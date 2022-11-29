Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press reportAugusta, GA
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensNorth Augusta, SC
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAugusta, GA
Winston Churchill Once Stayed in This Historical SC HotelKennardo G. JamesAiken, SC
WRDW-TV
National non-profit opens Augusta program site to increase children literacy
JOHNSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Strom Thurmond theater students receive $51,000 in scholarships after their production of Beauty and the Beast. The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts senior advisor, Sara Leone, attended the performance leading to her offer the scholarships to 10 students. North Augusta Christmas tree lighting. Updated: Nov....
wfxg.com
Swatt Foundation hosts Pink Tie Gala
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -ON TUESDAY, THE SWAT FOUNDATION HOSTED ITS PINK TIE AFFAIR. THE BENEFIT GALA HONORED FOX54'S VERY OWN, CHIEF METEOROLOGIST, JAY JEFFRIES. JEFFRIES RECEIVED THE CASSANDRA RUCKER AWARD, GIVEN TO A COMMUNITY MEMBER WHO IS WORKING TO ELEVATE AND EMPOWER THE COMMUNITY. IT’S GIVEN EVERY YEAR IN HONOR OF CASSANDRA ANN RUCKER AND THE WORK SHE DID IN HER COMMUNITY.
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Guess the Image
AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Can you figure out what these zoomed in images are?. Play along with the FOX54 Morning Team.
WRDW-TV
WATCH: Community Foundation reveals upcoming plans for 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Christmas arrived early for many local non-profits. The Community Foundation announced its 2023 community grants. The foundation is funded mostly by Augusta National and the Masters tournament, pouring more than $12 million back into the community throughout the years. Collectively, the foundation gave out nearly a...
CSRA holiday events happening Dec. 1st
CSRA (WJBF) – Several Christmas events spread out across our viewing area for Thursday, December 1st. Thomson, Swainsboro, and Jackson, South Carolina all getting into the holiday spirit. Thomson tree lighting starts at 5:00 p.m. at the Depot in town. Swainsboro’s parade begins at 5:30 downtown. And Jackson’s tree lighting begins at 6:00 p.m.
WRDW-TV
Organizers bring Christmas cheer to Fort Gordon service members
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Organizers for the annual Trees for Troops event handed Christmas trees out to service members at Fort Gordon. There was also a Christmas festival to get the community into the holiday spirit. We spoke to one woman who says it’s important for people in the military...
wgac.com
Augusta Restaurant Raised Money For Charity
We always love a great story of local businesses helping out those in need. And one local Augusta restaurant raised money to help end childhood hunger. Barberitos Southwestern Grill and Cantina partnered with WOWorks brands to help raise money to end childhood hunger. According to a press release, 1 in 8 kids in America face hunger every year.
Augusta commissioners have serious talk about magic mushrooms
Augusta commissioners thought the discussion was going to be far out when a retired Army veteran came before them to talk about decriminalizing magic mushrooms.
augustaceo.com
Tammy Butler Provides an Update of the Community Ministry of North Augusta
Tammy Butler of the Community Ministry of North Augusta talks about the growth of the organization from 6 original churches to 26 today and all the services they provide the community. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
wfxg.com
North Augusta parent posts viral TikTok of bus aide incident
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - A NORTH AUGUSTA PARENT IS ASKING THE aiken county public SCHOOL DISTRICT TO HOLD A BUS AIDE ACCOUNTABLE FOR AN INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON A SCHOOL BUS INVOLVING HER HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT. IT STARTED IN SEPTEMBER WHEN A BUS AIDE ASKED TO SIT WITH THE...
WRDW-TV
Comic books highlight Augusta ‘Golden Blocks’, legends
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University and Lucy C. Laney Museum for Black History are teaming up to create a new comic book series about the Golden Blocks. If you didn’t know, the Golden Blocks were like the Black Wall Street for the African American community back in the early 20s, during the peak of segregation.
wfxg.com
City of Aiken asking for community input on Smith-Hazel Park
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - The City of Aiken's Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department is asking for the public's input on design options for the Smith-Hazel Park. The meeting will be held at Smith-Hazel Recreation Center at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. PRT Director Jessica Campbell and staff will present concepts...
Oil spill closes portion of Lovers Lane in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Oil was discovered in a drainage ditch in Augusta on Wednesday afternoon. The source of the release appears to be Pull-A-Part Auto Parts. EPA contractors were there to assess the problem and remedial efforts are ongoing. The spill has been contained since it was found by the Augusta Fire Department. Lovers Lane […]
Irish Travelers from North Augusta arrested in Virginia
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WJBF) – Police in Hillsville, Virginia have arrested two Irish Travelers from North Augusta. According to their Facebook Post, concerned citizens helped Hillsville Police department (HPD) quickly locate, investigate, and arrest the “driveway sealers”on several charges, including; failing to purchase a town “door to door” sales license, obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine, […]
WRDW-TV
N. Augusta pair busted by Va. town fed up with scammers
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of men from North Augusta were arrested in Virginia, where they were claiming to be driveway sealers, according to police. An investigator with the Hillsville Police Department confirmed they were members of the North Augusta community known as Irish travelers. Investigator Alan Gravley said...
wfxg.com
Augusta Christmas Parade 2022
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta's 2022 Christmas Parade is scheduled for Dec. 10. The parade is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will run along Broad Street between 13th St. and 7th St. This year's proceits will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta.
WRDW-TV
Will Augusta be getting a Whataburger anytime soon? We asked
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After Whataburger opened the first in a wave of Atlanta-area locations this week, some Augusta residents got hungry. Once known for tin-roof A-frame buildings, the chain has a loyal following – one perhaps rivaling the West Coast’s In-N-Out Burger. Whataburger said the store that...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
CBRE Arranges Sale of 85-Unit Thrive at Augusta in Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. — CBRE National Senior Housing has arranged the sale of Thrive at Augusta, a Class A assisted living and memory care community. Located in the heart of Augusta, the 85-unit community was built in 2019 and was fully occupied at the time of sale. Drake Real Estate...
WRDW-TV
Pedestrian fatally struck in Garden City, coroner says
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgia man was fatally struck by a car Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Joshua Harden, 32, of Augusta, GA, was hit near 3023 Highway 17 Business in Garden City. He died at a hospital due to...
WRDW-TV
See North Augusta’s tree-lighting ceremony
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hundreds made their way to the Christmas tree lighting at Calhoun Park. There was so much to do, from live bands to roastedmarshmallows. The park was packed, and the energy was high. Santa was there, and we had the chance to ask him about the...
