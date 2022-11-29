ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man hit by car, killed while crossing street in Fairfax City

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — A 56-year-old man is dead after police say he was hit by a car while crossing the street in Fairfax City.

According to the City of Fairfax Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Main Street and Trapp Road just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 for a report of a crash.

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Rockingham County

It was determined that 56-year-old John Blevins was crossing Main Street at Trapp Road when a vehicle heading east on Main Street hit him. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and Blevins was taken to Fairfax Hospital where he later died.

This crash is still under investigation, anyone who may have witnessed it or has related information is asked to call City of Fairfax Police at 703-385-7924.

WRIC - ABC 8News

