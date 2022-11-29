AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly cloudy skies this evening into tonight. Temperatures will stay in the 50s this evening and then drop to the 40s overnight. Saturday morning lows will be cool in the mid to upper 40s. Highs will warm back up to the low 70s Saturday afternoon ahead of our next front that will move through late in the day Saturday. A few showers are possible ahead of the front Saturday afternoon-evening, but coverage is expected to be isolated, so don’t cancel all your outdoor plans. Winds will be out of the west between 5-12 mph.

