Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press reportAugusta, GA
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensNorth Augusta, SC
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAugusta, GA
Winston Churchill Once Stayed in This Historical SC HotelKennardo G. JamesAiken, SC
CSRA holiday events happening Dec. 1st
CSRA (WJBF) – Several Christmas events spread out across our viewing area for Thursday, December 1st. Thomson, Swainsboro, and Jackson, South Carolina all getting into the holiday spirit. Thomson tree lighting starts at 5:00 p.m. at the Depot in town. Swainsboro’s parade begins at 5:30 downtown. And Jackson’s tree lighting begins at 6:00 p.m.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly cloudy skies this evening into tonight. Temperatures will stay in the 50s this evening and then drop to the 40s overnight. Saturday morning lows will be cool in the mid to upper 40s. Highs will warm back up to the low 70s Saturday afternoon ahead of our next front that will move through late in the day Saturday. A few showers are possible ahead of the front Saturday afternoon-evening, but coverage is expected to be isolated, so don’t cancel all your outdoor plans. Winds will be out of the west between 5-12 mph.
“Christmas Belles” to be Staged at the Discovery Center
The Main Street Players’ holiday comedy, Christmas Belles, opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, with a catered pre-curtain reception at the Joanne T. Rainsford Discovery Center in Edgefield, S.C. A church Christmas program spins hilariously out of control in this Southern farce about squabbling sisters, family secrets, a...
North Augusta parent posts viral TikTok of bus aide incident
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - A NORTH AUGUSTA PARENT IS ASKING THE aiken county public SCHOOL DISTRICT TO HOLD A BUS AIDE ACCOUNTABLE FOR AN INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON A SCHOOL BUS INVOLVING HER HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT. IT STARTED IN SEPTEMBER WHEN A BUS AIDE ASKED TO SIT WITH THE...
Oil spill closes portion of Lovers Lane in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Oil was discovered in a drainage ditch in Augusta on Wednesday afternoon. The source of the release appears to be Pull-A-Part Auto Parts. EPA contractors were there to assess the problem and remedial efforts are ongoing. The spill has been contained since it was found by the Augusta Fire Department. Lovers Lane […]
National non-profit opens Augusta program site to increase children literacy
JOHNSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Strom Thurmond theater students receive $51,000 in scholarships after their production of Beauty and the Beast. The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts senior advisor, Sara Leone, attended the performance leading to her offer the scholarships to 10 students. North Augusta Christmas tree lighting. Updated: Nov....
International Singer-Songwriter Trey McLaughlin sits down with WJBF News Channel 6 Digital
Trey McLaughlin, well-known nationally and internationally, sits down with WJBF News Channel 6 Digital to discuss Creative Impressions' Christmas production, "Behold The Star." International Singer-Songwriter Trey McLaughlin sits …. Trey McLaughlin, well-known nationally and internationally, sits down with WJBF News Channel 6 Digital to discuss Creative Impressions' Christmas production, "Behold...
See North Augusta’s tree-lighting ceremony
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hundreds made their way to the Christmas tree lighting at Calhoun Park. There was so much to do, from live bands to roastedmarshmallows. The park was packed, and the energy was high. Santa was there, and we had the chance to ask him about the...
Organizers bring Christmas cheer to Fort Gordon service members
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Organizers for the annual Trees for Troops event handed Christmas trees out to service members at Fort Gordon. There was also a Christmas festival to get the community into the holiday spirit. We spoke to one woman who says it’s important for people in the military...
Temporary road closure on Evans Town Center Boulevard for Jingle Jam 10K race Saturday, December 3rd
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There will be a temporary road closure on Evans Towne Center Boulevard for The Jingle Jam 10K race event on Saturday, December 3rd. Organizers say the road closure will be closed to all traffic from Evans Town Center Boulevard to Ronald Reagan Drive to Antebellum Way from 7 A.M. to […]
Will Augusta be getting a Whataburger anytime soon? We asked
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After Whataburger opened the first in a wave of Atlanta-area locations this week, some Augusta residents got hungry. Once known for tin-roof A-frame buildings, the chain has a loyal following – one perhaps rivaling the West Coast’s In-N-Out Burger. Whataburger said the store that...
Augusta Christmas Parade 2022
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta's 2022 Christmas Parade is scheduled for Dec. 10. The parade is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will run along Broad Street between 13th St. and 7th St. This year's proceits will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta.
Comic books highlight Augusta ‘Golden Blocks’, legends
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University and Lucy C. Laney Museum for Black History are teaming up to create a new comic book series about the Golden Blocks. If you didn’t know, the Golden Blocks were like the Black Wall Street for the African American community back in the early 20s, during the peak of segregation.
Augusta commissioners have serious talk about magic mushrooms
Augusta commissioners thought the discussion was going to be far out when a retired Army veteran came before them to talk about decriminalizing magic mushrooms.
Augusta Restaurant Raised Money For Charity
We always love a great story of local businesses helping out those in need. And one local Augusta restaurant raised money to help end childhood hunger. Barberitos Southwestern Grill and Cantina partnered with WOWorks brands to help raise money to end childhood hunger. According to a press release, 1 in 8 kids in America face hunger every year.
Aiken crews battle tractor-trailer fire at Walmart on Whiskey Road
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a tractor-trailer fire at Walmart on Whiskey Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 7:57 p.m. on Thursday. No injuries were reported, officials say.
N. Augusta pair busted by Va. town fed up with scammers
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of men from North Augusta were arrested in Virginia, where they were claiming to be driveway sealers, according to police. An investigator with the Hillsville Police Department confirmed they were members of the North Augusta community known as Irish travelers. Investigator Alan Gravley said...
Irish Travelers from North Augusta arrested in Virginia
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WJBF) – Police in Hillsville, Virginia have arrested two Irish Travelers from North Augusta. According to their Facebook Post, concerned citizens helped Hillsville Police department (HPD) quickly locate, investigate, and arrest the “driveway sealers”on several charges, including; failing to purchase a town “door to door” sales license, obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine, […]
After a hard year for Salvation Army, business offer some help
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Back in the summer when we spoke to the Salvation Army, the organization needed donations for everything from clothes to fans were down due to inflation. Now we’re in the cold weather months and the Salvation Army is still in need of everything from diapers to...
Local ice cream parlor, Grinch spread holiday cheer and a little fear
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the arrival of Christmas, one unpleasant ‘who-hating’ grouch is settling down in North Augusta. For the next few weekends, you and the family can catch the Grinch at a local ice cream parlor. “We definitely slow down because it gets so much...
