan, snowshoe hares and two species of weasel. This strategy helps the predators to blend into the snow and sneak up on their prey, and for the herbivores to hide from their predators.
Summit Daily News
Tips for cutting a Christmas tree in Summit County
It’s the time of year when millions of Americans will drive to parking lots across the country to procure an evergreen tree to fill their homes with the fragrant scent many associate with winter, skiing, caroling and sipping hot cocoa. Christmas trees are grown on tree farms in all...
Summit Daily News
Summit County reveals significant updates on affordable housing projects — old and new
As Summit County moves into the second half of the short-term rental moratorium and housing for workers in the county remains an issue in the community, many county-run housing projects continue to chug forward. “It’s no secret — people are desperate for housing,” Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue said. “The...
Summit Daily News
Affordable housing development in Breckenridge, Alta Verde, is now accepting applications
Alta Verde in Breckenridge is now accepting leasing applications for 80 units with the goal of moving in residents starting in mid-December. According to Alexandra Halverson, a spokesperson for Gorman & Co., the units are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Gorman & Co. is the developer of the project.
Summit Daily News
Summit County births for November 2022
June Evelyn Kunz was born Nov. 3 to Steve Kunz and Erika Wojtech of Dillon. Rylie Marie North was born Nov. 4 to Brittany and Dylan North of Silverthorne. Madix Eldon Galloway was born Nov. 6 to Tyler and Alicia Galloway of Leadville. Riley Paige Fuller was born Nov. 6...
Summit Daily News
Calling all Summit County restaurants and caterers: Tell the Summit Daily News your plans for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to be included in our holiday dining guide
The Summit Daily News is putting together a holiday dining guide for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so we want to hear from local restaurants and caterers. This dining guide will be a resources for locals and visitors alike as they plan ourt what and where to eat during the holidays. This guide will include which businesses are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, which are serving a holiday meal — and note if that’s offered to-go, for dine-in service, or both — and how to place an order for catered meals.
Summit Daily News
Watch the US play the Netherlands at the 2022 World Cup from these Summit County establishments
Editor’s note: This story was updated to include Napper Tandy’s Irish Pub and Burke & Riley’s Irish Pub. In case you missed it, the U.S. is playing the Netherlands in Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Saturday, Dec. 3. Kickoff begins at 8 a.m. Mountain Time, and some Summit County restaurants and establishments are planning to celebrate by playing the game and offering food and drink specials.
Summit Daily News
Obituary: Michael (Mikey) Andersen
In Loving Memory of Michael Andersen (friends called him Mikey) Michael was born and raised here in Summit County. He loved the outdoors and the great beauty we have here. He enjoyed snowboarding, snowmobiling, camping, fishing, hiking and so much more! He passed away unexpectedly on Saturday in Denver. He...
Comments / 0